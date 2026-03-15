The Best Beauty Looks at the 2026 Oscars Range from Soft and Delicate to Full Blown Drama
This red carpet has range.
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Well, we've officially made it to the end of a very eventful red carpet season (read: Golden Globes, Grammys, SAGs). There have been dozens of 10 out of 10 beauty looks so far this awards circuit—from gray hair to dreamy frosted nail polish. And let it be known that the 2026 Academy Awards are no exception.
The red carpet is well underway (Marie Claire is live-blogging our unfiltered reactions to the stars' beauty looks, FYI), and trends are already taking shape. I've seen lots of lobs, stunning lip combos (I obviously have the insider breakdown), and the boldest eye makeup that I've seen in a hot minute.
Let it be known that all of these looks have been weeks in the making. So I've made it my mission to get the product breakdowns, tips, and tricks from the incredible pros behind the glam. Scroll ahead to see my favorite looks of the night.Article continues below
Chase Infiniti
I know the night is early, but these boho braids and soft pink glam are easily in my top three looks of the night.
Misty Copeland
A ballerina bun for a ballerina is obviously fitting, but can we take a moment to appreciate that there is not one hair out of place on her head? I suppose she's had plenty of practice perfecting.
Marsai Martin
I love this lob, but do me a favor and zoom in on her nails. This maroon design is simply too good to miss.
Rose Byrne
This is the classic Hollywood glam I expect on a red carpet. It's also convincing me to try orange lipstick for probably the first time in my life.
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Lea Myren
The Norwegian actress did not mess around with her glam. This smokey eye (which includes a bit of red shadow) is one for the books.
Ariana Greenblatt
Bedhead! On the red carpet! The juxtaposition of this deliberately messy hair with a sleek, silky dress is just *chef's kiss.*
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.