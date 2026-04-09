A few months ago, Olandria Carthen bounced around Paris Haute Couture Week wearing a micro bob that only got shorter as the days went by. Now that spring has arrived, she's stepped out with her boldest hair transformation yet: a pixie cut.

The Love Island star attended the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles on April 7, where she wore a strapless gown made of torn denim that featured an asymmetric neckline and a large black bow on the back that acted as a train. She accessorized with a choker that looked like a leather belt. Her glam for the night was a whole other story.

Carthen wore sultry black eye makeup and added color to her face in the form of bubblegum pink blush before finishing things off with a nude lip lined with chocolate brown liner. At her last handful of red carpet appearances, the 27-year-old has been seen wearing longer lengths that are usually styled in voluminous curls and waves, but this time around she decided to go much shorter with a bowl-shaped, jet black pixie cut featuring a baby bang.

OIandria Carten wears a pixie cut to the Fashion Trust US Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week's awards ceremony wouldn't be the first time Carthen has stepped out an event wearing a super short cut. At Rahul Mishra's Spring 2026 runway show in January, her hair was styled in a chin-length hydro bob that was fully combed backwards save for one small tendril that was left loose at the front of her head. A day later, she attended Robert Wun's S/S '26 show wearing an even shorter bob that was cut just above her chin. It seems like the looks are only getting bolder as her confidence on the red carpet grows.

The pixie cut followed closely behind the bob as one of the biggest haircut trends of last year, and it hasn't lost any momentum for 2026. Per hairstylist Joel Warren, this spring is all about the "edgy pixie," a short cut that's meant to look effortless. “The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” he previously told MC.

Thinking of getting the chop and giving your hair a spring refresh? Read ahead for some styling tips.