image
The Boldest, Most Breathtaking Beauty Looks from the 2019 Met Gala

The DRAMA.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Natural beauty is cool and all, but there's something about head-turning beauty looks that are so exciting. The 2019 Met Gala is officially here, and celebrities put on a damn show with the boldest hair and makeup looks for this year's "Camp" theme. Beauty enthusiasts know that there's no other award show that inspires Hollywood's hottest to go all out like the Met. And if you're just as here for the drama, you'll die over these over-the-top hairstyles and intricate makeup looks. From Ashley Graham's bubble ponytail to Lady Gaga's iconic lashes, these lewks stole the show tonight.

1 of 6
image
Getty Images
Lady Gaga
2 of 6
image
Serena Williams
3 of 6
image
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
4 of 6
image
Laverne Cox
5 of 6
image
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
6 of 6
image
Getty Images
Celine Dion
Next
The Hottest Met Gala Looks From the Back
image
