Presenting: Marie Claire's 2025 Skin & Hair Awards
187 expert-approved products made the cut.
Megan McIntyre
There is no shortage of buzz-worthy beauty products on the market. In the time it took you to read that sentence, a new hydrating serum or color-care shampoo probably hit shelves at your local Sephora. That makes finding the best of the best formulas a Herculean task. But there is nothing the Marie Claire team loves more than playing beauty investigator to find the absolute best skin and hair products that are worthy of incorporating into your beauty routine.
It's why we've spent the last three months testing, swatching, massaging, and swiping on the latest and greatest options in the hair care and skincare categories. In need of an LED mask to brighten and tone your complexion that's actually worth the price tag? We've got you covered. Or maybe you've been searching for the perfect shine-boosting hair treatment that won't weigh down your curls or fine hair? Yup, we found those too. Above all, the Marie Claire team, and our roster of guest judges, understand that no one's hair or skin concerns are exactly alike. So, we went a step beyond just searching for the best overall serum or conditioner and found the formulas that cater to your unique beauty needs.
But don't just take our word for it. Read on to discover the 187 (!!!) winning products for the 2025 Skin & Hair Awards.
Skincare Winners
At-Home Devices
A good skin device can turn your bathroom into a skin clinic and elevate your regular routine into a professional-level treatment, with the results to prove it. From microcurrent to LED, the last few years have seen amazing advancements in at-home technology. What was once only available at the med-spa or dermatologist’s office is now available to anyone with a credit card and a dream.
But that’s not to say all gadgets are created equal (or, even, effective). Fortunately for you, we’ve separated the glorified light bulbs and vibrating massagers from the real deals. These are the beauty devices worth bringing home to amplify your beauty routine if you want to get serious about your skincare.
Everything about this wand seems like it has arrived from an acne-free future. It features neon and argan gas electrodes that emit a gentle electrical current to help kill acne-causing bacteria without disrupting your skin’s natural oil balance—no harsh ingredients or exfoliation needed. With three unique attachments to target your specific breakout needs—plus a comb attachment for an invigorating scalp treatment that stimulates hair growth—you’ll see an immediate improvement to the severity of your blemishes with less redness, irritation, and inflammation.
Ditch the razors and the bumps and cuts that come with it. This IPL hair removal device from Silk’n delivers up to 92 percent hair reduction on lighter skin tones with dark-colored body hair. It uses a combination of galvanic and optical energy to open the pores so it can use a lower intensity energy and cause less irritation than similar at-home IPL devices, meaning a less intense experience. Used consistently, you’ll see a reduction in hair growth after a month, with the hairs that do grow back coming in finer and at a slower pace. After three months, you’ll only need to do touch-ups every few months to keep your skin hair-free.
It’s not often that something that goes viral on social media lives up to the hype, especially when it’s a device that makes some pretty lofty promises. But the Shark CryoGlow—which, if you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram in the last year, then you’ve definitely seen somebody you follow using—is the rare gizmo that’s actually as good IRL as it is online. It uses FDA-cleared LED technology to smooth fine lines, tighten skin, enhance radiance, even tone, and help fight acne, plus unique cooling plates to deliver a targeted cryo treatment to the undereye area that refreshes and depuffs. Developed with dermatologists and clinically tested, it’s like having a full medspa in one high-tech face mask.
The updated version of this bestselling at-home microcurrent device takes everything you loved about the original ZIIP and puts it into a more compact, easier to use product. It emits both microcurrent and nanocurrent, allowing you to get a wider range of treatments and benefits with one device. The microcurrent is the higher intensity electrical current and it helps to boost muscle stimulation, clear bacteria from the skin, and encourage increased ATP production (a.k.a. the process which powers cells' vital functions). Nanocurrent is a gentler electrical current, similar to your body’s own natural electrical currents and helps stimulate cellular repair and renewal in the skin. The Halo lets you create 26 different electrical current combinations for 14 different treatments. The result is skin that is more lifted, toned, and brighter, with fewer fine lines, sunspots, and less sagging.
