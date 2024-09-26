Kendall Jenner Pulls Off a Very Naked Dress for Rosalía's Birthday
Gigi Hadid also put her spin on the sheer trend.
No one does a naked dress quite like Kendall Jenner.
The supermodel did it again last night, as she showed up to Rosalía's Paris Fashion Week birthday party on Sept. 25 in a naked full-length gown.
The piece, styled by Dani Michelle, was a tight-fitting dress from Alexander McQueen that closely matched Jenner's skin tone. It featured cap sleeves with raw hems, a turtleneck, and structural visible seams. The celeb wore white underwear, which was visible under the sheer dress.
The 818 founder paired the striking piece with matching heeled sandals, and wore her newly blonde hair in an elegant loose bun.
In pictures shared by her stylist on Instagram, Jenner can be seen arriving at the party arm in arm with her bestie Gigi Hadid, who looked very cool in a black leather jacket, black crop top, and gray midi skirt.
Also at the Paris Fashion Week bash were Kylie Jenner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Camila Cabello, Hunter Schafer, Irina Shayk, Willow Smith and more, per British Vogue.
Jenner, to exactly nobody's surprise, has been serving look after look in Paris. On Wednesday, the TV star styled her new favorite trend, rich-girl flats, as part of two outfits.
For the first look of the day, she wore a tailored vintage dress by John Galliano in royal blue.
For the second look, she wore a textured navy knee-length dress by The Row with the same posh flats.
As for naked looks, the model has worn a fair few over the years, the most recent of which being a Mugler runway look for a L'Oréal catwalk in Paris.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
