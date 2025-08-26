I’m Revamping My Skincare Routine For Fall—And You Should, Too

Keeping hydration high as temps go low.

We’re in the middle of some absolutely glorious weather in New York City right now. Walking outside to get my iced coffee, I audibly squealed with delight at the humidity-free, crisp, sunshine-y day. Summer, I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you leave. More specifically, my skin is grateful that the congestion, hyperpigmentation, and sweat-induced breakouts are soon to be behind us. It’s also the perfect moment to take stock of my skincare regimen and begin swapping out the warm-weather staples for formulas that cater to my complexion needs in cooler weather—not to mention addressing the lingering signs of sun damage left over from the summer.

For my naturally dry, not-too-terribly sensitive skin that is prone to the occasional pimple and cursed with melasma that just won’t ever totally fade, I reassess everything from my cleanser and moisturizer to the targeted serums I use both day and night. Not to mention, it’s the ideal moment to call my dermatologist and book a laser treatment to zap away dark spots and rough skin texture (Fraxel is first up in October, a non-ablative laser that helps to resurface the skin on your face, neck, and chest). So, if you’re sitting there wondering “how the hell do I revamp my skincare routine for fall?”, not to worry—I’m sharing all my tried and tested picks for your next beauty shopping excursion.

Cue the Creamy Cleanser

When I wake up sweaty from scorching temperatures, my morning cleanser is usually a gel formula. For fall, I switch it up to a creamy texture to nourish my skin during the cooler days.

Tone It Up

I always love to follow my cleanser with a hydrating essence but in the fall I start to incorporate a pH-balancing toner instead to tighten pores and rejuvenate my skin.

Break Out the Acids

With less sun exposure than you get in the summer months, fall is the ideal time to reach for those potent active ingredients like lactic, mandelic, and glycolic acids to brighten and smooth your skin. Just don’t forget the SPF.

Rich (Girl) Moisturizer

Even if you don’t have Sahara Desert dry skin like me, the arrival of tepid temperatures means you can start to ease away from the oil-control and water cream moisturizers in favor of something a little more substantial. I love a medium-weight, richer moisturizer as soon as September hits.

SPF Is Essential

For as crucial as sunscreen is in the summer with all that extra sunshine, when you’re ramping up your exfoliating acids and toners to minimize hyperpigmentation, your skin is extra sensitive. That means SPF is just as, if not more, important for daily wear to protect you as you work overtime to even out your skin tone.