You don’t generally put a lot of thought into your tweezers until you’re battling stray hairs with a pair of dull, unwieldy ones that just can’t seem to grip the stragglers underneath your arches. Every time you grab delicate skin instead of the errant hair that keeps evading you, you swear you’re going to get a new pair to replace the ones that you’re pretty sure have been in your medicine cabinet since grade school. This precise pair from Tweezerman is a classic for all the right reasons: Expertly shaped to grab even the finest of hairs, the 25-degree slant design is the perfect angle to work against your browbone. It has a hand-filed tip and is perfectly aligned so it feels comfortable in your hands. Designed to evenly close, it firmly grabs each hair and is the perfect blend of control, precision, and comfort.
Lymphatic massage is more commonly thought of for the body, but the benefits for the face definitely should not be overlooked. It’s a common technique in spas to help reduce puffiness and promote a healthier complexion. Thanks to this funky brush by aesthetician Cecily Braden, you don’t have to be an expert in facial massage to get the benefits of lymphatic drainage. This patented brush features a curved shape that fits your facial contours and unique bristles that are densely packed and a bump pattern on the surface. This allows you to target the lymph nodes and lymphatic pathways on the surface of the skin, allowing you to apply the perfect amount of pressure to stimulate lymphatic drainage without scratching or irritating the skin.
Traveling can always pose a unique set of issues for those of us who are dedicated to our skin routines. Cleansing, in particular poses hurdles. You can’t really pack a full double cleanse without hitting a baggage overage. It's why we love these reusable Cleansing Coins from The Skinsheet. They start as compact tablets, but add water and they expand into soft, reusable cleansing cloths that can be used on their own or soaked with a micellar or makeup remover to be used as a more environmentally safe option. Made from cotton cellulose, each cloth can be used one to three times before you dispose of it and is biodegradable and compostable.
There’s gua sha, and then there’s this next level tool from makeup artist Isamaya. The French genius who keeps Madonna, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Charli XCX and Lily Rose-Depp looking chiseled and glowing knows a thing or two about facial massage, so even though this sleek chrome objet d’art doesn’t look intuitive, trust that this is going to sculpt and smooth away any puffiness easier than you believe. It helps with lymphatic drainage and tightens your contours, creating a more angular face as it releases tension and gives you an otherworldly glow. It’s like Pilates for your face, with every side having a purpose to create a firmer, healthier complexion.
An at-home laser? The difference between this handheld and what your dermatologist uses is that the Lyma Pro is a “cold” laser, meaning it doesn’t produce any heat. Instead, it delivers 1800 nanometers of near-infrared light at 808 nanometers, penetrating up to 10 cm into the skin, which allows it to help regenerate not just the surface layers of the skin, but the fibroblasts, which are the skin cells responsible for renewing collagen. In just three minutes per treatment area for 30 days, you see tighter skin, less redness, less crepey texture, less sagging, fewer breakouts, less visible wrinkles, and a more even complexion.
At-home microneedling made easy (and painless!) with this high-tech version from BeautyBio. The GloPRO has a built-in LED to help boost the benefits of the microneedling, giving you an enhancement in the penetration of your topical skin-care products. It also helps firm, smooth, enhance your glow, and make pores look visibly smaller and wrinkles less noticeable.
Body
Our body care options have become nothing if not extremely sophisticated. Everything from your bar soap to your deodorant is now infinitely more luxurious and advanced than it was just a few short years ago. Which, we think, is for the best—your hands, feet, underarms, and all the in-between bits deserve just as much pampering and high-tech care as your face does. Skin is skin, after all.
These body care essentials will keep your nooks and crannies feeling fresh, clean, and hydrated with all the latest ingredients, textures, and formulations that do all that and then some for your face.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Soap that’s not really soap, this body cleanser washes away the day without stripping your skin of its natural oils and moisture. It’s a solid serum bar made with plant-based cleansing agents that are safe for every area of the body, including your intimate zones. Use it as a body wash or even a shave cream—it lathers up that creamily. It has antiseptic gardenia, shea butter to moisturize, and fermented sugarcane enzyme that acts as a natural deodorant so you feel (and smell) fresh all day long.
