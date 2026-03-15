Emma Stone just hit the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards, where she's up for the Best Actress award for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia. If she wins tonight, it'll be her third time taking home the trophy, but in my opinion, she deserves a fourth just for officially making it to cunty little bob-length and successfully avoiding the awkward grow-out phase that follows a pixie cut.

Tonight, Stone is wearing a shimmery Louis Vuitton gown with short sleeves and a square neckline. She hit the carpet wearing minimal makeup, save for a peachy lip color, and as always, she tapped celebrity hairstylist and RŌZ Hair founder, Mara Roszak, to style her hair for the evening. After spending the last year giving us all a masterclass on how to grow a pixie cut (the one that she debuted at last year's Golden Globe Awards), Stone is now officially a citizen of bob-land, and her jaw-length hair was styled with a mini flip at the ends and a deep side part.

"For the Oscars, I wanted a '90s blowout with soft movement in Emma’s bob, keeping it feeling fresh, modern, and full," Roszak said in a statement. "The look was polished but effortless—soft volume, subtle bend, natural volume and subtly brushed through."

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Emma Stone wears a chic bob to the 98th Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs are already popping up everywhere on the red carpet tonight, which isn't shocking considering it's been the hairstyle of choice among women in Hollywood throughout the last year. Black-ish alum, Marsai Martin, showed up tonight wearing a lightly tousled, angular bob while Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine arrived wearing a chin-length, flippy bob. Isabela Merced also appeared with her hair styled in an edgy, chin-length bob with a blunt bang, proof of just how versatile the cut really is. “Clients are loving it because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” hairstylist Juan Flores previously told MC about the bob.

If the bob happens to be your haircut of choice this spring, read ahead for a few styling tips.