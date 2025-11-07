There’s an art to a monochromatic look, and no surprise, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered it. On November 6, the actress posted a recap of her latest event—a conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama. The event was in celebration of Obama’s new book, The Look, which is a retrospective on her fashion evolution throughout her years in the White House. For the event, Ross was dressed in a stunning Balenciaga dress, which she and her stylist, Karla Welch, paired with pointed-toe heels. My favorite part of the look, however, was that her makeup perfectly matched the dress.

​The dress was a powder pink color, which seemed to be the direct inspiration for Ross’s makeup look. Her cheek makeup consisted of a gorgeous pink blush, which was blended into her eye area to perfectly complement the same color she had on her eyelids. Neat brows and a skin-forward complexion kept the look fresh and wearable, while a bold red lip brought everything together, serving as the proverbial cherry on top.

Red nails and hair have each had their respective moments in the past (the former is still going strong after a resurgence in 2023), but it’s rare that someone translates the color trend into a bona fide makeup look like Ross so expertly did. That being said, red is one of the most versatile colors to incorporate into a look, because it can be toned down into a more wearable pink hue like Ross did with her blush, or built up for a bold, eye-catching moment, as evidenced by her bright red lip.

​Personally, I’m obsessed with this monochromatic moment and know just the products that will get you a similar look. Keep reading for the items I recommend. Some of them are even on sale via the Sephora Savings Event, so grab them while you can.

