December's Best New Beauty Products End the Year on the Highest Note
From Rare Beauty's Lip Butter Balm to Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 91 body mist.
As 2025 comes to a close, I can't help but reminisce on all of the new beauty products that have earned permanent spots in my routine. I've expanded my olfactory personality with new perfumes, refined my haircare routine with innovative tools and products, and experimented with emerging makeup trends. It turns out, though, that 2025 still has more to give, as plenty of December beauty launches have changed my routine for the better.
From new, luxurious body washes to body lotions, mists, and scrubs, December was the month my body care regimen was revolutionized—I have smoother, softer, incredible-smelling skin thanks to launches from Sol de Janeiro, Ouai, and more. My winter skincare routine also got an update with an ultra-hydrating sunscreen from Supergoop! and fresh K-beauty favorites from Laneige and Hanyul.
I'm not the only one closing out the year with a handful of new favorites—the rest of Marie Claire's beauty team spent December testing the latest and greatest on the market, and found the new products worth your while. From Tatcha's Longevity Memory Cream to Rare Beauty's Find Comfort Lip Butter, dive into the 18 December beauty products that made a mark on Team MC, ahead.
"I have short, stubby lashes, so any mascara that actually adds length is a major win in my book. That's why I've been reaching for this mascara non-stop in recent weeks. Its teeny, tiny bristles add a noticeable amount of length and lift, without any clumps. The intensity can easily be built up, too, for a more dramatic look." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"What struck me first about Patrick Ta's Major Moisture lip balm was the texture. It has that immediate slip that defines a quality lip product. But what really makes my beauty-editor brain happy is that the formula itself leans on peptides and bakuchiol for smoother, more plump lips. On the lips, the colors stay sheer, more like a light tint that just enhances what you already have. It's super glossy and just a flattering wash of color." — Siena Gagliano, Beauty Editor
"With my strict standards for sunscreen, I tend to stick to Korean picks; however, this launch holds up to the same formulas I can only get overseas. Its lightweight, liquid-y texture is like a dream come true for my dry winter skin. It also leaves a slight tacky finish to grip onto makeup for the prettiest all-day wear. This is my favorite Supergoop! formula by a long shot." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm convinced this do-it-all serum would be a game-changer in anyone's routine. Not only does it exfoliate and smooth texture with a combination of acids, but it also delivers a plumping hydration boost with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and PDRN. Essentially, this serum is your one-way ticket to achieving glass skin in just 30 days." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I can't be the only one who struggles with a dry, flaky scalp in the winter. Thankfully, this new scalp treatment (which MC Senior Beauty Writer Danielle Jackson reviewed in depth) has got me covered. This two-in-one formula is like double-cleansing for your head. Firstly, it removes flakes and buildup and energizes the scalp, then a rich lather leaves hair soft, shiny, and clean." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My mom always used to buy me Herbal Essences shampoo when I was a kid, so being able to return to that nostalgic scent as an adult is so special. One whiff of this fresh, floral fragrance and I'm immediately in a lighter, happier mood. Aside from its delectable scent, this hair mist also lightly conditions so my strands feel soft and smooth every time I use it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I love pretty much anything Bobbi Brown does, so when I heard that her brand Jones Road, was launching body care products, I was immediately intrigued. The five-piece collection is all about the hero ingredient, ceramides, to nourish, strengthen, and hydrate the skin. The Shower Gel in particular has such a lovely lather, and the addition of glycerin, niacinamide, and oat kernel flower leaves me feeling soft and supple—never stripped—from head to toe. The subtle citrus scent is also so lovely." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"Don't sleep on E.l.f. for high-quality, affordable makeup. The brand just released a new concealer, the first in six years, and it's the perfect fit for those who love no-makeup makeup. Its lightweight, creamy texture works like a charm at hiding imperfections, all while leaving a satin, skin-like finish." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I legitimately gasped when I first smelled this body wash, and the accompanying body oil and lotion. It's the most luxurious, heavenly scent with notes of neroli, palamrosa, and cedarwood. But this lady isn't just about looks—the formula also contains soothing green tea and nourishing colloidal oatmeal, which is everything my stressed winter skin needs right now. I'm truly obsessed, and it's already become a staple in my post-shower routine." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I'm always intrigued by multi-functional products, and this one did not disappoint. Because this formula foams up so well, a little bit goes a long way in cleansing your face. My skin feels hydrated, not stripped, too, when I rinse it off. I also have to add that this cleanser has a unique, stretchy texture that grips onto skin to thoroughly cleanse pores—and add a bit of fun to my routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Ouai is shaping up to be far more than a haircare brand—its just-launched body mists are proving that point. Out of the two new scents, I'm most impressed by Ibiza. It's a warm, sweet blend of cocoa, vanilla, and rum that reminds me of long nights out on vacation. It's not as much of a summer scent as the rest of Ouai's fragrances, but that's exactly why I love it so much." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Since I’ve started testing, I’ve found that the Longevity Memory Cream strikes the perfect balance between Tatcha's two prior lines and is perfect for someone like me who loves a glow, but who also has to be careful of heavier formulas due to my skin being easily congested. In short, it has become my new holy grail, and I will not stop talking about it for the foreseeable future." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer
"All my curly and wavy girls know that our hair texture leans dry on a good day, but the arid winter weather takes a serious toll. This new moisturizing duo from my favorite affordable hair care line features hydrating and smoothing superstars like shea butter, rice water, soy amino acids, and vitamin B5 to banish frizz and leave your hair silky soft and tangle-free. They've both already become a staple in my wash day routine." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director
"I didn't think it was possible to love Sol de Janeiro products more than I already do, but then I tried its latest body cream—this launch proves that the brand can do no wrong. I only need to apply this bouncy, lightweight cream once, and I have glowy, soft, and smooth skin for days. Dare I say it, but I think I like it more than the cult-favorite Bum Bum Cream. I'm not even a floral fragrance fan, either, but I found this cream's rose scent delectable." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"In case you were wondering, the accompanying body mist is equally as worthy of adding to your body care routine. As I mentioned previously, floral scents (especially rose!) are my least favorite, but this body spray converted me into a fan. It bursts with bright, juicy passionfruit before settling into a warm, sugary blend of rose, amber, and honey caramel. Sol de Janeiro, I suspect you have another viral fragrance on your hands." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"When MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, gives her stamp of approval to something, I know it's the real deal. She says this lip balm 'strikes a balance between a thick daytime balm and a thin overnight mask,' and I couldn't agree more. Most balms need to be reapplied to soothe chapped lips, but this cushiony formula provides hydration for hours on end. Color me impressed." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Herbivore just relaunched with a new line of body care products, and I couldn't be happier. While there are six scent families to obsess over, Coco Rose is right up my alley. The body scrub is gritty enough to thoroughly exfoliate and leave baby-soft skin, but not too harsh to irritate sensitive skin types. It's subtly sweet rose is a nice treat, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My dry winter skin needs all the extra TLC it can get, so these toner pads launched at just the right time. Each pad is packed with ceramides and colloidal oatmeal to soothe and support the skin’s moisture barrier. Whenever I've gone overboard on the tretinoin, and my skin is not happy, I throw on one of these pads on the irritated areas for instant relief." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
