The Orange Lipsticks I Have On Hand for Taylor Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” Era

The group chat has spoken.

three models wearing orange lipstick
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Taylor Swift has been having a great month, and she’s single-handedly starting her own beauty movement as a result. In case you missed it, the pop star got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This news comes right after she announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl on her new fiancé's podcast New Heights. All the graphics for the album reveal featured a gorgeous orange shade, leading fans to believe that it’s the color story that Swift will be sticking with for her new project. The Grammy-winning artist has subsequently been spotted wearing orange lipstick in various photos, including her engagement pictures. And just like that, a new trend is born.

“An orange lip color offers a bold yet approachable pop of color to the face, especially when paired with understated makeup and coordinating with contrasting colors,” says director of makeup artistry at MAC Cosmetics, Romero Jennings. “Rather than muted, pumpkin-spice tones, play around with vibrant shades such as orange, coral, and guava colors in a myriad of diverse textures.”

I don’t know about you, but I plan to get my makeup looks in order for what I hope will be another explosive world tour once this album drops. So, I’ve found the best orange lipsticks on the market for my group chat and me to stay on theme when the time comes. Of course, I’m sharing all my findings with you, so keep reading for the best orange lipsticks that are showgirl-approved and will last through a long night of singing your heart out.

The Best Orange Lipsticks

Ariel Baker testing VBB lip stain in Coral.

Ariel Baker testing Victoria Beckham Beauty lip stain in Coral.

(Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Samantha Holender testing Nars lipstick

Samantha Holender testing Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick.

(Image credit: Sam Holender)

Siena Gagliano testing Pat McGrath Labs Satinallure Lipstick in Venusian Peach.

Siena Gagliano testing Pat McGrath Labs Satinallure Lipstick in Venusian Peach.

(Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

What Should I Look For In an Orange Lipstick?

Your perfect orange lipstick depends on your skin color, undertone, and, to be honest, personal preference. While there are no strict rules in beauty, Jennings offers a few general guidelines for finding the right shade. Warm or golden undertones look best in true orange, tangerine, coral, and burnt orange shades. “This enhances the skin’s warmth and radiance,” Jennings says.

Cool undertones, on the other hand, benefit from orange-reds, corals, and peach tones. These shades bring vibrancy without clashing with your skin. Lastly, neutral undertones can incorporate corals, terracottas, or bold neon oranges. Consider yourself lucky if you fall into this category because you can experiment with a little bit of everything. It’s also always best to shop for your makeup in person and, if possible, in front of a natural light source. Colors don’t always translate true to shade online, so it’s best to see how your orange lipsticks look on your skin in real life.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

Marie Claire Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, went through a rigorous testing period where she reviewed dozens of lipstick formulas and colors. After determining the top picks based on first-hand experience, customer reviews, and editor recommendations, she tested the final formulas on her lips, considering how they feel, how they apply, how long they last, and the ingredients to compile this list of the best orange lipsticks.

Meet the Expert

Romero Jennings headshot
Romero Jennings

Romero Jennings is the Director of Makeup Artistry at M.A.C. Cosmetics.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.