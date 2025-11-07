I’m a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 10 Best Makeup Deals at the Sephora Savings Event

All of my favorite formulas are up to 20 percent off.

Beauty Writer, Ariel Baker, shares her favorite makeup products to shop at the Sephora sale.
(Image credit: Ariel Baker)
You know how people say that a walk in nature can do wonders for your nervous system? My version of nature is also known as Sephora. The retailer is like a candy store for adults, and just stepping inside calms my heart rate like nothing else in the world can. Given that, it should make sense why the Sephora Savings Event is essentially my version of the Super Bowl.

Sephora’s biannual sale is in full swing through November 10, with up to 20 percent off nearly everything in the store (depending on your Beauty Insider tier, of course). Rouge members score 20 percent off, VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent. (Hot tip: Sephora Collection, the retailer’s in-house beauty brand, is 30 percent off for everyone the entire time.) If you’re shopping online, don’t forget to enter EVERYTHING at checkout to snag your discount.

Now that the nitty-gritty details are out of the way, I have the best makeup recommendations for you to consider during the sale. Foundations, lipsticks, blush—it’s all here, and these are products I’ve tested myself and completely swear by. So if you’re still curating your Sephora sale wishlist, keep reading for some editor-vetted recommendations.

Core Complexion Products

Sephora is one of my favorite stores for purchasing foundations and concealers because I can test all the colors I want at my own pace. During the sale, I strongly suggest visiting the store to find your perfect shade in person (although if you shop online and your shade isn’t perfect, you can exchange it within 30 days).

Powder Princess

I am never one to claim that you have to stick to high-end makeup for any part of your routine, but when it comes to powders, I only go to Sephora for the two holy grail formulas below.

It's In The Eyes

Whether you like a sparkly disco ball moment on your lids or you prefer something subtle but impactful, these eye products are some of the best on the market.

Blush Baby

This is my favorite time of year to buy a new blush because some of my favorite brands release palettes that offer incredible value and will last you well into the following year.

Lips, Please

What’s a Sephora trip without a new lippie? Though the market has truly been flooded with lip launches this year, these two are the ones I keep in my personal daily rotation.

