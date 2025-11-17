Phylicia Rashad's Gray Braided Updo Couldn't Be Any More Perfect
A true goddess.
There's nothing I love more than seeing gray hair shine on a red carpet, and Phylicia Rashad is reminding me exactly why.
The Gilded Age actress appeared at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, where she wore a floor-length, gray gown with gold embellishments and a gold collar that resembled a choker necklace. The outfit had a regal vibe to it, as did her hair, which was already styled in small, individual box braids with silvery-gray extensions and what looks like a hint of ashy blonde. Rashad's braids were pulled up into a twisted updo and her baby hairs were brushed down on either side of her face.
I frequently find myself in awe of the fact that, not only does Rashad not attempt to hide her silver strands on the red carpet and at public events, she also manages to make it look stunning, and prove that it can still be styled in a variety of ways. Over the summer, for example, she attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City with her silver, mid-back-length micro braids thrown into a high ponytail.
Gray hair is more prone to dryness and breakage than other hair colors, so if your hair is naturally silver and you're looking to copy Rashad's braided bun look, there are a few things to keep in mind in order to make sure your hair thrives. Check out some of my favorite products to maintain silver siren hair below.
Purple shampoos are great for gray hair, but this product specifically focuses on gray and white hair that's drier and more brittle due to aging.
This creamy conditioner reduces breakage while smoothing frizz and rough texture.
If you're pulling your hair up, make sure you have a lot of pins on hand to pin away excess pieces and flyaways.
Brush down your edges with a pomade that won't be too harsh on hair that's already thin and damage-prone.
This tiny brush has soft bristles that won't scratch or irritate your scalp when you apply gel or edge control.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.