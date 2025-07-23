There is no shortage of buzz-worthy beauty products on the market. In the time it took you to read that sentence, a new hydrating serum or color-care shampoo probably hit shelves at your local Sephora. That makes finding the best of the best formulas a Herculean task. But there is nothing the Marie Claire team loves more than playing beauty investigator to find the absolute best skin and hair products that are worthy of incorporating into your beauty routine.

It's why we've spent the last three months testing, swatching, massaging, and swiping on the latest and greatest options in the hair care and skincare categories. In need of an LED mask to brighten and tone your complexion that's actually worth the price tag? We've got you covered. Or maybe you've been searching for the perfect shine-boosting hair treatment that won't weigh down your curls or fine hair? Yup, we found those too. Above all, the Marie Claire team, and our roster of guest judges, understand that no one's hair or skin concerns are exactly alike. So, we went a step beyond just searching for the best overall serum or conditioner and found the formulas that cater to your unique beauty needs.

But don't just take our word for it. Read on to discover the 187 (!!!) winning products for the 2025 Skin & Hair Awards.

Skincare Winners

At-Home Devices

A good skin device can turn your bathroom into a skin clinic and elevate your regular routine into a professional-level treatment, with the results to prove it. From microcurrent to LED, the last few years have seen amazing advancements in at-home technology. What was once only available at the med-spa or dermatologist’s office is now available to anyone with a credit card and a dream.

But that’s not to say all gadgets are created equal (or, even, effective). Fortunately for you, we’ve separated the glorified light bulbs and vibrating massagers from the real deals. These are the beauty devices worth bringing home to amplify your beauty routine if you want to get serious about your skincare.

