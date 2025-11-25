Keke Palmer is back on our screens with a hairstyle worthy of the self-described “millennial diva.” On November 25, the entrepreneur posted a clip from the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, on Instagram. In it, Palmer discusses how her new album, Just Keke, came to be with one of her oldest friends (and the executive producer of the project), Taylor Parks. Adorable reunion aside, I was completely captivated by Palmer’s hair, which looked like an updo fit for a full red carpet moment.

​Palmer’s hair was similar to the signature ‘90s Pamela Anderson hairstyle, but with a twist. Where Anderson’s version was something like a messy bun piled at the top of the head, Palmer’s was a little sleeker and overall appeared looser. The ends of her ponytail were brushed and then lightly twisted around the base of her hair tie, creating what looks like a chignon.

She could’ve stopped there, but of course, this is the Keke Palmer we’re talking about. She paired the updo with middle-parted curtain bangs and pulled out a few tendrils of hair along each side of her head. The result? An elegant hairstyle that doesn’t look too stuffy or formal, and is perfect for taping a podcast episode before running to a red carpet.

Chignon hairstyles are fantastic to keep on your mood board, especially if you have longer hair. With the holiday (and gala) season practically at our doorsteps, you might find yourself wanting a quick updo in less time than you think. We may not all have a glam team on standby; however, there are a few tools and products that will make it infinitely easier to get this look at home. Keep reading to see the ones that I recommend.