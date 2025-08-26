I’m Revamping My Skincare Routine For Fall—And You Should, Too
Keeping hydration high as temps go low.
We’re in the middle of some absolutely glorious weather in New York City right now. Walking outside to get my iced coffee, I audibly squealed with delight at the humidity-free, crisp, sunshine-y day. Summer, I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you leave. More specifically, my skin is grateful that the congestion, hyperpigmentation, and sweat-induced breakouts are soon to be behind us. It’s also the perfect moment to take stock of my skincare regimen and begin swapping out the warm-weather staples for formulas that cater to my complexion needs in cooler weather—not to mention addressing the lingering signs of sun damage left over from the summer.
For my naturally dry, not-too-terribly sensitive skin that is prone to the occasional pimple and cursed with melasma that just won’t ever totally fade, I reassess everything from my cleanser and moisturizer to the targeted serums I use both day and night. Not to mention, it’s the ideal moment to call my dermatologist and book a laser treatment to zap away dark spots and rough skin texture (Fraxel is first up in October, a non-ablative laser that helps to resurface the skin on your face, neck, and chest). So, if you’re sitting there wondering “how the hell do I revamp my skincare routine for fall?”, not to worry—I’m sharing all my tried and tested picks for your next beauty shopping excursion.
Cue the Creamy Cleanser
When I wake up sweaty from scorching temperatures, my morning cleanser is usually a gel formula. For fall, I switch it up to a creamy texture to nourish my skin during the cooler days.
The gentlest cream formula I’ve come across in a long time, this award-winning cleanser leaves my skin silky soft and hydrated.
Tone It Up
I always love to follow my cleanser with a hydrating essence but in the fall I start to incorporate a pH-balancing toner instead to tighten pores and rejuvenate my skin.
Break Out the Acids
With less sun exposure than you get in the summer months, fall is the ideal time to reach for those potent active ingredients like lactic, mandelic, and glycolic acids to brighten and smooth your skin. Just don’t forget the SPF.
This bad boy is the reason my entire team was marveling at my skin last week. I had just started to use it again to fight back against some post-beach dark spots and clearly, the people who see me almost every day noticed that my skin looked really, really good.
If the PCA serum is my nighttime daily driver, I switch to this gentle mandelic acid option during the day every other week. It helps minimize breakouts while also smoothing and fading dark spots, aka everything I want to get rid of after a hot and sweaty summer.
Rich (Girl) Moisturizer
Even if you don’t have Sahara Desert dry skin like me, the arrival of tepid temperatures means you can start to ease away from the oil-control and water cream moisturizers in favor of something a little more substantial. I love a medium-weight, richer moisturizer as soon as September hits.
I used the entire bottle of my Dieux Air Angel Gel moisturizer last week, which means it’s time to swap in the brand’s richer formula to keep my skin hydrated as the temperature drops below 80 degrees (27 Celsius) for the first time in months. Again, this glow is unrivaled.
SPF Is Essential
For as crucial as sunscreen is in the summer with all that extra sunshine, when you’re ramping up your exfoliating acids and toners to minimize hyperpigmentation, your skin is extra sensitive. That means SPF is just as, if not more, important for daily wear to protect you as you work overtime to even out your skin tone.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A lightweight formula with zero white cast that also helps to blur imperfections? Sign me up. This award-winning SPF is a must to prime and protect your skin in the fall.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.