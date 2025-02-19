Jennifer Lopez's jet-fueled trip to the United Arab Emirates was strictly business ahead of her invite-only comeback concert in Dubai. The sultry power suit she wore for her tunnel walk into the venue, on the other hand? Pure leisure.

On Feb. 18, the star kicked off her stint in the Middle East in style with a full Saint Laurent look. Dressed for the occasion by stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer epitomized the office siren aesthetic in a milk chocolate-colored double-breasted blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. The shade of her statement suiting couldn't have matched Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year—a warm mid-toned brown called Mocha Mousse—more closely.

Jennifer Lopez steps out in Dubai wearing a chocolate brown Saint Laurent suit. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Underneath her oversize jacket, the beauty mogul layered a darker brown button-up shirt that was left slightly open for some strategic clavicle exposure. But a sprinkling of dazzling accessories are where the fun really begins with this look. At first, I assumed her mini briefcase was another Saint Laurent design. But upon closer inspection, the boxy purse turned out to be a surprisingly affordable Retrofête croc-embossed clutch that comes in both burgundy and navy. With a ridged gold magnetic closure, the tiny top-handle bag also underscored the '80s jewelry trend revival. The mother of two's rimless brown gradient sunglasses, on the other hand, spoke to her roots as an early 2000s fashion icon.

Jennifer Lopez accessorizes her mocha suiting with a croc-embossed clutch and rimless brown gradient sunglasses. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Around her neck, Lopez wore a slim diamond tennis necklace that matched the extensive gold and chrome bling manicurist Tom Bachik added to her butterfly manicure. Her hair was blown out into long honey blonde waves for the outing, while her makeup showcased all of her iconic beauty signatures: smoldering eyes, bronzed cheeks, and of course, a glossy nude lip.

Lopez sports glossy nude lipstick and peachy bronzer ahead of her Dubai concert. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Baggy suits are all the rage in menswear at the moment, but the synergy between J.Lo and this dapper two-piece set is undeniable. Needless to say, I'll be circling back about this serve.

