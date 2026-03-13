Marsai Martin Brings Spring's Biggest Haircut Trend to the Essence Red Carpet
It's bixie season.
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If Marsai Martin doesn't currently hold a spot on your list of beauty and fashion muses, then you're not paying attention. On March 12, 21-year-old Black-ish alum attended the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she wore a strapless, beige minidress from Phan Huy that was accompanied by a large cape of the same color. Martin is no stranger to switching up her glam every now and again, but even I was shocked to see that, when she hit the red carpet, she opted to wear one of the season's most popular haircuts: the bixie.
Martin wore jet black hair that was styled in a very short cut that just grazed the back of her neck and featured a wispy side bang and a deep side part. Her hair, cut and styled by Los Angeles-based hairstylist Ricky Wing, was lightly bumped and given a slight flip at the ends.
The bixie is slowly emerging as the haircut of the year, as more celebrity women continue to grow out their cropped pixie cuts while others make the bold decision to go shorter. Emma Stone, for example, debuted her pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet last year after shaving her head for her role in Bugonia, and by the summertime, she had officially reached bixie length with a shaggy, fluffy cut. Zendaya also quietly let go of some length late last year when eagle-eyed fans spotter her in the background of a friend's Instagram Story with her curly hair cut just above her chin. It has since grown into a stylish bixie, which she showed off at Paris Fashion Week F/W '26.Article continues below
Short hair works on just about every hair type and face shape, and not only are these cuts a great way to start fresh and get rid of damaged ends, they're also super trendy for spring. “The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren previously told MC. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.”
If you're considering getting a chop and surrendering to the call of the bixie cut, now is as good a time as any. Read ahead for styling tips and best products.
People with curly hair textures can use a mousse to add more definition to the hair.
Use a mini flat iron for heat styling and getting your short hair as sleek and silky as possible.
For stray hairs or flyaways that just won't sit, grab a flyaway wand that you can carry with you everywhere.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.