Best At-Home Acne Device Skin Gym Skin Gym High-Frequency Wand $120 at Revolve Everything about this wand seems like it has arrived from an acne-free future. It features neon and argan gas electrodes that emit a gentle electrical current to help kill acne-causing bacteria without disrupting your skin’s natural oil balance—no harsh ingredients or exfoliation needed. With three unique attachments to target your specific breakout needs—plus a comb attachment for an invigorating scalp treatment that stimulates hair growth—you’ll see an immediate improvement to the severity of your blemishes with less redness, irritation, and inflammation. Best At-Home Hair Removal Device Silk'n Hair Removal Device $599 at Amazon US Ditch the razors and the bumps and cuts that come with it. This IPL hair removal device from Silk’n delivers up to 92 percent hair reduction on lighter skin tones with dark-colored body hair. It uses a combination of galvanic and optical energy to open the pores so it can use a lower intensity energy and cause less irritation than similar at-home IPL devices, meaning a less intense experience. Used consistently, you’ll see a reduction in hair growth after a month, with the hairs that do grow back coming in finer and at a slower pace. After three months, you’ll only need to do touch-ups every few months to keep your skin hair-free. Best At-Home LED Device Shark Beauty CryoGlow™ Cooling + LED Anti-Aging & Skin-Clearing Mask $349.99 at Ulta Beauty It’s not often that something that goes viral on social media lives up to the hype, especially when it’s a device that makes some pretty lofty promises. But the Shark CryoGlow—which, if you’ve been on TikTok or Instagram in the last year, then you’ve definitely seen somebody you follow using—is the rare gizmo that’s actually as good IRL as it is online. It uses FDA-cleared LED technology to smooth fine lines, tighten skin, enhance radiance, even tone, and help fight acne, plus unique cooling plates to deliver a targeted cryo treatment to the undereye area that refreshes and depuffs. Developed with dermatologists and clinically tested, it’s like having a full medspa in one high-tech face mask. Best At-Home Microcurrent Device ZIIP BEAUTY Halo $399.99 at Goop The updated version of this bestselling at-home microcurrent device takes everything you loved about the original ZIIP and puts it into a more compact, easier to use product. It emits both microcurrent and nanocurrent, allowing you to get a wider range of treatments and benefits with one device. The microcurrent is the higher intensity electrical current and it helps to boost muscle stimulation, clear bacteria from the skin, and encourage increased ATP production (a.k.a. the process which powers cells' vital functions). Nanocurrent is a gentler electrical current, similar to your body’s own natural electrical currents and helps stimulate cellular repair and renewal in the skin. The Halo lets you create 26 different electrical current combinations for 14 different treatments. The result is skin that is more lifted, toned, and brighter, with fewer fine lines, sunspots, and less sagging. Best Device Under $75 Tweezerman Stainless Steel Slant Tweezer $24.50 at Sephora You don’t generally put a lot of thought into your tweezers until you’re battling stray hairs with a pair of dull, unwieldy ones that just can’t seem to grip the stragglers underneath your arches. Every time you grab delicate skin instead of the errant hair that keeps evading you, you swear you’re going to get a new pair to replace the ones that you’re pretty sure have been in your medicine cabinet since grade school. This precise pair from Tweezerman is a classic for all the right reasons: Expertly shaped to grab even the finest of hairs, the 25-degree slant design is the perfect angle to work against your browbone. It has a hand-filed tip and is perfectly aligned so it feels comfortable in your hands. Designed to evenly close, it firmly grabs each hair and is the perfect blend of control, precision, and comfort. Best Face Massaging Device Cecily Braden The Lymphatic Brush $78 at Cecily Braden Lymphatic massage is more commonly thought of for the body, but the benefits for the face definitely should not be overlooked. It’s a common technique in spas to help reduce puffiness and promote a healthier complexion. Thanks to this funky brush by aesthetician Cecily Braden, you don’t have to be an expert in facial massage to get the benefits of lymphatic drainage. This patented brush features a curved shape that fits your facial contours and unique bristles that are densely packed and a bump pattern on the surface. This allows you to target the lymph nodes and lymphatic pathways on the surface of the skin, allowing you to apply the perfect amount of pressure to stimulate lymphatic drainage without scratching or irritating the skin. Best Facial Cleansing Device CAP Beauty The Cleansing Coins $22 at capbeauty.com Traveling can always pose a unique set of issues for those of us who are dedicated to our skin routines. Cleansing, in particular poses hurdles. You can’t really pack a full double cleanse without hitting a baggage overage. It's why we love these reusable Cleansing Coins from The Skinsheet. They start as compact tablets, but add water and they expand into soft, reusable cleansing cloths that can be used on their own or soaked with a micellar or makeup remover to be used as a more environmentally safe option. Made from cotton cellulose, each cloth can be used one to three times before you dispose of it and is biodegradable and compostable. Best Facial Roller Isamaya Isamaya x FaceGym Sculpt Tool $60 at Isamaya There’s gua sha, and then there’s this next level tool from makeup artist Isamaya. The French genius who keeps Madonna, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Charli XCX and Lily Rose-Depp looking chiseled and glowing knows a thing or two about facial massage, so even though this sleek chrome objet d’art doesn’t look intuitive, trust that this is going to sculpt and smooth away any puffiness easier than you believe. It helps with lymphatic drainage and tightens your contours, creating a more angular face as it releases tension and gives you an otherworldly glow. It’s like Pilates for your face, with every side having a purpose to create a firmer, healthier complexion. Best Luxury Device LYMA Laser Pro $5,995 at Dermstore An at-home laser? The difference between this handheld and what your dermatologist uses is that the Lyma Pro is a “cold” laser, meaning it doesn’t produce any heat. Instead, it delivers 1800 nanometers of near-infrared light at 808 nanometers, penetrating up to 10 cm into the skin, which allows it to help regenerate not just the surface layers of the skin, but the fibroblasts, which are the skin cells responsible for renewing collagen. In just three minutes per treatment area for 30 days, you see tighter skin, less redness, less crepey texture, less sagging, fewer breakouts, less visible wrinkles, and a more even complexion. Best Microneedling Device BeautyBio GloPRO® Facial Microneedling Tool $199 at BeautyBio At-home microneedling made easy (and painless!) with this high-tech version from BeautyBio. The GloPRO has a built-in LED to help boost the benefits of the microneedling, giving you an enhancement in the penetration of your topical skin-care products. It also helps firm, smooth, enhance your glow, and make pores look visibly smaller and wrinkles less noticeable.

Body

Our body care options have become nothing if not extremely sophisticated. Everything from your bar soap to your deodorant is now infinitely more luxurious and advanced than it was just a few short years ago. Which, we think, is for the best—your hands, feet, underarms, and all the in-between bits deserve just as much pampering and high-tech care as your face does. Skin is skin, after all.

These body care essentials will keep your nooks and crannies feeling fresh, clean, and hydrated with all the latest ingredients, textures, and formulations that do all that and then some for your face.

Cleansers

The foundation of your beauty routine, cleansers set the stage for everything that comes after, so picking the right one for your complexion is crucial. From a cleanser that will help clear your acne spots without drying you out to a balm that’s guaranteed fresh each time you use it thanks to an ingenious container, these are the face washes that will keep your complexion clean, clear, and refreshed.

Eye Cream

As the thinnest skin on your face, your eyes have the dubious honor of showing off your skin sins more so than any other part of your complexion. Whether its too much sun exposure, too little sleep, overindulging on unhealthy foods, or just the general good times that hormones and aging can have on your body, your eyes will show it first and most severely with dark circles, lines, puffiness, crepey texture, dullness, and dryness. It's why a dedicated eye cream is so important in your routine—not only do they feature targeted ingredients to help minimize the appearance and effects of those exact issues, but they come in specialized formulations that won’t irritate or clog the pores.

