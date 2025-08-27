Taylor Swift has been having a great month, and she’s single-handedly starting her own beauty movement as a result. In case you missed it, the pop star got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This news comes right after she announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl on her new fiancé's podcast New Heights. All the graphics for the album reveal featured a gorgeous orange shade, leading fans to believe that it’s the color story that Swift will be sticking with for her new project. The Grammy-winning artist has subsequently been spotted wearing orange lipstick in various photos, including her engagement pictures. And just like that, a new trend is born.

“An orange lip color offers a bold yet approachable pop of color to the face, especially when paired with understated makeup and coordinating with contrasting colors,” says director of makeup artistry at MAC Cosmetics, Romero Jennings. “Rather than muted, pumpkin-spice tones, play around with vibrant shades such as orange, coral, and guava colors in a myriad of diverse textures.”

I don’t know about you, but I plan to get my makeup looks in order for what I hope will be another explosive world tour once this album drops. So, I’ve found the best orange lipsticks on the market for my group chat and me to stay on theme when the time comes. Of course, I’m sharing all my findings with you, so keep reading for the best orange lipsticks that are showgirl-approved and will last through a long night of singing your heart out.

The Best Orange Lipsticks

The Best Luxury Orange Lipstick Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Orange Boîte $81 at Neiman Marcus When it comes to luxury makeup, no one does it quite like Hermès. The brand’s matte lipstick in Orange Boîte is a particular favorite of MC’s Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, who unexpectedly fell in love with the shade when she first previewed it during the 2020 collection launch in Paris. Texture: Cream Finish: Matte What I Love: Unexpectedly flattering across a range of skin tones; Luxurious packaging What I Don’t: Most expensive option on this list Review for MC: “I still remember being in Paris to preview the Hermès lipsticks before they launched in 2020 (subtle flex), and this vivid orange shade immediately caught my eye. It’s the brand’s rendition of the signature orange box, and it’s surprisingly much more wearable than you might think. It has a lovely sheer finish that’s buildable to increase the intensity, and the formula is also so cushion-y on the lips. Everything about this lippie screams ‘luxury’ and the stunning orange color is just a dream to wear. No traffic cone orange hues here—just stunning, high-fashion color." — Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter The Best Orange Lip Stain Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint $46 at Bluemercury For a lightweight option that still packs a punch, I love picking up a lip stain. For a formula and shade that is TLOASG-appropriate, I recommend my favorite Victoria Beckham’s Colour Wash in Coral. As the name suggests, it’s the perfect touch of orange for the lips and cheeks that builds beautifully, making it ideal for a variety of skin tones. Bonus points for the super chic glass droplet packaging. Texture: Liquid Finish: Sheer Satin What I Love: Long-lasting color; Shade works for most skin tones What I Don’t: Can feel a slight film on the lips when I build up the color, but it goes away fairly quickly Review for MC: “While these are technically for the lip and cheek, I’ve found myself wearing the shade coral primarily as a lip color, just in time for Taylor Swift’s TLOASG era. I’ve found this color to be long-wearing and easy to use, and the little applicator at the end of the dropper makes it extremely easy to apply the product to my mouth.” — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker testing Victoria Beckham Beauty lip stain in Coral. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Best Orange Lipstick for Fair Skin NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick in Orgasm 777 $34 at Sephora For fair skin tones, look no further than a tried-and-true classic: Nars Orgasm. The brand’s Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipsticks add a wash of color to the lips without being overpowering, plus, the high-shine finish allows you to skip lip gloss. Sounds like the best of both worlds if you ask me. Texture: Balm Finish: Shiny What I Love: Cross between a balm and a gloss; Flattering shade for fair skin; Easy to travel with to reapply What I Don’t: There is some slight shimmer in the formula, which can sometimes emphasize lip lines Review for MC: “This is a great lipstick for days when I'm not wearing a whole lot else—it's subtle and lightweight but gives a pinch of peach to my lips. I could easily add lip liner and build it up for a more intense pigment payoff, but I personally love a quick swipe. It's creamy and delicious on my lips, too. There is a hint of sparkle in the bullet FYI." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender testing Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick. (Image credit: Sam Holender)

