Every year, the brightest minds in tech converge in Las Vegas for a massive trade show dedicated to new technology. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is filled with some seriously futuristic devices, AI, and programs aimed at solving your day-to-day problems. Scattered throughout the maze of robot lawnmowers, AI chefs, and NASA-worthy drones, is a growing coterie of beauty inventions that will have you asking if you time traveled one hundred years in the future, where—I can now safely predict—everyone is having exceptional hair and skin days all the time.

Beauty and health have become one of the fastest growing categories on the show floor as some of the biggest names in global beauty unveil their latest devices and apps. I attended this year’s show (logging over 20,000 steps each day as I zoomed from one location to another) seeking out the latest and the greatest that you’ll soon be seeing on shelves soon. From skincare mists that accomplish so much more than a burst of hydration, to sound-based technology to improve your sleep quality (and help you drift off more easily), here are the most exciting wellness and beauty tech-forward launches for 2026…and beyond.

The concept of color-changing nails isn’t a new one (‘90s kids will fondly remember the mood ring nail polish craze), but never has it been so cool in execution—or so advanced. Where before, color change depended on temperature, iPolish debuted a press-on nail that is covered with a thin conductive film that—when given a stimulus wavelength of microvoltage from a “magic wand” device—allows the user to pick one of 400 colors that can be seamlessly changed in just five seconds. According to Lance Little, the senior vice president of business development for the brand, it allows users to change their nail color as easily as they would change their outfit. This color-on-demand concept is powered by an app, which Little says users can download colors in sets of 10, which the wand will then cycle through.

The nails are available in two lengths, 12 sizes, and five nail shapes. A starter kit, which includes the wand, glue, topcoat, and two sets of 12 one-time use nails will debut in 2026 for $95, while replacement nail packs will be “under $25” for a full set or $6.50 for a pack of two. According to Little the brand doesn’t intend to stop with just nails—they are exploring ways to integrate the technology into lashes, hair extensions, and lip products in the future.

The New Way To LED

Just when you thought we’d seen every iteration of LED devices there could be, along comes L’Oréal. Last year, the brand unveiled its trailblazing AirLight Pro Hairdryer , which used infrared light to dry hair faster and with less damage. This year, the brand took that same tech and applied it to a hair straightener . Instead of a traditional ceramic heating plate and coils, it features glass plates with infrared light that heats the hair to the relatively low temperature of 300° F (compared to 400° F). “It’s far below what [temperature] damages hair and it straightens the hair three times faster because the infrared light not only generates heat, it’s going into the hair and helping to temporarily break the bonds so you can straighten faster,” says Guive Baloch, Global Vice President: Tech and Open Innovation at L’Oréal Groupe.

The company also joined with U.K. startup iSmart to create sci-fi worthy LED face and eye masks made of transparent silicone. Both use 630 nm red light and 830 nm infrared light, but have taken away the plastic shells that cover the majority of masks on the market, allowing them to be thinner (1.1 millimeters for the eye mask and 1.9 millimeters for the face) and more flexible. The sensation is similar to applying a sheet mask on the skin in terms of weight and feel.

A Full Body Scan From Your Bathroom

Body scans have become the latest trendy wellness treatment, with people paying hundreds of dollars to get a meticulous readout on themselves. The majority of us may not have the means to pop into a concierge doctor for a monthly scan, but with an at-home option like Withings new Body Scan 2 , you can now track everything from your BMI to your risk for hypertension (high blood pressure) to the precursor for diabetes. The scan, which works by sending low-voltage electrical currents through the body via eight electrodes in the scale and four in the cord-attached handle, can identify 60 different biomarkers that have the potential to impact your health, wellness, and overall longevity. The Body Scan 2 is priced at $600 and debuting in the second half of the year (pending FDA clearance).

A Techie Twist On Fragrance Layering

For those that love mixing up a custom scent, Slovenian company Ininum showed us a more accurate way to layer your scents with its fragrance device. The handheld tube holds three scents and allows you to customize the levels of each down to one-tenth of a droplet in accuracy. An app controls the levels of each EDP with lab-like precision to create a custom one that you can then save for future use. Currently the brand has created their own blends with Bologna-based fragrance house Moellhausen , which include floral, fresh, woody, aquatic, and spicy—with a gourmand coming soon. The pods can be switched out to create thousands of combinations, and it will retail for $299 for the device and three fragrance pods, with additional scent pods priced at $29 each.

