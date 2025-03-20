Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Blush Nude Manicure to Her Monochromatic Power Suit
The star eagerly embraced spring color trends with her latest manicure.
No one loves a fleshy nude manicure more than Jennifer Lopez. From snow white and champagne beige to camel and chocolate brown—she adores them all equally.
On Mar. 20, the star took her penchant for neutrals to the next level with a monochromatic look that extended all the way down to her fingertips. In a clip shared to Instagram, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer appeared with her friend Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas to discuss the film producer’s debut novel Climbing in Heels. (For background, these two worked on the scammer movie masterpiece that is Hustlers together.)
As a fitting tribute to Goldsmith-Thomas's '80s She-EO energy, Lopez dressed up for the promotional shoot in a terracotta power suit that layered a shiny silk blouse beneath an oversized double-breasted blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. But the pièce de résistance of this dusty pink look is the media mogul's coordinating sheer blush nude manicure.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shade-matching your suiting to your nails with this level of expert precision is no easy feat. But Lopez's longtime nail artist Tom Bachik was clearly up to the task. Now that spring has officially sprung, there could be no better time to debut his take on the mauve and powder pink hues that headline spring 2025 color trends.
Bachik and Lopez spent most of 2024 churning out various iterations of the soap nail and mannequin manicure trends, which paired pastel putty polishes with a squoval—that is, square meets oval—silhouette. But lately, the two seem to be changing things up a bit when it comes to her signature nail shape. On both Lopez and Bachik's other star client Selena Gomez, the manicurist has been favoring an elongated almond tip instead.
Could this be the nail in the coffin for coffin-shaped nails? Perhaps. But we won't know for sure until the 55-year-old shows up to the 2025 Met Gala.
Shop Blush Nude Nail Polishes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
