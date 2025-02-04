Tracee Ellis Ross Dresses Like a Living Doll at Marc Jacobs's New York Fashion Week Show, in Bright Colors and Elf Shoes
Welcome to the whimsical world of Marc Jacobs.
Last night, Marc Jacobs kicked off New York Fashion Week with with his star-studded 2025 Runway Show. The new collection acted as a delightful amuse bouche, whetting the palates of fashion's most elite before the week's festivities officially begin on Feb. 6.
On Monday evening, the designer summoned A-listers and editors alike to New York's Public Library—effectively, turning the landmark into his own living dollhouse. The show was classic Jacobs, incorporating pillowy silhouettes, outsized proportions, vibrant colors, and avant-garde makeup to create an overall feel of cartoonish surrealism. Naturally, celebrity attendees—like Nara Smith and Lisa Rinna—all wore his campy creations, filing into the historic venue like marionettes on a puppet stage.
Tracee Ellis Ross was one of many who dressed for the occasion, tailoring her ensemble to Jacobs's theme of dream-like wonder. Ross went for a playful color-block moment, pairing a boxy, canary yellow jacket with a starched trumpet skirt in vivid plum. The structured nature of her outfit give it the one-dimensional look of a vintage paper doll—a design element Jacobs also used in his new line.
When it came time to accessorize, Ross further channeled the paper doll aesthetic, adding only two simple pieces. She carried the brand's Mini Dual Bag in white and slipped on a pair of Jacobs's whacky krakow pumps.
The shoes first debuted on the label's Fall 2024 runway, last July, (along with the rest of the actor's whimsical look) and feature an elf-like curled toe. In recent seasons, the footwear has become a staple on the Marc Jacobs catwalk.
If the rest of NYFW street style is anything like Ellis Ross's outfit, we're in for a very entertaining week indeed.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
