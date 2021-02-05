Found: 39 Valentine’s Day Nail Designs That Aren't Cheesy
Keep it cute.
By Maya Allen , Chelsea Hall published
We've long associated the colors pink and red with Valentine's Day. Those colors are gorgeous, and you should totally wear them if you want (we have options below). But just because you like being on theme doesn't mean you have to choose these shades for your nails on February 14. How about switching things up with nail art designs? Dappling in metallics? Playing with ombré palettes? Whether you have a date with your girlfriends, significant other, or your couch, feel empowered to step away from the expected and do things a little differently this year. We're sure one of these nail designs will speak to your heart.
1. Tiny Hearts, Big Love
Go for a classic bubblegum pink nail shade with teeny, tiny hearts.
2. Hearts on Fire
Check out these mesmerizing almond shaped nails, complete with striking heart-shaped designs reminiscent of flames.
3. Hearts and Swirls
Get into this masterpiece of a manicure! From the sleek nail shaping to the design, everything about this set is amazing. Click to the next photo for a trippy angled view.
4. Negative Space Pyramids
A vibrant red will forever be a V-Day staple. Consider incorporating negative space in the form of mini pyramids.
5. Gradient Hues
No need to choose one nail color when you can simply incorporate multiple shades for the perfect ombré-like look.
6. Golden Cuticles
Accentuate your red manicure with a subtle gold accent along your cuticle line.
7. Nail Art Stickers
Add a simple pop to your solid mani with these super cute decals. Emulate the above nail look using the stickers from Olive & June.
8. The Reimagined French
Reimagine the classic french manicure with this pretty-in-pink iteration.
9. The Classic Pink Manicure
Proof that you can't go wrong with a beautifully muted pink manicure.
10. Touch of Jewels
Go for a nude shade compatible with your skin tone and accessorize with jewels for some extra pizzazz.
11. These Pastel Shades
Mix and match opaque and sheer shades in the same color family for a unique take on your V-Day manicure.
12. Geometric Shapes
Try this super sleek design of sharp angles and thin lines.
13. Pretty Purple Hues
How beautiful is this magenta and lilac nail color pairing? Recreate this design by freestyling shapes along the tips of each nail.
14. Heart Tips
Adorn the tips of your nails with candy apple red hearts for the perfect conversation-starting mani.
15. This Pink and Red Duo
It's okay to stick to a classic pink and red color combo. Let this shapely design serve as inspo.
16. Layers of Pink
This curvy design is absolutely divine. Plus, the use of negative space makes way for a long-lasting manicure as your nails grow out.
17. These Glitzy Ombré Nails
Go all out this Valentine's Day and style your nails with pink specs of glitter.
18. These Triangles and Curves
We're obsessed with this geometric nail look. Recreate this design using your favorite color combo.
19. This Rouge French
Swap out your white tips for a vibrant red for your next French manicure.
20. These Overlapping Lines
Grab your favorite color trio and try out this perfectly layered nail design.
21. These Freestyle Shapes
Don't be afraid to freestyle your design. Take a look at the horizontal and diagonal shapes created on these almond nails.
22. These White Tips
No, this isn't the classic French manicure you're used to. For all of you minimalists out there, try extending the lines like here in this gorgeous nail look.
23. This Pink and White Combo
Try this subtle pink and white design for Valentine's Day and bookmark the look to wear again during the spring and summer months.
24. Dipped In Gold
Your manicure deserves to be just as vibrant as your jewelry selection. Recreate this nail design using a shimmering gold polish or gold nail foil.
25. These Soft Curves
Let your nails take center stage and pair a soft tan with a wine shade to recreate this curvy work of art.
26. Dots and Fine Lines
Give your coral manicure a bit of pop by adding a thin line complete with a centered polka dot.
27. Hearts of Gold
Do away with the go-to nail color shades for V-Day and accentuate your classic nude manicure with small bright gold hearts.
28. Oval Shapes
In case you haven't noticed, shapes are the perfect way to amp up your manicure game. Have fun with the pink and red color combo by adding ovals of various sizes throughout your manicure like this super cute take.
29. Glitter Tips
Having a hard time narrowing down your nail color choice? No problem, look to this pink and silver duo for inspiration.
30. Blush Ombré Nails
Go pink but keep it subtle. If you look closely this pink manicure seamlessly fades into a beautiful nude shade.
31. Metallic Tips
Put away the pink and red and reach for a bold metallic silver this.
32. New Press-On Nails
Looking for an at-home option? Try press on nails. These cute and easy to apply nails deserve to be flaunted in dozens of nailfies.
33. This Curvy French Manicure
Want to take your French mani to the next level? Alternate between your favorite shades of red and pink and extend the lines for a fun take.
34. Hints of Pink
If you're not all that into pink try pairing it with a deep burgundy color. Try creating small half moons along the edges of your manicure, similar to the above.
35. Pearl Embellished French
Take note of these nails, complete with cute and dainty pearls for a non-basic take on the French manicure.
36. Swirls of Pink
From the shade combo to the design work, we can't get over the perfection of these swirly pink tips.
37. These Nude Nails
There's something about a minimalistic nude shade that's so satisfying, no matter the occasion.
38. This Shimmering Manicure
Let your manicure take center stage by opting for a striking glitter finish.
39. These Minimal Lines
The perfect mani for a minimalist. Take note of these thin lines for your next appointment.
