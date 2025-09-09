Tyla Is Single-Handedly Making Me Love The Flippy Bob Again
What a throwback.
It seems like almost every woman in entertainment has fallen under the spell of the blunt bob this year. That's probably because it's a classic haircut that looks good on pretty much anyone who commits to it, but what's possibly the biggest benefit of having a bob is that there are a variety of ways to style it. For example, Tyla has been hitting the streets of New York City this week, and in just 24 hours, she's gone from wearing her chin-length cut in a bone-straight, asymmetrical style to a retro, flipped look.
The "Water" singer was one of several celebrities to attend the Pandora Talisman Collection Launch Event in New York City on Sept. 8, and she stepped out wearing a chocolate brown halter top with a lacy, black trim and a navy blue maxi skirt. She accessorized with a handful of necklaces and belly chains, and to lean even more into the early 2000s-era look she wore her hair in a chin-length bob with a side part and flipped out ends.
Tyla previously attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards the night before the Pandora event. Her hair was also styled in a bob, the only difference is that she wore it in an asymmetrical style with two cornrows on the side—a good reminder that there's no shortage of ways to customize a bob.
Flipped hair is a '60s-era style that had a resurgence in the '90s and early 2000s. It's a fun way to add a bit of shape to a simple blunt bob while still managing to keep your style looking elegant. The great thing about a hair flip is that there's a spectrum to them, and they can look as natural or as blunt as you want them to. To mimic Tyla's flippy bob, read ahead to shop for a few styling must-haves.
The key to the flippy look is a good hot tool. This one straightens and curls while giving the hair a sleek, frizz-free finish.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.