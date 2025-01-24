Keke Palmer’s Chrome French Manicure Made Me Fall In Love with Green Nails
It’s very ‘Wicked’-coded.
Keke Palmer’s latest manicure looks a little ‘Wicked.’ On Jan. 23, the multi-hyphenate star attended a basketball game in New York City as she continues to promote her new movie ‘One of Them Days.’ After a slew of head-turning outfits for this press run, Palmer kept it casual yet chic for this occasion, donning a black leather jacket, jeans, and gold-tipped boots. The beauty details were just as gorgeous, with the actor sporting voluminous curls and a gorgeous cut crease eye-makeup look. But it was Keke Palmer's chrome French manicure that truly stole the show.
While Palmer wore a more traditional version of the trend, opting for a medium-length almond shape, it was the details that made this manicure stand out. Instead of choosing a traditional white shade for the smile line as is customary with French manicures, the actor used black, adding a slight grungy element to the look. She also strayed from tradition with the use of green chrome instead of silver—the version that went viral two years ago thanks to celebrities like Hailey Bieber.
Since its resurgence in 2018, French manicures have become a staple for celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. The style is universally flattering and as Palmer proves, incredibly versatile. Still, given her affinity for ‘Defying Gravity,’ it’s safe to say that she may have had a certain green-hued character in mind when ideating this look.
French tips are the perfect manicure to keep in your back pocket when decision fatigue hits you at the nail salon, but it’s also chic enough to become a part of your signature beauty routine. Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Eva Longoria have long championed this trend and are likely already somewhere in your “nail inspiration” folder. Still, if you want to put your own spin on the classic, nail crowns are the latest iteration of the French manicure to take over 2025.
Shop some of our favorite products to achieve a gorgeous French manicure at home.
If you don't have the patience to do your nails yourself or go to a nail salon, one of the easiest ways to achieve a French manicure is using press-ons, like this option from Btartboxnails.
I love discovering new buff shades for my nails, which is how I came across one of my favorite sheer polishes for a French manicure. It's the perfect balance of peach and pink and looks incredibly close to the color of my natural nail beds.
Another French manicure hack is using a nail stamper, which creates a smile line for you so that you can skip the tedious task of drawing them by hand for all 10 fingers.
Channel Palmer's green chrome details with this mezmerizing shade. Stick with a subtle French tip or go all in with a bold metallic look.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Zendaya Visited Her Favorite Hometown Frozen Yogurt Shop This Week and Was "Hella Casual" With Everyone There
“POV: You spot Zendaya outside your dorm."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Keke Palmer Is Dressing to Be the People's Princess of Comedy
Stylist Zoe Costello has Princess Diana in mind when she wardrobes the actor.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Truly Cannot Stop Wearing This Retro Dress Trend
It's quickly becoming one of her most-worn pieces.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Nail Crown Trend Is 2025's Most Expensive-Looking Manicure
Grab your crystals.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Cameron Diaz's Cherry Red Nails Made Me Fall In Love with the Classic Shade All Over Again
Booking a manicure as we speak.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Sofia Vergara Channels Cleopatra with Minimalist Milk Bath Nails
Minimal nail fans, rise.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Katie Holmes’s Naked Nails Are Proof You Need a Minimal Manicure This Winter
This one is for the minimalists.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
25 Brown Nail Designs To Instantly Elevate Winter's Hottest Polish Trend
Luxury at your fingertips.
By Emma Aerin Becker Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs Her Sparkling Birthday Party Nails With Dripping Diamond Earrings
Paired with dripping diamond earrings, of course.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Michelle Obama Pairs the Cherry Mocha Nail Trend With Holiday Bottega Veneta Earrings
Not too brown and not too red.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Bella Hadid’s Minimalist Nails Are Proof That Understated Manicures Never Go Out of Style
Beautifully understated.
By Ariel Baker Published