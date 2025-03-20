No one loves a fleshy nude manicure more than Jennifer Lopez. From snow white and champagne beige to camel and chocolate brown—she adores them all equally.

On Mar. 20, the star took her penchant for neutrals to the next level with a monochromatic look that extended all the way down to her fingertips. In a clip shared to Instagram, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer appeared with her friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas to discuss the film producer’s debut novel Climbing in Heels. (For background, these two worked on the scammer movie masterpiece that is Hustlers together.)

As a fitting tribute to Goldsmith-Thomas's '80s She-EO energy, Lopez dressed up for the promotional shoot in a terracotta power suit that layered a shiny silk blouse beneath an oversized double-breasted blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. But the pièce de résistance of this dusty pink look is the media mogul's coordinating sheer blush nude manicure.

Shade-matching your suiting to your nails with this level of expert precision is no easy feat. But Lopez's longtime nail artist Tom Bachik was clearly up to the task. Now that spring has officially sprung, there could be no better time to debut his take on the mauve and powder pink hues that headline spring 2025 color trends.

Bachik and Lopez spent most of 2024 churning out various iterations of the soap nail and mannequin manicure trends, which paired pastel putty polishes with a squoval—that is, square meets oval—silhouette. But lately, the two seem to be changing things up a bit when it comes to her signature nail shape. On both Lopez and Bachik's other star client Selena Gomez, the manicurist has been favoring an elongated almond tip instead.

Could this be the nail in the coffin for coffin-shaped nails? Perhaps. But we won't know for sure until the 55-year-old shows up to the 2025 Met Gala.