A super-sized hydrocolloid patch to target body acne on the back, chest, butt or wherever those stubborn pimples like to crop up. Instead of trying to cover yourself in a patchwork of tiny stickers, this mega patch covers a ginormous 52mm x 95 mm area so you can speed up healing and get out the gunk that is clogging up your pores, for smoother, soothed skin in as little as six to eight hours.
Body deodorant is one of those products no one thinks they need until it’s too late. While sweat happens and usually isn’t a whole thing, some of us experience more of it than others. This can lead to uncomfortable situations like having to sit in our soaked clothing as the office A/C blasts or the joys of catching a whiff of our B.O. waft by in the middle of an important client meeting. It’s especially frustrating for women going through perimenopause or menopause, who deal with an increase in both sweat and body odor due to a rapid shift in hormones. Secret’s specially formulated, aluminum-free body deo creates a dry feeling all over your body as it absorbs sweat and masks odor for up to 72 hours, providing some anti-chafing protection to sensitive areas in the process.
Proof that a body exfoliator doesn’t have to mean coating your body (and the bottom of your tub) with an oil slick and scratchy sugar crystals, this set of exfoliating gloves from NERRĀ is microbiome friendly—meaning it won’t disrupt your skin’s natural flora and fauna, which are essential to a healthy skin barrier. Made of 100 percent biodegradable plant fabric, the beige glove features a more gentle exfoliation, while the black is for a deeper, more thorough scrub.
Barrier repair for your body, this fluffy, cloud-like cream from 54 Thrones offers instant hydration as it restores and soothes damaged skin barriers. Ultra lightweight with not even a hint of a greasiness, it sinks into the skin thanks to a special form of hyaluronic acid. Peptides plus South African resurrection plant help soothe irritation and fortify the skin, leaving you glowing, soft, and bouncy.
The main expectation for deodorants has always been simply to keep you from smelling stinky. Bonus points if it also helps reduce excess sweating. This gorgeous deo from Saltair goes above and beyond by not only keeping us fresh and dry, but by helping to exfoliate the underarms with a five percent multi-acid blend, brightening discoloration and reducing ingrown hairs. It does all that and is both aluminum- and baking soda-free and smells deliciously like vanilla, sandalwood, and sea salt. Talk about an overachiever…
Bumpy skin bumming you out? Byoma’s smoothing serum is exactly what you need to banish the bumps and transform rough skin into a silky smooth bod. It uses blue tansy, plus succinic acid and the brand’s Barrier Lipid Complex to gently exfoliate away rough, dry skin, creating a smooth texture as it hydrates, brightens, and illuminates all your curves.
Dove managed to do what we didn’t think was possible—they created a body wash with the hydrating powers of a lotion. Ok, it doesn’t completely replace your lotion, but it comes pretty close. The secret is what the brand calls MicroMoisture™ technology. It deposits millions of oil-based droplets that have been shrunk down into millions of microscopic, nano-sized ones. It helps visibly reduce dryness by up to 50 percent after every shower and renew your skin’s natural moisture barrier, for instant and long-lasting hydration and nourishment. Just ask Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter, who tested this body wash in the driest desert on Earth and still left with soft, hydrated skin post-shower.
There’s a common misconception that the best way to get rid of dry, cracked heels is to slather it with the thickest moisturizer you can find. The reality is, you need to balance exfoliation with hydration that can get past the cracks and into the skin where it’s needed. This foot repair cream delivers the perfect blend of urea, a hybrid moisturizing and exfoliating ingredient that both attracts and retains moisture as it gently breaks down the dead skin cells. Meanwhile, epsom salt and essential oils draw moisture deep into the skin, ensuring they penetrate and help speed up the repair and soothing of the cracked patches.
The OG Theraplush hand treatment has been a staple on every MC editor’s nightstand since its initial launch. With its retinol-infused formula that softens and smooths hands as you sleep—miraculously keeping your cuticles in check and strengthening nails—we didn’t think it could get any better. Then Soft Services released this scented version and our worlds were rocked. Warm spices blend with powdery florals and subtle musks to create this comforting cocoon of scent that lulls you to sleep as the retinol, colloidal oatmeal, and panthenol go to work on your hands and nails. We’ve never hit “add to cart” so fast.
