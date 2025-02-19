Jennifer Lopez Gets Down to Business in a Chocolate Brown Power Suit and Mini Briefcase
The star and her sultry Saint Laurent suiting had major synergy.
Jennifer Lopez's jet-fueled trip to the United Arab Emirates was strictly business ahead of her invite-only comeback concert in Dubai. The sultry power suit she wore for her tunnel walk into the venue, on the other hand? Pure leisure.
On Feb. 18, the star kicked off her stint in the Middle East in style with a full Saint Laurent look. Dressed for the occasion by stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer epitomized the office siren aesthetic in a milk chocolate-colored double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. The shade of her statement suiting couldn't have matched Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year—a warm mid-toned brown called Mocha Mousse—more closely.
Underneath her oversize jacket, the beauty mogul layered a darker brown button-up shirt that was left slightly open for some strategic clavicle exposure. But a sprinkling of dazzling accessories are where the fun really begins with this look. At first, I assumed her mini briefcase was another Saint Laurent design. But upon closer inspection, the boxy purse turned out to be a surprisingly affordable Retrofête croc-embossed clutch that comes in both burgundy and navy. With a ridged gold magnetic closure, the tiny top-handle bag also underscored the '80s jewelry trend revival. The mother of two's rimless brown gradient sunglasses, on the other hand, spoke to her roots as an early 2000s fashion icon.
Around her neck, Lopez wore a slim diamond tennis necklace that matched the extensive gold and chrome bling manicurist Tom Bachik added to her butterfly manicure. Her hair was blown out into long honey blonde waves for the outing, while her makeup showcased all of her iconic beauty signatures: smoldering eyes, bronzed cheeks, and of course, a glossy nude lip.
Baggy suits are all the rage in menswear at the moment, but the synergy between J.Lo and this dapper two-piece set is undeniable. Needless to say, I'll be circling back about this serve.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
