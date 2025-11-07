You know how people say that a walk in nature can do wonders for your nervous system? My version of nature is also known as Sephora. The retailer is like a candy store for adults, and just stepping inside calms my heart rate like nothing else in the world can. Given that, it should make sense why the Sephora Savings Event is essentially my version of the Super Bowl.

Sephora’s biannual sale is in full swing through November 10, with up to 20 percent off nearly everything in the store (depending on your Beauty Insider tier, of course). Rouge members score 20 percent off, VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent. (Hot tip: Sephora Collection, the retailer’s in-house beauty brand, is 30 percent off for everyone the entire time.) If you’re shopping online, don’t forget to enter EVERYTHING at checkout to snag your discount.

Now that the nitty-gritty details are out of the way, I have the best makeup recommendations for you to consider during the sale. Foundations, lipsticks, blush—it’s all here, and these are products I’ve tested myself and completely swear by. So if you’re still curating your Sephora sale wishlist, keep reading for some editor-vetted recommendations.

Core Complexion Products

Sephora is one of my favorite stores for purchasing foundations and concealers because I can test all the colors I want at my own pace. During the sale, I strongly suggest visiting the store to find your perfect shade in person (although if you shop online and your shade isn’t perfect, you can exchange it within 30 days).

Patrick Ta Beauty (Was $58) Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation $46.40 at Sephora This foundation has earned its way to becoming one of my favorites this year, and it’s more than deserving of its spot. I thought it might be too dewy for my oily skin, but with my revamped skin-prep routine, it glides on like butter and stays put, keeping that healthy glow on my skin all day. It’s also perfect for mixing with other formulas to create a tinted moisturizer effect. LYS (Was $24) Bright Start Airbrush Concealer $19.20 at Sephora This concealer might have knocked my previous favorite out of its spot. Not only does the Bright Spot concealer offer an incredible shade range, but it is also full-coverage. I'm talking, you’ll look like you have newborn baby skin, full coverage. The best part? It feels moisturizing and pliable on the skin and doesn’t make my face look cakey or feel heavy.

Powder Princess

I am never one to claim that you have to stick to high-end makeup for any part of your routine, but when it comes to powders, I only go to Sephora for the two holy grail formulas below.

One Size (Was $40) Bouclé Silk Airbrushed Talc-Free Finishing Powder $32 at Sephora This powder from One Size is incredible for setting my face after blush and bronzer. I used to leave the areas under my bronzer practically bare, as I felt that most powders were either too light to keep my skin fairly matte or lacked the extra coverage I wanted in that area. This formula strikes the perfect middle ground, avoiding a dry and cakey appearance, while offering just the right amount of coverage to complete the look. Hourglass Cosmetics (Was $94) Ambient Lighting Edit Unlocked Palette $75.20 at Sephora If you’re an ardent reader of my stories, first of all, thank you, and second of all, this product likely won't come as a surprise. Tack on a sale, and the Hourglass Ambient Lighting palettes had a guaranteed spot on this list. To sum it up, these are all finishing powders, which I use to add a veil of natural-looking glow to my skin. This formula is magic, and the six-pan version is a limited edition, so snag it now, or you'll have to wait until next year when it drops again.

It's In The Eyes

Whether you like a sparkly disco ball moment on your lids or you prefer something subtle but impactful, these eye products are some of the best on the market.

Danessa Myricks Beauty (Was $128) Lightwork Vii the Freedom Makeup Palette $102.40 at Sephora Every year, I collect the Danessa Myricks Lightwork palettes, and I have yet to be disappointed. The 2025 version is possibly my favorite yet, as it features both matte and shimmer shades, plus a few duo-chrome finishes that make my lids look like they’re dancing. It’s the perfect accent to your glam this holiday season. Fenty Beauty (Was $43) Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $34.40 at Sephora I can’t tell you how many ways I’ve worn Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb. One of my favorites is as an eyeshadow topper for a scattered diamond effect all over my lids. I’ve also used it on my face and body for an extra zhuzjh. Bonus points because the formula lasts for what seems like forever.

Blush Baby

This is my favorite time of year to buy a new blush because some of my favorite brands release palettes that offer incredible value and will last you well into the following year.

Make Up For Ever (Was $89) Artist Color Multi-Use Cream Palette $71.20 at Sephora Do you remember the Make Up For Ever flash palette? Well, it’s back and better than ever. The newest Artist Color Palette features a stunning range of primary colors, as well as a few shimmer shades, making it one of the most comprehensive palettes on the market to date. It’s something I see a professional (or aspiring) makeup artist getting the most use of. Still, even if you’re just a beauty enthusiast, it’s multi-use, so all of these pigments can be used as a stunning pop of color on the cheeks, lips, and eyes. YSL (Was $46) Make Me Blush 24h Buildable Powder Blush $36.80 at Sephora YSL’s Make Me Blush line has completely blown me away this year. While the palette is already sold out (if it comes back in stock, grab it immediately), the individual compacts pack just as much color and come in both matte and shimmer finishes. I can’t recommend them enough, and I would even go so far as to say that they are blind-buy worthy—they’re that good.

Lips, Please

What’s a Sephora trip without a new lippie? Though the market has truly been flooded with lip launches this year, these two are the ones I keep in my personal daily rotation.

Guerlain (Was $48) Rouge G Customizable Satin & Velvet Matte Lipstick $38.40 at Sephora Not only are Guerlain’s Velvet lipsticks some of my favorites that I’ve ever tried, but the brand also has the chicest customizable packaging ever. It’s technically the cover for the lipsticks (and is sold separately), but they add the most stunning element to an otherwise classic lipstick. On top of that, the formulas of the product itself are absolutely stunning. I personally prefer the velvet finish, but you truly can’t go wrong with the satin line either. These lipsticks are a luxurious experience from start to finish. Tom Ford Beauty (Was $62) Fucking Fabulous Lip Color Matte Lipstick $49.60 at Sephora This line of lipsticks from Tom Ford can only be described as sexy. From the packaging to the shade range to the iconic name, everything about them is perfect for someone who loves luxury but isn’t afraid to get a little edgy. I’m partial to the shade Mocha for the holidays, but there’s an option in this line for any style.

