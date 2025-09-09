Tyla Is Single-Handedly Making Me Love The Flippy Bob Again

It seems like almost every woman in entertainment has fallen under the spell of the blunt bob this year. That's probably because it's a classic haircut that looks good on pretty much anyone who commits to it, but what's possibly the biggest benefit of having a bob is that there are a variety of ways to style it. For example, Tyla has been hitting the streets of New York City this week, and in just 24 hours, she's gone from wearing her chin-length cut in a bone-straight, asymmetrical style to a retro, flipped look.

The "Water" singer was one of several celebrities to attend the Pandora Talisman Collection Launch Event in New York City on Sept. 8, and she stepped out wearing a chocolate brown halter top with a lacy, black trim and a navy blue maxi skirt. She accessorized with a handful of necklaces and belly chains, and to lean even more into the early 2000s-era look she wore her hair in a chin-length bob with a side part and flipped out ends.

Tyla attends a Pandora event in New York City on Sept. 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla previously attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards the night before the Pandora event. Her hair was also styled in a bob, the only difference is that she wore it in an asymmetrical style with two cornrows on the side—a good reminder that there's no shortage of ways to customize a bob.

Flipped hair is a '60s-era style that had a resurgence in the '90s and early 2000s. It's a fun way to add a bit of shape to a simple blunt bob while still managing to keep your style looking elegant. The great thing about a hair flip is that there's a spectrum to them, and they can look as natural or as blunt as you want them to. To mimic Tyla's flippy bob, read ahead to shop for a few styling must-haves.

