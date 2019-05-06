The Boldest, Most Breathtaking Beauty Looks from the 2019 Met Gala

Natural beauty is cool and all, but there's something about head-turning beauty looks that are so exciting. The 2019 Met Gala is officially here, and celebrities put on a damn show with the boldest hair and makeup looks for this year's "Camp" theme. Beauty enthusiasts know that there's no other award show that inspires Hollywood's hottest to go all out like the Met. And if you're just as here for the drama, you'll die over these over-the-top hairstyles and intricate makeup looks. From Ashley Graham's bubble ponytail to Lady Gaga's iconic lashes, these lewks stole the show tonight.