Misting Your Way To Better Product Penetration

We know that ingredients are only as helpful to the skin as they are able to penetrate. Two companies took that idea and ran with it, creating a full skincare routine in mist formula, which they claim optimize product penetration. Taiwanese brand iNewMe debuted its unique NanoHydra Pro , an AI-assisted device that allows you to turn your favorite serums, ampoules, and essences into a sprayable mist. The idea, according to the brand rep, is that the dual-pump system works with AI to transform the product into 10-30 µm particles for better penetration and less surface evaporation. The device comes with two empty pods to add your product of choice and features a digital screen that helps you know how long to spray and “rhythmic misting” which combines hydration with five different modes to deliver a “micro-massage” effect.

Meanwhile Innové , the company behind MysticTan, showcased its automated Unity booth, which applies the brand’s WellFit skincare line to the entire body in a micro-mist form that the brand claims provides better penetration than traditional topical application. The booth is designed for fitness centers, spas, and med-spas—which will feature clinical-grade skincare with higher levels of actives. Sessions with the core line will run at $20-$30 each while the medspa line will be $60-$100.

Taking Perimenopause Seriously—Finally

Perimenopause has been big business in the beauty and wellness space, which is both a blessing and a curse to those women on the cusp or in the throes of it. While the general population is now more aware of what perimenopause is and how it affects us, there’s still a concerning gap between women reporting their symptoms and doctors dismissing them. To tackle this uphill struggle, perimenopause tech is on the rise, with tracking and testing systems becoming more commonplace. Peri is a new continuous wear device that helps detect perimenopause by tracking common symptoms and compiling hard data that you can show your doctor. The device is attached to the skin below the bra-line and senses everything from hot flashes to night sweats to sleep disturbances.

Founder Heidi Davis says the $449 device helps women by taking some of the uncertainty out of this confusing stage. “We wanted to create a technology that was purpose-built for women going through perimenopause that doesn’t use self reporting for the symptoms, but actually detects them.” For those that want to go even more in-depth, Mira’s Ultra4 Hormone Monitor delivers lab quality hormone testing at home with a 16-minute urine test. It detects four common reproductive hormones using the same technology found in labs. By testing all four hormones simultaneously, the Ultra4 provides a snapshot of what’s happening in the body for women dealing with fertility issues, polycystic ovary syndrome, perimenopause, and menopause—no blood tests required.

Skin Gadgets Are Customizable

Leave it to K-Beauty to elevate skincare devices to the next level. Medicube has taken its award-winning Age-R Booster Pro device and shrunk it down to a mini version. The Age-R Booster Pro Mini rings in at $100 and has electroporation and dual LED for budget-conscious consumers. The Mini can also be tucked inside new attachment options, which include a silicone cleansing brush with a built-in microcurrent or a sculpting head with microcurrent. On the other end of the price spectrum is the Medispa All in One , an AI-assisted device that’s like having your own private aesthetician. The device has dual ultrasound, electroporation, radiofrequency, microcurrent, and LEDs in red, green, blue, and infrared that work simultaneously with the other functions to enhance results. What truly helps it stand out are an LED screen tucked into the lid which “coaches” you using an AI avatar to provide real-time visual and audio guidance on where and how to apply the tech. It also features integrated ampoules which can be filled with your serum of choice to be dispensed onto the skin as you roll it over the surface. While not available yet in the U.S., the brand says it is expected to be released in the near future.

The Shortcut To Long, Curled Lashes

Makeup artists use all kinds of tricks to help enhance your lash curl, from heated lash devices to the Korean burnt stick method to the old “blowdryer on the curler” hack. Each of these have their pros and cons, but are best left to the professionals for safety. Lash Smash looks to provide the benefits of heated lash methods in a safer and more convenient form for at-home. Lash Smash works as a type of heated curler station, where you rest the included metal curler on the “heating deck” and it warms it to the exact temperature range of 118°F–131°F in under 30 seconds. It ensures heat remains consistent and stable throughout the curler, a problem founder Jie Kang says is common with the heated curlers on the market. “Most heated lash curlers rely on silicone-based heating elements and apply heat close to the eye area,” she says. “Lash Smash heats the metal curler head before use, allowing for stronger curl formation, improved curl longevity, and greater control—without direct heat contact with lashes or skin.”