Grown Alchemist is one of those stealth wealth brands that manages to be both understated and luxe. This hand wash is no exception—it’s packed with skin-softening and smoothing ingredients, plus natural surfactants that won’t strip away your skin’s natural moisture. An essential oil blend of cedarwood, ylang ylang, and tangerine leaves behind a subtle uplifting scent. Your hands feel softer and smoother after each wash.
Natural deodorant is infamous for having good intentions but failing to stand up to the rigors that more physically active peoples can put it through. AKT London’s Deodorant Balms are the exception. Developed by two dancers in London’s West End, they created this natural deo after both traditional and natural deodorants couldn’t keep up with the intense physical schedule of dancing eight shows a week under hot, bright lights on a stage. Gorgeously scented, each balm transforms into a dry, invisible powder when applied. It protects, absorbs sweat, and deodorizes while keeping you dry and fresh all day—without the use of aluminum.
Cleansers
The foundation of your beauty routine, cleansers set the stage for everything that comes after, so picking the right one for your complexion is crucial. From a cleanser that will help clear your acne spots without drying you out to a balm that’s guaranteed fresh each time you use it thanks to an ingenious container, these are the face washes that will keep your complexion clean, clear, and refreshed.
A true multi-tasker, this classic clarifying cleanser is also a makeup remover, a toner, and it can be left on the skin to be used as a flash mask. It deep cleanses without drying thanks to a mix of cica, chamomile, sugarcane, and white willow bark, which act as antioxidants and mild resurfacing acids to smooth, exfoliate, and brighten then skin. It's a beauty-editor favorite for a reason.
We adore Starface for its cute pimple stickers, but turns out the brand also makes an absolute banger of a clarifying face wash, too. This salicylic acid foaming face wash helps unclog pores and minimize breakouts, but keeps skin hydrated and oil under control thanks to glycerin and hyaluronic acid. And, because it’s Starface, of course it’s rad to look at—the glittery blue hue makes washing your face feel fun and washes away without polluting the waterways (the shimmer is made with mica, not microplastics).
Combination skin is all about balance—you need to add moisture without clogging pores and eliminate excess oil without stripping skin. Thankfully, this CeraVe foaming cleanser gets it just right by managing oiliness and dryness in one genius formula. It uses an innovative Glycolysine™ Cleansing Technology to trap dirt and oil as it balances the skin’s moisture levels. Allantoin helps soothe and calm, while skin-identical ceramides help restore and maintain skin’s moisture barrier.
A water-based jelly cleanser that transforms into a creamy foam, this face wash is perfect for those with parched skin. It’s powerful enough to remove makeup and SPF from your visage, but gentle enough that it won’t make you feel dry and tight. Glycerin and betaine (a sugar beet-derived amino acid) help reinforce your skin’s moisture barrier so you feel soft, fresh, and dewy after you wash.
As you age, your skin naturally needs a bit more from your products, including cleansers. This multi-use hydrating face wash is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients that lets it double as a brightening mask, exfoliating peel, detoxifying mud mask, vitamin C treatment, or firming mask, depending on how you use it. Apply it daily to wet skin and wash off to use as a cleanser, or use weekly on dry skin and leave on for three to five minutes to get its treatment benefits for uneven tone, elasticity, clogged pores, dullness, and rough texture.
We’d be obsessed with this cleansing balm based on its formula alone—it removes every last trace of longwear makeup and leaves us feeling fresh and velvety (never greasy) thanks to camellia sinensis leaf extract, soybean oil, jojoba seed oil, and rice bran oil. But what truly puts it at GOAT status is the innovative grinder container—instead of repeatedly digging your hands into a jar, you simply twist the top and it grinds off a fresh chunk of balm with just the right amount for you to use. Not only hygienic, but it makes sure you don’t over use it so you get more out of every jar. Saving your skin and your wallet? Please and thank you.
