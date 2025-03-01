Jennifer Lopez Toasts the 2025 Oscars in a Champagne Tom Ford Gown and Luxurious Fur Coat
J.Lo looks like an Oscar statuette brought to life.
Having recently returned from Abu Dhabi—where she performed to a sold-out crowd while wearing a skintight, semi-sheer catsuit— Jennifer Lopez was photographed attending The CAA Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb, 28. For the prestigious occasion, which took place at The Living Room, Lopez wore a shimmering, champagne sweater dress, and carried an exquisite beaded clutch.
Lopez's open-back knitted maxi dress is by Tom Ford, and its glittering gold thread detailing makes it the perfect pick for Oscar season. If anything, the Marry Me star appeared to be channeling the famous Oscar statuette. Lopez wore her long hair straight, with some subtle waves at the ends, which accentuated her blonde highlights. Her beaded box clutch was adorned with sparkling beads and crystals in nude shades, perfectly in keeping with her outfit.
Lopez mingled with a plethora of celebrities at the event, including Monster-in-Law costar and longtime friend Jane Fonda.
Later in the night, Lopez was seen slipping on a luxurious fur coat—which appeared pink-hued in some lights—before leaving the party.
TOM FORD
Self-Portrait
SAINT LAURENT
As 2024 ended and 2025 began, Lopez—who is styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn—was dressing for a multitude of important red carpet appearances. For instance, the multi-hyphenate proved she's a professional at method dressing by wearing a dress covered in crystal webs to promote Kiss of the Spider Woman in January. And at an after-party for the film's premiere, Lopez wore a translucent Zuhair Murad catsuit, which was also covered in crystal spider webs.
The singer's most recent appearance is also reminiscent of many of the party outfits she's pulled in recent months. Earlier this year, Lopez wore a pink, yeti-style Milkwhite fur coat with a $3,580 crystal-covered gown from New Arrivals to attend a Grammys after-party. She also selected a backless LaPointe dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a $25 million diamond necklace from Harry Kotlar, for the Pre-Grammy Gala.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
