There's nothing I love more than seeing gray hair shine on a red carpet, and Phylicia Rashad is reminding me exactly why.

The Gilded Age actress appeared at the 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 16, where she wore a floor-length, gray gown with gold embellishments and a gold collar that resembled a choker necklace. The outfit had a regal vibe to it, as did her hair, which was already styled in small, individual box braids with silvery-gray extensions and what looks like a hint of ashy blonde. Rashad's braids were pulled up into a twisted updo and her baby hairs were brushed down on either side of her face.

Phylicia Rashad wears a gray twisted updo to the 16th Governors Awards on Nov. 16. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I frequently find myself in awe of the fact that, not only does Rashad not attempt to hide her silver strands on the red carpet and at public events, she also manages to make it look stunning, and prove that it can still be styled in a variety of ways. Over the summer, for example, she attended the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City with her silver, mid-back-length micro braids thrown into a high ponytail.

Gray hair is more prone to dryness and breakage than other hair colors, so if your hair is naturally silver and you're looking to copy Rashad's braided bun look, there are a few things to keep in mind in order to make sure your hair thrives. Check out some of my favorite products to maintain silver siren hair below.