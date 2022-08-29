Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We hate to say it, but summer is winding down. While we’ll miss the beach days more than we care to admit, there is a silver lining that comes along with the end of the season: Labor Day beauty sales. Hair, makeup, and skincare brands are offering free shipping, wild discounts, and convenient bundles at a fraction of the regular price. So if you’re in the market for a little fall 2022 makeup refresh or want to stock up on tried-and-true favorites, now is the time to shop.

Looking for a thicker moisturizer as the temperatures drop? Pop over to Ole Henriksen to get 30 percent off the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer. Want to overhaul your makeup routine? We highly recommend checking out Erborian (their BB Cream is worth every penny) for up to $25 off your purchase. But the deals and steals don’t stop there. Cult-favorite brands like FaceGym, Summer Fridays, and PHYTO are all offering great discounts for Labor Day weekend and beyond. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite sales.

The Best Labor Day Weekend Skincare Sales

Peter Thomas Roth

Scoop up any of the brands Super-Size formulas at discount from the 1st through the 5th for up to 75 percent off. Just enter code SUPER at checkout.

Summer Fridays

We’ve waxed poetic about the brand’s newly-launched sunscreen—and the rest of their products are just as good. The Jet Lag Mask! The Gel Cream! The Toner! Order the buzzy skincare from the 31st through the 6th and you’ll get a free vegan leather pouch.

Ole Henriksen

From September 1 through the 6, the brand is offering 30 percent off select skus. But wait it gets better: You’ll also receive a four-piece gift set on purchases of $50+.

Peace Out! Skincare

From the 31st through the 6th, Peace Out! is giving customers 25 percent off everything and free shipping. Take this as your sign to shop all the pimple patches!

The Best Labor Day Weekend Makeup Sales

Jamie Makeup

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg’s namesake line is one of the best for a subtle glow. Try out her Bloss and Blightlighter—at 20 percent off—with the code LABORDAY at checkout.

Erborian

We love K-Beauty brands over here, and Erborian is easily one of our all-time favorites. For the holiday, they’re offering $5 off $40 purchases, $15 off $75 purchases, and $25 off $100+ purchases. The sale is already in motion and ends on the 6th.

Uran Decay

In the market for new makeup? Toss out your expired palettes and scoop up the Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette at half price from the 1st through the 5th.



Roen

Creamy eyeshadows, gorgeous brush, and stunning lipstick are standout for Roen. From the 2nd to the 5th, try out some newness for 20 percent off.

Smashbox

The primers! The foundation! Smashbox can do no wrong if you ask us. Case in point? They’re offering 25 percent off purchases over $65 from the 2nd through the 7th.

The Best Labor Day Weekend Haircare Sales

Colorproof

There’s no such thing as too much haircare. Stock up on staples from the 2nd to 6th and get 25 percent off whatever your heart desires. As an added bonus, you’ll get a free scunchie and socks on any purchase over $100.

PHYTO

Get your scalp in good shape by popping on over to PHYTO. They’re offering 40 percent off (!!) all orders over $75 and free shipping. The catch? It’s a one day sale on Monday, September 5, so mark your calendar.

BREAD Beauty Supply

Get 20 percent off all products this weekend. Not sure what to buy? Take our advice and grab the Mud Mask and Hair Oil—you won’t be disappointed.

OUAI

PSA: Ouai is having a sale. Restock on the hair oil, leave-in, or or any of your other faves for 20 percent off this weekend. Just note: The sale excludes merch, gift cards, and bundles.

The Best Labor Day Weekend Body Care Sales

Kopari

This body butter is *chef’s kiss,* and now’s the time to try it. Kopari is offering 20 percent off everything and a free full size product with any purchase of $70 or more.

Guava Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyalouronic Acid $32 at Kopari
Coconut Spritz Mist with Niacinamide, Hyalouronic Acid and Squalene $28 at Kopari

Isle of Paradise

Your summer glow doesn’t have to stop with the end of the season. Get 25 percent off the Own Your Glow Kit + Pro-Glow Spray Tan Kit at Sephora from the 2nd to the 5th.

Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit $35 at Sephora
Isle of Paradise Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit $30 at Sephora

Vacation

PSA: Sunscreen isn’t just for summer. It should be a year-round staple. That being said, grab your product of choice from Vacation—and get 20 percent off. The sale runs from September 2 to September 5.

DERMAFLASH

If you’ve been contemplating the DERMALFASH, take this as your sign to add it to your cart. The brand is offering 25 percent off. Not sure what to get? We’re *obsessed* with the new DERMALFASH Luxe+.

Beautyblender

Just as one can never have enough beauty blenders, one can never have enough beauty blender cleanser products. Good news: You can get 25 percent off all cleansers from August 30 to September 5.

FaceGym

Get your face in shape (literally) by giving your skincare routine a refresh with FaceGym. Scoop up a roller or a refill and you’ll get a free Hydro-Bound mini. The sale kicked off today and runs through the 5th.