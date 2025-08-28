I Got My Hands on Madewell's New Suede Collection First—Here Are My Most Complimented Picks

Fall trends come and go, but if there's one thing you can count on to return with the cooler weather, it's suede. It's a fabric that feels both inherently seasonal and modern. This year, the trend is set to be bigger than ever, if the new arrivals sections at my favorite stores—namely, Madewell—are any indication, and I'm going all in.

I recently stopped by the brand's brick-and-mortar flagship in New York's Soho neighborhood to check out its just-dropped fall collection. From the trendy denim and sweaters to the cool polo shirts and boho blouses, there's plenty of newness to fawn over. However, what caught my eye from the jump were all of Madewell's gorgeous suede pieces—dare I say, they're the best suede finds I've seen all year?

As soon as I spotted Madewell's suede jackets, I fell in love. Out of the entire luxe-feeling (and looking) lineup, I took home the Boxy-Crop Jacket—it's the right amount of slouchy, and it's warm enough to layer with through the winter. I plan on styling it with everything from jeans and T-shirts to transitional dresses and skirts.

I'll be wearing this suede jacket with all of my basics this season. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Then, there are Madewell's brand-new suede ballet flats—I snagged the studded Mylie pair and have already worn them several times in the two weeks since I got them. Not only are they very comfortable, but they're a major conversation starter. I've received compliments on them with every wear, even when I wore a simple pair of jeans and a white blouse (also from Madewell!).

The studded Mylie flats instantly elevate my jeans-and-a-cute-top outfit. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

If you're looking for a new work tote, consider Madewell's suede bag selection. They shot to the top of my new-season shopping list after feeling the luxe suede for myself IRL. Keep scrolling to shop all of Madewell's suede goodness and prepare for your fall outfits to be seriously leveled up once you see them for yourself.

Shop More of Madewell's Suede Pieces

