I often have a bone to pick with limited-edition drops. Change the packaging, sure. Give me a bundle—ok. But don’t go and create some of the most stunning formulas and shades to give me a little taste, then snap 'em away before I have time to restock. See: Dior’s Stick Glow in shade Rose 725 from the Spring 2022 collection, Guerlain’s Emilio Pucci collection, and, most importantly, Makeup by Mario’s Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette. But I come bearing good news.

After the intense demand after the palettes' limited 2022, 2023, and 2024 drops, brand founder and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic had made the much-appreciated decision to bring it back—for good this time (!!). I’m selfishly incredibly grateful; I’ve demolished my previous two palettes because the shades are just that good. It’s more neutral-toned than his matte palettes (one of which skews warm, the other cool). It is one of three palettes from the brand to include glitter eyeshadows, which are obviously my personal favorite.

To get the full breakdown of the palette, which will be available for purchase on March 20, read ahead for my honest review.

Article continues below

The Formula

Here’s the breakdown: the palette contains 12 shades in total, three of which will have a metallic, shimmery finish. They’re more wet-looking and shiny than true glitter and are designed to give a reflective sheen on the eyelid. The biggest plus? There’s no fallout because the glitter pigments are so micro-fine. Despite Makeup by Mario being a pro brand, the shadows are intended to be easy to use, and I can personally confirm that they are very beginner-friendly.

Each pot also has a pretty easy pick up. Some brands really make you work for color payoff, but these shades coat a fluffy eyeshadow brush with ease and deposit color on the lid with just a swipe.

The Application

There’s genuinely no wrong way to use this palette. All the shades were designed to work in tandem (they’re inspired by a beachy sunset), so you can pick whichever combination your heart desires. I’m incredibly loyal to Mario’s brushes—they are bar none the best in the industry—so I used his E-6 Dual-Ended Brush by default, but you could use any fluffy shadow brush your heart desires.

My only caveat: I’d recommend using your fingertip to apply the glitter shades. You’ll get a pretty finish with a brush, but the warmth and pressure of a fingertip gives not only a stronger wash, but also a more wet-looking finish.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Something else worth noting is that I actually use this palette after foundation. Some shadows (especially glitter ones) have such crazy fallout that I’m almost forced into doing my eyes before my base. But these are densely-packed and finely-milled so there’s nothing to worry about.

The Takeway

If I could only live with one eyeshadow palette for the rest of my life, it’s this one.

I find that, more often than not, I rely on only two (maybe three) colors in a 12-pan palette, but I genuinely show equal love for every pan in Ethereal Eyes. My daytime combo is normally the pinky suede matte and shimmer to its left, but at night, I gravitate more towards the browns in the last column. The three colors in the first row are my summer go-tos (I like to have a little tan to pull off peach), and the silver shimmer is my lash line accent when I have a big event and want extra drama.

These wear so well during the day and aren’t prone to creasing or fading, too. Does some of the shadow budge by 4 pm? A little, but such is to be expected with a creamy shadow. A little tap of my fingers completely blends it back into my lid.

My only advice: Buy it on launch day. It may not be limited-edition anymore, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out. In the meantime? Stock up on my other Makeup by Mario favorites.

Shop Makeup by Mario

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.