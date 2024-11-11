Sofia Richie Grainge's Skintight Velvet Gown Is Already the Holiday Party Dress of the Season
There are dozens of lookalikes to shop.
At some point in the last decade, the Baby2Baby Gala became one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year. Each of the nonprofit's annual events is more stacked with celebrities than the last. In 2023, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, and Sofia Richie Grainge all walked the red carpet; the year before, Kylie Jenner shut it down.
This year's event was highly-attended as ever, with Richie-Grainge returning alongside Anna Kendrick, Katy Perry, and Heidi Klum. A two-time attendee, the new mom easily had one of the best looks of the night. She wore a fitted velvet number that is sure to become the dress of the holiday season.
Richie-Grainge stepped out in an Alessandra Rich gown that was all-black except for an ivory satin neckline. Topped with a bow and a rosette, the design was reminiscent of the '80s-inspired dress trend that skyrocketed last winter.
Though her grown embodied all the drama of the 1980s, Richie styled it in a way that felt decidedly modern. She went for hyper-minimalist add-ons, including a black box clutch, diamond pavé hoops, and simple patent leather pumps. She did opt for a bit of sparkle at her wrists, however, with a gold bangle bracelet and several diamond rings. All in all, it was a much more subdued red carpet look than her styling for the Academy Museum Gala last month, when she wore a fire-red Fendi gown for her first postpartum red carpet.
Vintage-inspired velvet dresses were a fixture at nearly every New Year's Eve 2024 party. (I even wore one myself.) Sofia Richie-Grainge's take is a sure indicator that its popularity will spike, once more, in coming months. It's going to be a very velvet holiday season, indeed.
Shop Velvet Dresses Inspired By Sofia Richie
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
