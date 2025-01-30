If Keke Palmer’s copper curls didn’t have you double-tapping her latest Instagram picture, then I’m certain her lipgloss nails did. The actress has been on a press tour for her new movie, One Of Them Days—and she’s been delivering beauty moments like it’s her full-time job. On the heels of a green, chrome-French manicure that felt worthy of a starring role in Wicked, Palmer’s latest nails are shiny, minimal, and perfect Valentine’s Day nail inspiration.

Cut short and filed into an almond shape, her manicure was a fresh and simple take on the lipgloss nails trend, which is hallmarked by an ultra high-shine finish. Not only did she find a perfect sheer-pink color that compliments her skin tone, but the finish of the manicure was extra glossy, almost like a layer of clear latex was poured over the nails. The trend is almost reminiscent of the glazed doughnut manicure that was popularized by Hailey Bieber back in 2022, sans the metallic sheen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipgloss nails are like the plain white t-shirt of manicures; they're understated and pair well with any hair or makeup outfit. They also act as a perfect base for more extravagant designs like crystals (see: nail crowns), charms, 3D motifs, or even more classic trends like the French manicure. Wherever you land on the spectrum, you can’t go wrong keeping this trend in your back pocket.

While Palmer likely has a crew of beauty professionals who help her find her most flattering makeup, hair color, and nail shades, this look is pretty easy to DIY. I’ve curated a list of lipgloss-pink polishes that will flatter a variety of skin tones.

Chanel Le Vernis in Ballerina $32 at Chanel If you have fair to medium skin or a cooler undertone, choose this polish from Chanel. It's the perfect milky pink that is also sheer enough to show a bit of your natural nail underneath.

The Gelbottle Inc Gel Polish in Dune $19 at The Gel Bottle If you have medium to tan skin or have a neutral undertone, this shade from Gelbottle Inc. perfectly straddles the line between cool and warm and will look like the same shade as your natural nail beds.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color $20 at Nordstrom Tan to deep skin or people with warm undertones can't go wrong with a light was of this warm pink polish from Deborah Lippmann.