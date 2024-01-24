Jennifer Lopez Has the Sweetest Take on Ribboncore

While trends come and go, Jennifer Lopez is forever. And when the icon decides to give a popular style her stamp of approval, its lasting power is majorly extended.

The newest trend blessed by the Hustlers actress is somewhat surprising: ribboncore. While hair bows in every shape and size have been seen all over the red carpet lately (see Kate Beckinsale's tiny bow-covered ponytail at the 2024 Golden Globes and Selena Gomez's giant black accessory in December), they don't exactly scream bombshell Jennifer Lopez. Especially this iteration.

On Wednesday, January 24, the 54-year-old popped up in Paris for the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring 2024 fashion show. For the event, she wore a gorgeous, fairytale-esque pale green dress and matching green and purple feather cape. While the ensemble was dramatic, her hair accessory was something else entirely: Lopez's new bob was partially tied back with a sweet green ribbon.

The hairstyle was likely the work of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, who the singer brought along to Paris. Appleton was also the stylist behind her new bob, which she first showed off at the Schiaparelli fashion show on Monday, January 22 with an edgy, flipped-out look.

But while that look had edge, this one—worn merely a couple days later—was purely sweet. Lopez's short hair was gently curled and parted deeply to one side. The left side of her hair was pinned back and secured with the bow, while the right was left in all its wavy glory, falling into her face as she waved and mouthed "I love you" to fans outside the Palais de Tokyo. So soft, so sweet. This is her...now.