Jennifer Lopez's Slouchy White Boots Are About To Be 2024's Biggest Boot Trend

Take from me—you can never have too many boots in your collection. A pair of boots, be it a lug-sole, knee-high, or ankle-length style, can survive the seasonal chill and are wearable year-round (not many other shoes can say the same!) It’s a no-brainer that a new type of boot begins to trend every year around the winter months. This year, Jennifer Lopez's slouchy boots take a page out of the 2010 style book–and channel a massive winter shoe trend in the process.

Lopez was photographed celebrating the launch of her low-alcohol cocktail brand, Delola, at the popular Los Angeles club The Abbey (you may have recognized it from Vanderpump Rules). The singer opted for a matching turtleneck and a midi skirt from the Fendi's Spring 2024 collection that boasted orange, cream, and black “F” Fendi motifs throughout for the occasion. She accessorized with a pair of white slouchy knee-high boots by Paris Texas for the occasion, and I can't stop thinking about them.

The rest of her accessories were pretty simple, allowing for the boots to be the main focus of the look. Jenny from the block opted for a wine-colored croc-effect clutch bag from Tom Ford, gold hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, and large tortoiseshell sunglasses from Otra.

For makeup, Lopez kept her brown locks in tousled waves and wore a glossy nude lip with softer, bronzey makeup. Another thoughtful detail was her brown manicure, which also matched her dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Slouchy boots have a bad reputation—perhaps because they remind us of the other unfavorable slouchy styles of the 2010s—but that shouldn’t keep you from trying a pair in 2024. The roomy boot is comfortable for those with wider calves and makes putting them on and taking them off less of a challenge than ultra-tight fitting styles.

The slouchy silhouette adds some fun texture to an outfit like Lopez’s, giving it more dimension. Plus, her boots aren't that slouchy, so you can rest assured that you'll still look put-together while wearing the more relaxed style. And if you need any more convincing that taller boots are trending, just ask fellow singer Taylor Swift, who wears them near-constantly and has styled them in a few different ways.

If Lopez’s look sparks inspiration, look no further than the slouchy boots below. Keep scrolling to shop a few similar boots that channel the same vibe (and the exact pair she has on, of course).