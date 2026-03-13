If Marsai Martin doesn't currently hold a spot on your list of beauty and fashion muses, then you're not paying attention. On March 12, 21-year-old Black-ish alum attended the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she wore a strapless, beige minidress from Phan Huy that was accompanied by a large cape of the same color. Martin is no stranger to switching up her glam every now and again, but even I was shocked to see that, when she hit the red carpet, she opted to wear one of the season's most popular haircuts: the bixie.

Martin wore jet black hair that was styled in a very short cut that just grazed the back of her neck and featured a wispy side bang and a deep side part. Her hair, cut and styled by Los Angeles-based hairstylist Ricky Wing, was lightly bumped and given a slight flip at the ends.

Marsai Martin wears a fluffy bixie haircut to the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bixie is slowly emerging as the haircut of the year, as more celebrity women continue to grow out their cropped pixie cuts while others make the bold decision to go shorter. Emma Stone, for example, debuted her pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet last year after shaving her head for her role in Bugonia, and by the summertime, she had officially reached bixie length with a shaggy, fluffy cut. Zendaya also quietly let go of some length late last year when eagle-eyed fans spotter her in the background of a friend's Instagram Story with her curly hair cut just above her chin. It has since grown into a stylish bixie, which she showed off at Paris Fashion Week F/W '26.

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Short hair works on just about every hair type and face shape, and not only are these cuts a great way to start fresh and get rid of damaged ends, they're also super trendy for spring. “The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist Joel Warren previously told MC. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.”

If you're considering getting a chop and surrendering to the call of the bixie cut, now is as good a time as any. Read ahead for styling tips and best products.