Sensitive skin needs a sensitive touch and Farmacy has just the right formula to cleanse even the most reactive skin types without causing a total meltdown. Upcycled moringa oil helps clear away the day without drying you out, while oats, apples, and aloe soothe, nourish, and calm. Omega-rich vitamin F helps build up your moisture barrier to reduce sensitivity, keeping your skin hydrated, soft, and strong.
If you put this gel cleanser in an unmarked bottle, we guarantee you’d have no idea this came from a drugstore. Everything from the texture to how hydrating it is and how soft and supple it makes your skin feel afterwards makes it seem like this HA-packed face wash came from a much pricier brand. But, lucky for us and our bank accounts, it’s from Neutrogena, so it’s both safe for your skin and won’t give you sticker shock when you need a refill.
In her heart of hearts, Victoria Beckham is a woman of the people. But she does have champagne tastes on a caviar budget, so of course her skincare line is going to reflect that. Her dad did drive her in the Rolls to school, after all. But, if you don’t mind dropping $120 on a cleansing regimen, this one will make you feel extra posh and pamper your skin in all the right ways. It features an oil cleanser made with olive fruit oil to help break down makeup, dirt, and sunscreen while loading skin up with essential fatty acids and antioxidants. The second cleanser is a lactic acid exfoliating cleanse to gently dislodge dead surface skin and reveal fresher, brighter, more hydrated skin underneath.
We know Guava Girl summer is all the rage right now, but thanks to this two-in-one cleanser, we’re more Papaya gals ourselves. That’s because this exfoliating cleanser uses the tropical fruit—plus vitamin C, ginger root, and lactic acid—to instantly brighten skin as it smooths away dullness and dryness. You get more even toned and radiant skin with every wash, and it smells like a tropical island, all juicy and delicious.
Listen, we love makeup and we’re super impressed with the staying power of today’s formulas. What we don’t love is waking up the next morning to find mascara smeared all over our cheeks and foundation staining our silk pillowcases. This double cleanse in one has the power to remove even the most longwear formulas while still being gentle on skin. It’s a makeup remover and cleansing gel in one step, combining tiny micelles with goat milk saponins and golden sea moss to remove dirt, makeup, SPF, and whatever else is on your face while moisturizing and replenishing essential minerals.
A cleansing oil that also doubles as an exfoliating and brightening treatment, this stunning formula not only removes makeup but leaves skin looking brighter and more glowy after each use. Made with the brand’s signature algae blend, plus four types of fruit enzymes, squalane, kelp, spirulina, and chia and moringa oils, it infuses skin with essential vitamins and minerals to nourish and hydrate as it wipes away the day.
Eye Cream
As the thinnest skin on your face, your eyes have the dubious honor of showing off your skin sins more so than any other part of your complexion. Whether its too much sun exposure, too little sleep, overindulging on unhealthy foods, or just the general good times that hormones and aging can have on your body, your eyes will show it first and most severely with dark circles, lines, puffiness, crepey texture, dullness, and dryness. It's why a dedicated eye cream is so important in your routine—not only do they feature targeted ingredients to help minimize the appearance and effects of those exact issues, but they come in specialized formulations that won’t irritate or clog the pores.
If you look in the mirror and can’t figure out if it’s the dark circles, the undereye hollows, the wrinkles, the sagging skin, or the puffiness that’s making your eyes look to haggard, then this eye cream is exactly what you need. It addresses all of those and then some with a powerful formula that firms, rejuvenates, smooths, and contours the entire eye area. The secret is a blend of retinol, vitamins C & E, Indonesian ginger extract, chai hu (a traditional Chinese herb), safflower, honeysuckle, and iris root extract. Use the included faceted wand to gently massage the cream in for a depuffing massage that’s as heavenly as the texture of this dreamy refillable cream.
