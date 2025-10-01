Victoria Beckham Is Making Ombré Blonde Tips a Thing For Fall
The ultimate trendsetter.
I'm convinced that Victoria Beckham can pull off just about any beauty trend without even trying, and two-tone ombré hair is definitely one of them.
On Oct. 1, the beauty founder was seen out and about during Paris Fashion Week wearing a chic, oversized gray pantsuit from her own fashion label featuring wide shoulders and extra-long trousers. She threw on a white T-shirt underneath and a pair of large, black sunglasses, but the thing that made her look effortlessly cool was her two-toned hair color. Toward the roots, you can see that Beckham's hair, which was styled in soft waves, is a dark, brunette color that fades into a honey blonde at the ends, giving her hair an "I'm growing out my roots" type of look.
Beckham has bleached her hair before, but she went back to her natural brunette color for a while before revealing the blonde balayage at the ends of her hair last fall. Per Instagram, her dye job is the work of her longtime hairstylist, Ken Paves.
Blonde is often viewed as a summer color, but if you have dark hair, working the blonde into your ends to softly blend it with your natural color is a nice way to give your hair a fall upgrade without fully bleaching it. If you've been thinking about adding blonde tips to your fall beauty mood board, read ahead to shop a few products you should have in your inventory to keep the look in shape.
Even if all you have are blonde highlights, having a purple shampoo on deck is key to preventing discoloration and brassiness.
A good dry shampoo can cleanse and refresh your scalp while also adding a little bit of volume to your hair.
Give yourself some soft, beachy waves with this soft spray that texturizes the hair without making it feel stiff.
