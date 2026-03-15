Well, we've officially made it to the end of a very eventful red carpet season (read: Golden Globes, Grammys, SAGs). There have been dozens of 10 out of 10 beauty looks so far this awards circuit—from gray hair to dreamy frosted nail polish. And let it be known that the 2026 Academy Awards are no exception.

The red carpet is well underway (Marie Claire is live-blogging our unfiltered reactions to the stars' beauty looks, FYI), and trends are already taking shape. I've seen lots of lobs, stunning lip combos (I obviously have the insider breakdown), and the boldest eye makeup that I've seen in a hot minute.

Let it be known that all of these looks have been weeks in the making. So I've made it my mission to get the product breakdowns, tips, and tricks from the incredible pros behind the glam. Scroll ahead to see my favorite looks of the night.

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Chase Infiniti

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I know the night is early, but these boho braids and soft pink glam are easily in my top three looks of the night.

Misty Copeland

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A ballerina bun for a ballerina is obviously fitting, but can we take a moment to appreciate that there is not one hair out of place on her head? I suppose she's had plenty of practice perfecting.

Marsai Martin

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I love this lob, but do me a favor and zoom in on her nails. This maroon design is simply too good to miss.

Rose Byrne

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This is the classic Hollywood glam I expect on a red carpet. It's also convincing me to try orange lipstick for probably the first time in my life.

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Lea Myren

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The Norwegian actress did not mess around with her glam. This smokey eye (which includes a bit of red shadow) is one for the books.

Ariana Greenblatt

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Bedhead! On the red carpet! The juxtaposition of this deliberately messy hair with a sleek, silky dress is just *chef's kiss.*