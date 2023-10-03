Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Creating a stunning perfume campaign is no small feat. Who is this for? What should it convey? How can a simple image prove how delicious a fragrance is when smell-o-vision hasn’t been invented yet? And that doesn’t even account for the lengthy first step: Actual fragrance formulation.

Unsurprisingly, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty has made the magic happen again , appointing Katy Perry as the face of their new fragrance, Devotion Eau de Parfum. An ode to what the brand dubs “the most classic emotion of all time,” Devotion Eau de Parfum is Dolce&Gabbana Beauty’s first luminous and gourmand fragrance. Made in Italy under the rigorous standards of high perfumery, the fragrance was created by renowned master perfumer Olivier Cresp.

According to Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, Cresp’s newest work “expertly captures the quintessence of Italianity in an olfactory creation of exquisite contrasts, luminous in the top notes and sensual in the base notes, where the freshness of orange flowers meets the sweetness of Madagascar vanilla, while candied citrus gives a tempting gourmand touch.”

Available in 30, 50, and 100 ml sizes, Devotion’s refillable glass bottle is decorated with a metal sacred heart, a symbol that encapsulates the brand’s values and the perfume’s promise of an “enveloping, seductive, and reassuring” sensory journey.

The campaign, which was shot in Italy and features the 38-year-old “Never Really Over” singer floating around Capri’s Marina Grande and its characteristic pier, launched Monday, October 2. In the photos and short film, a sun-basking Perry gallivants through the streets (and sparkling waters) of Capri, making eyes with a young local fisherman, played by Italian actor and model Michele Morrone. As Perry meets the locals and sees the sights throughout the day, the fisherman isn’t forgotten; later, they meet up at a party. That’s destiny (and devotion), isn’t it?