When your undereye area looks dull and fatigued, retinol is one of the best ingredients to help perk it up. The only issue? Retinol also tends to be irritating on the sensitive skin around the eyes. If you’re prone to irritation and dryness in that area—but would also like to look like you slept more than two hours last night—this soothing cream from ILIA has you covered with a formula that features sea fennel extract, a retinol alternative. It brightens, firms, and smooths without irritation, while upcycled avocado extract reduces dark circles and puffiness. Caffeine and peptides work to depuff and revive tired eyes. The cooling ceramic tip is also clutch for soothing, massaging, and depuffing as you apply.
If you’re still skeptical about the whole eye cream thing and don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a product you can only use on part of your face, this under-$15 cream from Versed is a great way to dip your toes into it, so to speak, without actually spending a ton. Made with niacinamide, vitamin C, and caffeine, it smoothes, depuffs, and brightens tired undereyes to give you an instant pick-me-up. The metal rollerball applicator is a nice bonus, cooling on contact to provide a soothing effect as you roll the gel over the undereye area.
Gorgeous packaging aside, this cream is a four-in-one product that brightens, hydrates, and smooths the eye area as it primes it for makeup. Because once you get to a certain age, your eye area needs more than a simple moisturizer is going to provide. With peptides, hyaluronic acid, and jasmine flower extract, this lifts and firms as it softens the skin, supporting your natural collagen and elastin production so your undereyes look and feel brighter, plumper, and more energized.
If your eye bags are big enough to get charged an oversized fee at the airline check-in counter, it’s time to add this smoothing eye cream to your regimen. It uses bakuchiol, a gentler bio-alternative to retinol, to help increase collagen production without irritating the skin. It firms the undereye area, helping to decrease the appearance of bags, so you look smooth, supple, and hydrated—instantly and long-term.
Want all the benefits of a retinol eye cream without any of the irritation? Those with sensitive skin will love this overnight serum from Summer Fridays. It features a plant-based retinol alternative that’s safe for even the most sensitive complexions. Apply it to your eye contour at night, go to bed, and wake up to eyes that look fresher, brighter, firmer, and smoother. For extra sensitive skin bonus points, it also has licorice root extract, which not only soothes the look of inflammation, but also helps with puffiness.
Exfoliators
Your skin cells, much like your attention span, only last so long. Twenty-eight days, give or take, then those dead cells on the surface are supposed to make way for fresh, new, younger cells underneath. Unfortunately, as you get older, this process slows down, leading to dullness, dryness, and those dead skin cells overstaying their welcome. That's why it's important to regularly exfoliate and “unglue” the dead skin, revealing brighter, softer, more hydrated skin. Whether you choose a physical scrub that sloughs away debris or a chemical acid-based option that dissolves surface impurities and helps unclog pores, these exfoliating cleansers, scrubs, and treatments will help you uncover your freshest, glowiest, most even-toned skin ever.
Ballads could be written for what the original 2% BHA toner from Paula’s Choice can do for the skin. It’s like a five-second flash facial that clears congested pores, brightens uneven pigment, helps reduce breakouts, and smooths texture. This takes everything we love about the BHA toner and puts it into a convenient swipe-on toner pad. Each of the 10 pads is pre-soaked with the salicylic acid and green tea formula that is so beloved by the MC team to help accelerate skin cell turnover, make your pores look non-existent, and your complexion look glassy and glowy.
Usually when you think of exfoliators, you think of scrubs or acid toners. Maybe a clay mask or facial treatment. But this serum helps clears the skin’s surface and decongest clogged pores with a mixture of PHA, BHA, and tranexamic acid, while niacinamide supports the skin barrier and larch tree extract hydrates. Acne-prone skin doesn’t need harsh exfoliation to help keep it clear, it needs a blend of exfoliators that work on the surface and in the pores to clear debris that can fuel acne-causing bacteria. This serum works on multiple levels while keeping your hydration levels balanced and ensuring you aren’t overly dried out, which can trigger breakouts.
An exfoliating pad gentle enough to use every day, StriVectin has created the perfect exfoliator for those with combination skin. Made with four types of acid, it also has physical exfoliation thanks to the micro-peel fiber pad. It’s able to help unclog pores in your oily T-zone without stripping your drier areas, leaving you looking smooth, radiant, and even toned with pores that are clear and less noticeable.
