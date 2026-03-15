The 2026 Oscars are airing tonight, March 15, and the red carpet deserves its own moment altogether. From the gowns to the makeup looks, Hollywood’s biggest stars are dressed to the nines in hopes that they will take home one of film's most coveted trophies. My eyes have been zeroed in on all of the beauty moments that have graced the carpet, and Elle Fanning’s in particular needs to be discussed.

Nominated for her role in the movie Sentimental Value, Fanning is up for the Best Supporting Actress category tonight. She arrived on the red carpet looking ethereal in a custom Givenchy gown embellished with wisteria petals that matched her Cartier jewels. Still, it was her fresh-faced glam and sleek hair that pulled the look together.

Elle Fanning on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning's 2026 Oscars glam up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fanning's hair was pulled into a sleek, low bun, a look that showed off her stunning diamond choker necklace (the whole look is giving princess with the stunning jewels, TBH). The look also highlighted her rosy cheeks (snatched to the heavens courtesy of a facial by Louise Deschamps using the NuDerma High Frequency Wand) as well as her glossy lip color. Her brows framed her face perfectly, and a neutral manicure completed the ensemble. To be frank, she looks like a winner already.

Article continues below

While there are still quite a few looks to come, Fanning's is already one of my favorites of the evening. Keep up with tonight's award show coverage via Marie Claire's live beauty blog, and take a look at some of the best beauty looks of the night so far.

Shop Elle Fanning's Beauty Details for the 2026 Oscars

Pure Daily Care Pure Daily Care Nuderma Handheld Skin Therapy Wand $79.95 at Amazon US Have a big event to go to? This Nuderma wand will give you snatched cheekbones in minutes. Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush - Rouge $30 at Sephora For that soft pop of color on the cheek that Fanning has, use a sheer red blush like this one in Rouge from Merit. Dab a little on the lips for a cohesive makeup moment. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Eyebrow Gel - Clear $21 at Sephora For brows that hold without the flake, this brow gel from Rare Beauty will consistently deliver.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors