Jessica Biel's Perfect Holiday Lip Was Created With Two Contrasting Colors

Red lipstick is the status quo during the holiday season, and for good reason: It's a classic. But with the abundance of great red lip looks this time of year, it's even more fun when someone puts a new spin on festive beauty. A vintage pink color scheme, perhaps?

Take Jessica Biel, for example. Her most recent Christmas pout offered a big (pink) surprise. On Thursday, December 14, the Candy actress posed for photos before heading to an event in Las Vegas. While her entire look was holiday perfection (think: red nails and subtle sparkle), a perfect pink lip, which was created with two different tones, tied it all together.

In an Instagram post showing off her outfit, Biel gave a sweet shoutout to her glam team, including celebrity makeup artist Katrina Klein. To our delight, Klein was kind enough to share exactly how the lips came to be. Spoiler alert: it was a combo, as the best looks often are. The finished product, which mixed both cool and warm undertones, resulted in a lustrous light burgundy that stole the show against Biel's winter white Elie Saab gown.

"My inspiration for this look actually came from the beautiful dress," Klein told Marie Claire exclusively. "My initial thought was to do a fun pop of pink on the lips. After applying that, it felt a little too ‘spring’ and we wanted to deepen it without it looking too red and ‘old hollywood.' I took it off and applied Nudestix Vino lip pencil with a bright pop of Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in ‘passion pink’ on top. This created a more berry lip which I think suited her and the event perfectly."

While exciting, the lip is only part of a makeup look; credit is also due for the rest of Klein's artistry. On Biel's eyes, she applied a sweep of glittery shadow that also felt extremely holiday-coded, paired with the perfect amount of mascara to make her lashes and green eyes pop.

"I kept the eyes, and the rest of the face, fresh and bright to give the lip the full focus it deserved," the makeup artist added.

I know holiday beauty isn't a contest, but Jessica Biel: you're winning.