If you think you can skip exfoliation because your skin is dry, then you must be fine with a complexion that looks perpetually dull and flaky. If you’d like to join us in the glowy light, meet this creamy polish from Ursa Major. Packed with minerals from glacial oceanic clay, volcanic ash, and aluminum oxide, it acts as both a physical and chemical exfoliant to whisk away the dry, dead skin that makes your complexion look drab and give you a brighter, more even-toned, smooth, and radiant visage. Wintergreen and willow bark act as a chemical exfoliant to shrink the appearance of pores, while birch hydrates and meadowsweet flower balances your natural sebum levels for optimum oil production.
As your skin matures, it also gets thinner, meaning you need to treat it a bit more gently than you did in your earlier years. No more harsh scrubbing and tugging or you risk damaging the barrier, which can now take longer to heal. It's why we love this gentle exfoliator from Oak Essentials—it features vitamins that support the skin barrier and biodegradable polishing beads that dissolve under pressure, so they won’t scratch skin’s surface or over-exfoliate skin like many physical exfoliators can. Upcycled pineapple extract helps remove dead skin with gentle enzymes, while red algae extract acts as a natural hydrator that also boosts circulation to enhance your glow.
At first glance, this hunk of minty soap doesn’t look like it’d be the obvious choice for those with sensitive skin. But it’s truly the best choice if your skin is easily irritated. It has a base of French blue clay that gently draws out impurities without stinging or burning and uses poppyseeds to exfoliate, which are naturally round and won’t cause micro-tears on the skin. Organic peppermint oil energizes you and your complexion while Big Sur sea salt balances pH and soothes everything from acne to psoriasis and eczema as it softens the skin.
Upgrade your exfoliation with this luxe mask from La Mer. It’s a detoxifying treatment made with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, plus witch hazel, bentonite, kaolin clay, charcoal powder, and a blend of acids. It pulls debris from your pores and helps keep them clear as a form of “pretoxification” to protect them from getting plugged in the first place. Skin looks smooth, clear, and radiant.
Moisturizers
Even if your approach to skin care is more minimalist than all-inclusive, a moisturizer is one of those products—along with cleanser and sunscreen—that everyone needs, no matter your age, skin tone, or type. The basic function of every moisturizer is to replenish lost moisture in the skin and help prevent water loss, keeping skin looking plump, smooth, and dewy. Vitamins, antioxidants, nourishing botanicals, and cutting-edge complexes all help to elevate a hydrator and ensure it addresses your skin’s specific needs, be it balancing, eradicating breakouts, diminishing wrinkles, or firming your contours. These creams, lotions, and gels are our favorites for giving thirsty skin the hydration it craves, plus a little something extra to address your unique skin concerns.
To claim the crown of best all-around moisturizer, a formula needs to offer something for everyone while still being gentle enough that it won’t irritate those with easily irritated or sensitive skin. This soothing, reparative, and protective moisturizer from Avène checks all those boxes thanks to a formula infused with the brand’s signature soothing and calming thermal spring water, plus a copper, zinc, and sulfate complex and a unique protein-rich postbiotic ingredient that helps promote and maintain a healthy skin microbiome. It can help restore a damaged skin barrier as quickly as 48 hours, soothing redness and extreme dryness as it protects the barrier from future damage.
This multi-functional cream from OLAY really earns the title of Super thanks to a laundry list of powerful active ingredients. It has niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, alpha-hydroxy acid, and SPF 30, all in one stable hydrating formula. That means it can deliver benefits like providing up to 24 hours of hydration, reduce the appearance of dark spots and lines, give you a dewy glow, improve skin firmness, protect against UVA/UVB damage, and create a soft matte texture with zero sticky feel. Like we said, a super moisturizer.
Inspired by regenerative medicine, this rich cream is the closest thing to a longevity treatment for skin. Dior gave its iconic Capture Crème a makeover, infusing it with a new technology that took 40 years of research to perfect. Called OX-C Treatment Technology, it targets the skin’s stem cells and uses oxygen transport to improve skin quality. OX-C ensures oxygen is delivered directly into the skin, jumpstarting collagen production and helping to visibly rejuvenate the skin with a firmer look and wrinkles that are visibly plumped.
