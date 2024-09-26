Kendall Jenner Pulls Off a Very Naked Dress for Rosalía's Birthday

No one does a naked dress quite like Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel did it again last night, as she showed up to Rosalía's Paris Fashion Week birthday party on Sept. 25 in a naked full-length gown.

The piece, styled by Dani Michelle, was a tight-fitting dress from Alexander McQueen that closely matched Jenner's skin tone. It featured cap sleeves with raw hems, a turtleneck, and structural visible seams. The celeb wore white underwear, which was visible under the sheer dress.

The 818 founder paired the striking piece with matching heeled sandals, and wore her newly blonde hair in an elegant loose bun.

Kendall Jenner poses in the nude look she wore to Rosalía's birthday party in Paris. (Image credit: Courtesy of Kendall Jenner / Instagram)

In pictures shared by her stylist on Instagram, Jenner can be seen arriving at the party arm in arm with her bestie Gigi Hadid, who looked very cool in a black leather jacket, black crop top, and gray midi skirt.

Also at the Paris Fashion Week bash were Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Camila Cabello, Hunter Schafer, Irina Shayk, Willow Smith and more, per British Vogue.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner left Rosalía's birthday party in two variations on the naked dressing trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner, to exactly nobody's surprise, has been serving look after look in Paris. On Wednesday, the TV star styled her new favorite trend, rich-girl flats, as part of two outfits.

For the first look of the day, she wore a tailored vintage dress by John Galliano in royal blue.

Kendall Jenner styles her rich-girl flats with a vintage John Galliano dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the second look, she wore a textured navy knee-length dress by The Row with the same posh flats.

Kendall Jenner wears her new favorite shoe style with a distressed, textured navy dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for naked looks, the model has worn a fair few over the years, the most recent of which being a Mugler runway look for a L'Oréal catwalk in Paris.