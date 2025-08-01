My Skin Is Softer Than Silk Sheets—It's All Because of My Expert Hair Removal Routine
A lazy girl's guide to a hair-free summer.
While how you groom your body hair is totally personal, I am someone who has always liked to have dolphin-level sleekness and glowing, smooth skin without a hair, razor bump, or bit of stubble in sight. So when the summer months hit, my body hair routine becomes strategic. Between spontaneous pool parties, tank tops, and the occasional mini skirt or shorts, I pre-plan. Because, frankly, I feel better when my underarms, bikini line, and legs are hair-free.
That's where my hybrid approach comes in: a classic razor and shaving when I need it, some longer-term methods, like laser and wax, when I can plan ahead, and a few key body skincare steps that keep everything calm and soft in between—because nothing is worse in the summer than ingrowns and razor bumps. And when the time comes and my friends text me to have an impromptu beach day, I'm slippery-soft and ready to go. Here's the routine I use to stay smooth and hair-free throughout summer.
Prep Is Key
I'll be honest, I used to think exfoliating before hair removal was unnecessary because shaving itself was already exfoliation in the first place, right? Boy, was I wrong. I learned that the more consistently I scrubbed my body during the week, the quicker and closer my shave could be.
Bar soap is one of those renaissance-coded beauty trends that have made a resurgence across the beauty industry and in my personal routine. This one has two superfine crystals to remove dead skin buildup gently, and it also works great for my keratosis pilaris.
During my everything shower, I reach for this luxurious body scrub. It's filled with ocean-derived ingredients that also contain a slew of ultra-moisturizing butters.
Sharper the Better
Once I discovered how much better my shaving experience could be with a high-quality razor, I quickly made the switch (and threw out the others in the process). It's also key to change your razor head after about five to seven shaves to avoid a dull blade and irritation.
I'm obsessed with this two-in-one electric shaver from Fur that includes three adjustable guards to trim and a razor for a bare shave. It's also shower-friendly and rust-resistant, and has an LED light for easy-to-see illumination.
Glide, Baby, Glide
The shaving cream category has seriously expanded, and now, the formulations go beyond just your classic whipped foam. The more moisturizing and silky the formula, the better in my book.
My favorite formulation of shaving cream is in oil form because I find it has the silkiest texture and leaves my skin feeling the most moisturized. This one from Flamingo helps my razor glide smoothly over my skin and leaves a beautiful shine when I step out of the shower.
This foam has more of a whipped texture than your classic old-school formulations. It's a fun sensorial experience in the shower, and I love how the fragrance-free, gentle ingredient profile works great on days when my skin is irritated—whether that's from the sun or a sticky summer day.
Post-Shave Protocol
Just like the pre-shave prep, post-shave maintenance is crucial for preventing ingrowns and razor burn from developing over the week. Many products on the market contain active ingredients that help heal and address dark spots or irritation caused by hair removal.
While this body oil can be applied anywhere on the body, I particularly love it on my bikini line. Even though it's an oil-based formula, it's ultra-lightweight and contains soothing ingredients that help relieve post-shaved skin.
Remove It & Forget It
I'm Italian, and with those genes comes dark, thick hair. So while I will always need to shave at least a little throughout my life, I sometimes use more permanent solutions during the year to make things a bit easier.
In New York City, I am always looking for top-quality laser spas. Romeo & Juliette is fantastic, and they offer a wide range of professional lasers that have worked wonders on thinning my thick hair. Now, I can go a week without shaving instead of every day.