Get Better Sleep & Stress Less Through Sound

At the AARP Age Tech Collaborative (yes, that AARP), many brands focused on health through longevity—including two unique systems that help improve sleep and stress. “Wellness technology is becoming more personal, more intuitive, and easier to weave into everyday life,” says Amelia Hay, vice president, startup programming & investments, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP. “Products like these reflect a broader shift toward tools that help people feel better today while supporting long-term health and longevity.” For those that struggle with sleep, Elemind is an MIT-developed headband that uses AI to help calm the mind and ease it into sleep—or as founder Meredith Perry says, “it works like noise cancellation for the brain.” Elemind uses EEG technology to read your brainwaves in real time, explains Perry, then responds with an acoustic signal in one-tenth of a second. In a clinical trial, Perry noted that 76 percent of participants fell asleep in half the time.

Another sound-based wellness tech, Sensate combines audio cues with vibration to help stimulate the vagus nerve (your nervous system’s longest and largest nerve, responsible for regulating everything from your mood to your heart rate and digestion) to reduce stress and anxiety. It uses infrasonic—sound waves below the typical range of human hearing that can instead be felt as vibrations. The droplet-shaped device sits on your chest and, when paired with one of the 15 calming soundscapes included in the app, helps to give the physiological impact of meditation, without having to do the whole meditating thing.

Hair Color Without The Guesswork

If you’ve ever sat in your colorist’s chair wondering how you got from your inspiration image to whatever wonky shade is on your head, this new tech from Japanese brand ReFa has your back. Its hair pro app, AI Color Recipe Pro was designed in collaboration with Japanese stylist Shoki Suzuki . The client chooses their desired shade from one of the 4,000 options in the app and the colorist takes a photo of the client’s current hair. The AI will then analyze how that color will look on the client’s hair and suggest the optimal recipe to achieve it. This helps not only take away some of the communication guesswork between stylist and client (your idea of red may be different from what your colorist envisioned) but ensure your color recipe is precise to keep it consistent every time you visit.

Koji Kuze, executive office of ReFa’s parent company, MTG, notes that this can be a benefit to both new colorists and experienced colorists, helping streamline the education process and minimize risk to clients. The app currently has nine brands of color and eight brands of bleach available in its portfolio, but is consistently adding more brands. The AI Color Recipe Pro is not currently available in the U.S., but Kuze promises it’s in the works to launch stateside.

Skin Analysis At Your Fingertips

There was a time when figuring out what your skin needed required a trip to the dermatologist or playing a fun game of “Guess Which Product Will Help The Situation On My Face.” No one likes that game, which is why when skin analysis tools started popping up in retail stores, people were intrigued. Why guess if your skin is dehydrated or if you should focus on wrinkles or pigmentation when you could have a gadget do it with certainty. 2026 is a year of evolution for skin analysis tools, with more accurate options like K-Beauty giant Amorepacific’s advanced AI analysis system called Skinsight .

Created in collaboration with MIT, it works by attaching a sensor patch to your skin. The platform then continuously measures multiple causes of skin aging, tracking micromillimeter changes in skin tightness, UV/blue light exposure, temperature, and moisture. These are then processed through AI and tracked against your environment and daily lifestyle to both predict your future aging and suggest an extremely personalized skin regimen. Rather than tracking what has already happened to the skin, Skinsight works to use that knowledge and gather real-time data to help you prevent future damage.

Staying Hydrated Is Easier (And More Fun)

Drinking enough water each day is a fast track to a healthy body and complexion. Unfortunately, it’s not something many of us are able to do with ease. Two H₂O-geared technologies are looking to make it easier to get your daily hydration without being a drag. Water.io is a smart water bottle that uses dual sensor tech to track your water intake in real time. The body is a standard double-walled stainless steel bottle, while the cap features both an optical sensor to track water levels and a motion sensor to track every sip. The companion app allows you to load in your age, location, altitude, height, and weight and it will create an optimized target of water intake.

It also alerts you via lights and gentle vibration when you need to drink more water and if you are on track for your hydration goal. The office water cooler was the focus of AquaBlu , which aims to add personalization to communal water spaces with its new Bold system. This sleek device can not only personalize your water’s temperature, flavor, and bubbliness, but it also allows you to infuse everything from electrolytes to vitamins to vegan collagen. You can customize your infusion levels and flavor strength and pair it with your health wearables to ensure you are adequately hydrated.

