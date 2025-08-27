For the past few years, beauty has been dominated by the clean, rich girl aesthetic: flawless skin courtesy of expensive treatments and creams, and a carefully curated minimalism that never appears as though you're trying too hard. Enter fall 2025's curveball: grunge—but make it clean.

The very term "clean grunge makeup" sounds like we're grasping at straws—grunge, by definition, isn't polished. Eyeliner is smudged just so, still smoked out, but never enough to look like you forgot to wash your face. Lips are dark and moody but finished with a high-shine gloss. And everything is balanced by luminous, healthy-looking skin, not the classic '90s I-slept-in-my-makeup-and-am-due-for-a-shower vibe.

It's messy, but strategically polished: a little rough around the edges, yet refined where it counts. And despite the paradox, it has managed to become the most spiked makeup search term (almost 700 percent and climbing) on Pinterest's fall trend report. And it's not just TikTok hype, either. High fashion runways have embraced the trend with gusto.

At Haute Couture week, Schiaparelli paired black lips with luminous, editorial skin, while celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio Ventre points to the Dior S/S '25 show as a prime example of the grunge revival. "Smudged black liner was pressed into the lower lash line and blended out with fingers to give it that perfectly imperfect edge, while the flushed cheeks kept it fresh." The result? Nostalgic, but not costume-y, a nod to rebellion, reimagined for a world obsessed with being perfect.

And while the irony is not lost on me, there’s a reason it works: After spending years chasing poreless skin and investing in high-maintenance routines to achieve low-maintenance results, we’re finally embracing a little laissez-faire beauty. So if you, too, want to get in on the biggest fall makeup trend—and one Ventre believes will only intensify as we get into the holiday months—keep reading for all the must-have products and tips for grunge makeup with a clean girl twist.

Schiaparelli Haute Couture model wearing the enviable goth glam. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

What Is "Clean Grunge Makeup"?

"The original grunge look was very raw; it was meant to look like you’d slept in your makeup and just rolled out of bed," says Ventre. "It was rebellious and unpolished." She adds that "clean grunge" still has that edge, just with a bit more intention. "The skin is fresh and glowy, the smudging is strategic, and the overall look has a softness to it that makes it feel elevated."

And as for how to emulate the trend without eering too sloppy, Ventre says it's all about contrast. (Think smokey eyes and cool tones, but with sculpted skin or a brushed-up brow.) "By keeping the textures intentional, like using creams or soft powders that melt into the skin, you can create depth and definition instead of chaos. A great tip is always to use a clean blending brush to soften harsh edges and elevate your look."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to Do "Clean Girl Grunge" Makeup

Smoked-Out Eyes

If you're new to the trend, Ventre recommends beginning with the eyes and playing with deeper tones. "For eyes, I love the MAC Eye Kohl. It’s perfect for creating that smudged liner look. I also reach for the Tom Ford Eye Color Quad in Disco Dust or the Glossier Lidstar in Fawn [editor's note: this shade is currently sold out] when I want a beautiful eye shadow look that blends seamlessly and gives a sheer wash of grungy color," says Ventre.

MAC Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Smolder $24 at Ulta Beauty This creamy formula always blends out, but never runs, allowing you to place it exactly where you want. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in Disco Dust $81 at Neiman Marcus A deep plum gives an edge to an otherwise classic smokey eye. Versed Stay Liquid Eyeshadow - Poetic $14 at Target This affordable alternative to Glossier is almost an exact match to Fawn, and it boasts serious staying power.

Luminous Skin

And if you really want to capture the "clean" part of the trend, a luminous complexion is a must. "For the skin, it’s all about prep. I’ll use the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré paired with the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation for the perfect amount of coverage, but keeping the skin looking natural. Then, set the face strategically with the Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder only where it’s needed to let the skin retain that natural glow," says Ventre.

Moody Lips

And while beginners might lean toward the eyes for the grunge look, if you truly want to embrace an editorial, runway-inspired version of the trend—à la Schiaparelli—try out a deep lip. While black lips can be totally chic, you can also opt for a deeper oxblood or vampy red.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

Lauren D’Amelio Ventre Social Links Navigation Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D’Amelio Ventre is a seasoned beauty professional with over 16 years in the industry and 14 years as a licensed Cosmetologist. Known for her mastery in Bridal, Education, and Film, Lauren brings a unique perspective shaped by both hands-on experience and a commitment to lifelong learning. Lauren has been featured on major networks including MTV, BRAVO, VH1, and E!, and has worked behind the scenes at countless New York City fashion shows for the bridal industry’s top designers. Her expertise ranges from camera-ready makeup techniques to modern bridal trends, red carpet glam, and makeup education for all skill levels.