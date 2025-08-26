We’re in the middle of some absolutely glorious weather in New York City right now. Walking outside to get my iced coffee, I audibly squealed with delight at the humidity-free, crisp, sunshine-y day. Summer, I hate to see you go, but I love to watch you leave. More specifically, my skin is grateful that the congestion, hyperpigmentation, and sweat-induced breakouts are soon to be behind us. It’s also the perfect moment to take stock of my skincare regimen and begin swapping out the warm-weather staples for formulas that cater to my complexion needs in cooler weather—not to mention addressing the lingering signs of sun damage left over from the summer.

For my naturally dry, not-too-terribly sensitive skin that is prone to the occasional pimple and cursed with melasma that just won’t ever totally fade, I reassess everything from my cleanser and moisturizer to the targeted serums I use both day and night. Not to mention, it’s the ideal moment to call my dermatologist and book a laser treatment to zap away dark spots and rough skin texture (Fraxel is first up in October, a non-ablative laser that helps to resurface the skin on your face, neck, and chest). So, if you’re sitting there wondering “how the hell do I revamp my skincare routine for fall?”, not to worry—I’m sharing all my tried and tested picks for your next beauty shopping excursion.

Cue the Creamy Cleanser

When I wake up sweaty from scorching temperatures, my morning cleanser is usually a gel formula. For fall, I switch it up to a creamy texture to nourish my skin during the cooler days.

Biologique Recherche Lait VIP O2 $35 at Bergdorf Goodman The cleanser that kick-started my love for cream formulas, this cult-favorite product is the standard to which every other cream face wash is held. J’adore. Farmacy Green Clean Gentle Creamy Cleanser $32 at Sephora The gentlest cream formula I’ve come across in a long time, this award-winning cleanser leaves my skin silky soft and hydrated.

Tone It Up

I always love to follow my cleanser with a hydrating essence but in the fall I start to incorporate a pH-balancing toner instead to tighten pores and rejuvenate my skin.

Epi.logic Even Balance Toner $65 at Moda Operandi A toner and essence in one, and formulated by one of NYC’s top dermatologists? Sign me up. This brand has been a chic must-have for years, and the brightening benefits are unrivaled. FULLY Green Tomato Toner $19 at Amazon US This BHA toner is a new addition to my routine and I’m already obsessed with it. The green tomato extract helps to gently tighten and smooth out my complexion while still adding a boost of hydration.

Break Out the Acids

With less sun exposure than you get in the summer months, fall is the ideal time to reach for those potent active ingredients like lactic, mandelic, and glycolic acids to brighten and smooth your skin. Just don’t forget the SPF.

PCA SKIN Pro-Max Age Renewal Advanced Anti-Aging Serum with Growth Factor Technology $221 at Dermstore (US) This bad boy is the reason my entire team was marveling at my skin last week. I had just started to use it again to fight back against some post-beach dark spots and clearly, the people who see me almost every day noticed that my skin looked really, really good. Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum $54 at Sephora If the PCA serum is my nighttime daily driver, I switch to this gentle mandelic acid option during the day every other week. It helps minimize breakouts while also smoothing and fading dark spots, aka everything I want to get rid of after a hot and sweaty summer.

Rich (Girl) Moisturizer

Even if you don’t have Sahara Desert dry skin like me, the arrival of tepid temperatures means you can start to ease away from the oil-control and water cream moisturizers in favor of something a little more substantial. I love a medium-weight, richer moisturizer as soon as September hits.

Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer $24 at Sephora This new launch from one of my favorite J-Beauty brands is the perfect transitional moisturizer for fall. Not too heavy but not as lightweight as some summer formulas, it leaves your skin ridiculously glowy and soothed all day long. Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer $78 at Sephora I used the entire bottle of my Dieux Air Angel Gel moisturizer last week, which means it’s time to swap in the brand’s richer formula to keep my skin hydrated as the temperature drops below 80 degrees (27 Celsius) for the first time in months. Again, this glow is unrivaled.

SPF Is Essential

For as crucial as sunscreen is in the summer with all that extra sunshine, when you’re ramping up your exfoliating acids and toners to minimize hyperpigmentation, your skin is extra sensitive. That means SPF is just as, if not more, important for daily wear to protect you as you work overtime to even out your skin tone.

Ciele Prime & Protect SPF 30+ Smoothing Primer $38 at Sephora A lightweight formula with zero white cast that also helps to blur imperfections? Sign me up. This award-winning SPF is a must to prime and protect your skin in the fall. ISDIN Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen $38 at Sephora Ultra lightweight but still intensely hydrating, this brand is one of my most trusted for comfortable sunscreens that don’t pill or leave a white cast.