Sofie Pavitt is the undisputed queen of clear skin, with those in the know flocking to her NYC studio for one of her signature facials. The next best thing to having Pavitt herself working her magic on your skin is her eponymous skincare line, and this moisturizer was made with acne-prone skin types in mind. It’s made with omega fatty acids to deeply hydrate and smooth your texture while balancing the production of your natural oils—all without clogging pores or exacerbating existing pimples, so you can hydrate without fear of waking up to a new breakout the next morning.
This advanced moisturizer uses a patented ultrasonic technology to transform water so that it can dissolve into the omega-rich sunflower oil, creating a lush cream with multiple levels of hydration. It nourishes your skin and balances moisture levels so you’re never too greasy or too dry—always just right. That nifty activated water charged with omega-6 fatty acids also has the benefit of softening skin and providing barrier support and moisture retention, so you get immediate and long-lasting benefits for the skin.
The peptide blend in this rich moisturizer is not only ultra nourishing and smoothing for the skin, but it also helps to firm as it targets fine lines and wrinkles. It uses a combination of palmitoyl pentapeptide-4, copper tripeptide-1 and encapsulated ferulic acid, plus linseed extract to lock in moisture so your skin always looks plump and dewy with hydration. You can feel how soft and conditioned your skin is instantly after application and for hours afterwards—we’re talking cashmere soft every time your fingers are near your face.
Realistically, there’s only so much a moisturizer can do once gravity starts to naturally take hold of your skin. Sagging is inevitable and that’s ok. However, this hydrator from OBAGI does an admirable job of firming and sculpting your contours for a noticeable lift to skin that’s looking a bit more lax. It uses a combination of zinc, copper, and malonic acid to support skin elasticity. But, the real secret ingredient is polyglutamic acid, a peptide also found in dermal fillers, which intensely hydrates and helps re-plump and fill in wrinkles and lines.
Skinfix is well known by those with sensitive and reactive skin for gentle formulas that won’t irritate or upset complexions, however this water cream is our new favorite pick for those with oily skin. Not only is it the usual slam dunk ingredient list of nothing superfluous that would cause any reactions or irritations, but it’s made specifically for and tested on oily skin types to ensure it delivers both fast absorption and oil control. It uses zinc PCA, niacinamide, and green tea to absorb excess oil and boost your glow, plus prebiotic peptides to support your skin’s barrier.
Typically, most moisturizers for sensitive skin focus on being as inoffensive as possible so as not to cause irritation. Kind of like dodging an extremely chatty co-worker in an attempt not get dragged into an hour-long one-sided convo you do not have time or emotional energy for. This cream from Sisley takes a different tact by providing ingredients that actively help to prevent a sensitive skin reaction in the first place. It uses golden seaweed extract to stifle overactive skin nerve fibers that cause skin reactions and reduce redness, plus a polysaccharide that calms the skin, and shea butter, rapeseed oil, and plum kernel oil to nourish and comfort the skin.
Serums
Serums are the MVPs of your skin routine. They are packed with active ingredients and proprietary formulations that are made to deliver powerful concentrations deep into the skin’s layers where they can help solve some of your peskiest skin issues. You can have a wardrobe of serums to tackle everything from fine lines to dark spots to sagging skin and use them daily to keep your skin looking smooth, glowy, firm, and even-toned. Our favorite serums feature a mix of tried-and-true ingredients and innovative technologies that will be the future of skin care as we know it. From retinol to exosomes, ceramides to bioactive growth factors, here are 10 serums our editors have in regular rotation in their skincare regimens.
Inspired by the famed plastic surgeon’s in-office InstaFacial treatment, this technologically advanced serum uses bioengineered human identical growth factors to stimulate your body’s own platelet-rich plasma to support its ability to repair and rejuvenate the skin. Also featuring sodium hyaluronate and polypeptides, applying this in the a.m. and p.m. will have your skin looking firmer, tighter, more lifted, and overall more luminous.