The Best Orange Lipstick for Medium Skin Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick in Venusian Peach $30 at Bluemercury Medium skin tones, I didn’t forget about you. MC's beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, is a big fan of a Pat McGrath offering from the brand’s SatinAllure line. The shade Venusian Peach is her favorite peachy-orange lipstick, which she says pairs nicely with golden, olive, or neutral undertones, which are common in medium to tan skin tones. Texture: Cream Finish: Satin What I Love: Novelty packaging; Wonderful option for people with neutral undertones; Formula builds on itself nicely What I Don’t: Cap can be a bit finicky Review for MC: “I didn't expect to love a peach shade as much as I do, but Venusian Peach somehow walks the line between natural and glam. On my Italian skin (medium in the summertime with olive undertones), it gives just the right hint of warmth without looking too orange. It pairs well with a variety of eye looks, and the dewy, satin finish is a unique texture that I find only Queen Pat McGrath really nails." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano testing Pat McGrath Labs Satinallure Lipstick in Venusian Peach. (Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

The Best Orange Lipstick for Dark Skin Rabanne Famous Lipcolor Matte Lipstick - 926 Orange Mécanique $32 at Ulta Beauty Orange lipsticks can pop so beautifully on darker skin tones. The key is finding a formula that has long-lasting color intensity. This luxe formula from Rabanne is deliciously lightweight while still remaining intensely moisturizing. The vegan formula is enriched with pomegranate to leave your lips supple and comfortable for up to eight hours. Texture: Cream Finish: Matte What I Love: Rich color payoff; moisturizing; long-lasting What I Don’t: Rounded top can be harder to apply for those with a strong cupid's bow Review for MC: “This lipstick has quickly become my favorite. The vibrant color applies effortlessly in one stroke and leaves a chic matte finish that stays comfortable all day. Despite being matte, it keeps my lips hydrated and smooth. The sleek packaging is a stylish bonus. It's the perfect lipstick for anyone looking to make a bold statement with lasting comfort. Highly recommended!" — Ulta The Best Orange Lipstick for Swifties NARS Lipstick in Morocco $26 at NARS There's been a lot of buzz around the exact shade Taylor Swift was wearing on both her podcast debut and in her engagement photos, and most beauty editors seem to agree that NARS Morocco is the best bet. It's a warm, almost terracotta orange available in either a matte or sating finish, and the addition of moringa and passion fruit seed oils keep your lips feeling kissably soft throughout the day. Texture: Cream Finish: Matte or satin What I Love: Universal color; expert-approved formula; easy to apply, long-lasting; creamy finish What I Don’t: Some reviewers found the lipstick bullet very fragile Review for MC: “LOVE this color. It's described as a warm cinnamon, which is true, but there is some reddish pigment so it's even better than I thought it would be. This could be my new favorite lipstick! xo." — NARS The Best Multi-Use Orange Lipstick Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment $22 on Sephora What is arguably one of the greatest makeup inventions of all time comes in a bold orange shade that is perfect for this trend. Danessa Myricks’s Colorfix in Carrot Cake is a fantastic burnt orange shade that feels like fall in a bottle. While it’s not as bright as its counterpart, Carrot Top, it’s just as pigmented and has the same incredible lasting power that this formula has become known for. Texture: Liquid Finish: Matte What I Love: Can use on eyes, lips, and cheeks; A little goes a long way What I Don’t: Make sure to close the cap properly, or it will dry out Customer Review: “I love these! They apply with ease and stay PUT! It won’t budge! Colors are so vivid. Can’t wait to collect them all!” — Sephora

What Should I Look For In an Orange Lipstick?

Your perfect orange lipstick depends on your skin color, undertone, and, to be honest, personal preference. While there are no strict rules in beauty, Jennings offers a few general guidelines for finding the right shade. Warm or golden undertones look best in true orange, tangerine, coral, and burnt orange shades. “This enhances the skin’s warmth and radiance,” Jennings says.

Cool undertones, on the other hand, benefit from orange-reds, corals, and peach tones. These shades bring vibrancy without clashing with your skin. Lastly, neutral undertones can incorporate corals, terracottas, or bold neon oranges. Consider yourself lucky if you fall into this category because you can experiment with a little bit of everything. It’s also always best to shop for your makeup in person and, if possible, in front of a natural light source. Colors don’t always translate true to shade online, so it’s best to see how your orange lipsticks look on your skin in real life.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

How We Tested

Marie Claire Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, went through a rigorous testing period where she reviewed dozens of lipstick formulas and colors. After determining the top picks based on first-hand experience, customer reviews, and editor recommendations, she tested the final formulas on her lips, considering how they feel, how they apply, how long they last, and the ingredients to compile this list of the best orange lipsticks.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meet the Expert

Romero Jennings Director of Makeup Artistry at M.A.C. Cosmetics Romero Jennings is the Director of Makeup Artistry at M.A.C. Cosmetics.