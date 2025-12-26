As 2025 comes to a close, I can't help but reminisce on all of the new beauty products that have earned permanent spots in my routine. I've expanded my olfactory personality with new perfumes, refined my haircare routine with innovative tools and products, and experimented with emerging makeup trends. It turns out, though, that 2025 still has more to give, as plenty of December beauty launches have changed my routine for the better.

From new, luxurious body washes to body lotions, mists, and scrubs, December was the month my body care regimen was revolutionized—I have smoother, softer, incredible-smelling skin thanks to launches from Sol de Janeiro, Ouai, and more. My winter skincare routine also got an update with an ultra-hydrating sunscreen from Supergoop! and fresh K-beauty favorites from Laneige and Hanyul.

I'm not the only one closing out the year with a handful of new favorites—the rest of Marie Claire's beauty team spent December testing the latest and greatest on the market, and found the new products worth your while. From Tatcha's Longevity Memory Cream to Rare Beauty's Find Comfort Lip Butter, dive into the 18 December beauty products that made a mark on Team MC, ahead.

Best New Mascara Yves Saint Laurent Lash Latex Sculpting & Lengthening Mascara $34 at Sephora "I have short, stubby lashes, so any mascara that actually adds length is a major win in my book. That's why I've been reaching for this mascara non-stop in recent weeks. Its teeny, tiny bristles add a noticeable amount of length and lift, without any clumps. The intensity can easily be built up, too, for a more dramatic look." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests YSL Lash Latex Mascara. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Tinted Lip Balm Patrick Ta Major Moisture Smoothing and Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $25 at Sephora "What struck me first about Patrick Ta's Major Moisture lip balm was the texture. It has that immediate slip that defines a quality lip product. But what really makes my beauty-editor brain happy is that the formula itself leans on peptides and bakuchiol for smoother, more plump lips. On the lips, the colors stay sheer, more like a light tint that just enhances what you already have. It's super glossy and just a flattering wash of color." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano tests Patrick Ta Major Moisture Lip Balm. (Image credit: Future)

