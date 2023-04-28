Save her 2011 stint as a redhead, Mandy Moore’s hair transformations rarely throw us for a loop. She’s played around with every shade of brown and taken blonde for a test run circa Princess Diaries (and yet again in 2021). Her cuts run the gamut: There was her early 2000s pixie, more recent curtain bangs, and of course her go-to long layered look.

So that all begs the question: Why does the Walk to Remember actress’ most recent cut and color have the internet spiraling? It involves a darker chocolate hue, shorter length and curtain bangs—yes. But the combination of all three has fans reminiscing on the early Rebecca Pearson days as the new ‘do looks straight out of a scene from This Is Us season one.

That wasn’t necessarily the inspiration. It seems that the Princess Diaries star just wanted to switch things up—a little seasonal refresh, if you will. Her go-to stylist Ashley Streicher just so happened to be traveling through Pasadena and it was the perfect opportunity to change up her style. “I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in. Love you, Ash,” Moore captioned an Instagram post of her new look. Streicher, the hair mastermind herself, echoed the sentiment, taking to Instagram stories to share the transformation photo. “I love this ma’am and her new fun hair,” she wrote.

It took less than 24 hours for the comparison comments to start rolling in. On the one end, were the ever loyal This Is Us fans mourning the show’s ending. “Giving me This Is Us Season 1 vibes,” one fan wrote, while another said, “It’s a very Rebecca Pearson look!!!” On the other side of the spectrum came a wildly different, albeit highly accurate, look-a-like comparison: Jacyln Smith in the 1970s Charlie’s Angels series. A few people even pointed out an Anna Foster resemblance from Chasing Liberty in 2004.

But regardless of whether Moore now looks like Rebecca, Jacyln, or Anna, her new look is stunning—and perfect for Spring.