Best Eye Cream Overall Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Contour Cream Supreme $290 at Nordstrom If you look in the mirror and can’t figure out if it’s the dark circles, the undereye hollows, the wrinkles, the sagging skin, or the puffiness that’s making your eyes look to haggard, then this eye cream is exactly what you need. It addresses all of those and then some with a powerful formula that firms, rejuvenates, smooths, and contours the entire eye area. The secret is a blend of retinol, vitamins C & E, Indonesian ginger extract, chai hu (a traditional Chinese herb), safflower, honeysuckle, and iris root extract. Use the included faceted wand to gently massage the cream in for a depuffing massage that’s as heavenly as the texture of this dreamy refillable cream. Best Brightening Eye Cream ILIA Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream $46 at Sephora When your undereye area looks dull and fatigued, retinol is one of the best ingredients to help perk it up. The only issue? Retinol also tends to be irritating on the sensitive skin around the eyes. If you’re prone to irritation and dryness in that area—but would also like to look like you slept more than two hours last night—this soothing cream from ILIA has you covered with a formula that features sea fennel extract, a retinol alternative. It brightens, firms, and smooths without irritation, while upcycled avocado extract reduces dark circles and puffiness. Caffeine and peptides work to depuff and revive tired eyes. The cooling ceramic tip is also clutch for soothing, massaging, and depuffing as you apply. Best Drugstore Eye Cream Versed Weekend Glow Brightening Eye Gel $14.99 at Target If you’re still skeptical about the whole eye cream thing and don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a product you can only use on part of your face, this under-$15 cream from Versed is a great way to dip your toes into it, so to speak, without actually spending a ton. Made with niacinamide, vitamin C, and caffeine, it smoothes, depuffs, and brightens tired undereyes to give you an instant pick-me-up. The metal rollerball applicator is a nice bonus, cooling on contact to provide a soothing effect as you roll the gel over the undereye area. Best Eye Cream for Mature Skin Sarah Creal Beauty Firm Offer $95 at Sephora Gorgeous packaging aside, this cream is a four-in-one product that brightens, hydrates, and smooths the eye area as it primes it for makeup. Because once you get to a certain age, your eye area needs more than a simple moisturizer is going to provide. With peptides, hyaluronic acid, and jasmine flower extract, this lifts and firms as it softens the skin, supporting your natural collagen and elastin production so your undereyes look and feel brighter, plumper, and more energized. Best Depuffing Eye Cream Three Ships Eyehero™ Bio-Retinol Smoothing Eye Cream $40 at credobeauty.com If your eye bags are big enough to get charged an oversized fee at the airline check-in counter, it’s time to add this smoothing eye cream to your regimen. It uses bakuchiol, a gentler bio-alternative to retinol, to help increase collagen production without irritating the skin. It firms the undereye area, helping to decrease the appearance of bags, so you look smooth, supple, and hydrated—instantly and long-term. Best Eye Cream for Sensitive Eyes Summer Fridays Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum $46 at Sephora Want all the benefits of a retinol eye cream without any of the irritation? Those with sensitive skin will love this overnight serum from Summer Fridays. It features a plant-based retinol alternative that’s safe for even the most sensitive complexions. Apply it to your eye contour at night, go to bed, and wake up to eyes that look fresher, brighter, firmer, and smoother. For extra sensitive skin bonus points, it also has licorice root extract, which not only soothes the look of inflammation, but also helps with puffiness.

Exfoliators

Your skin cells, much like your attention span, only last so long. Twenty-eight days, give or take, then those dead cells on the surface are supposed to make way for fresh, new, younger cells underneath. Unfortunately, as you get older, this process slows down, leading to dullness, dryness, and those dead skin cells overstaying their welcome. That's why it's important to regularly exfoliate and “unglue” the dead skin, revealing brighter, softer, more hydrated skin. Whether you choose a physical scrub that sloughs away debris or a chemical acid-based option that dissolves surface impurities and helps unclog pores, these exfoliating cleansers, scrubs, and treatments will help you uncover your freshest, glowiest, most even-toned skin ever.

Best Exfoliator Overall Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliating Toner Pads $16 at Sephora Ballads could be written for what the original 2% BHA toner from Paula’s Choice can do for the skin. It’s like a five-second flash facial that clears congested pores, brightens uneven pigment, helps reduce breakouts, and smooths texture. This takes everything we love about the BHA toner and puts it into a convenient swipe-on toner pad. Each of the 10 pads is pre-soaked with the salicylic acid and green tea formula that is so beloved by the MC team to help accelerate skin cell turnover, make your pores look non-existent, and your complexion look glassy and glowy. Best Exfoliator for Acne-Prone Skin Matter of Fact Resurfacing + Hydrating Serum $98 at Sephora Usually when you think of exfoliators, you think of scrubs or acid toners. Maybe a clay mask or facial treatment. But this serum helps clears the skin’s surface and decongest clogged pores with a mixture of PHA, BHA, and tranexamic acid, while niacinamide supports the skin barrier and larch tree extract hydrates. Acne-prone skin doesn’t need harsh exfoliation to help keep it clear, it needs a blend of exfoliators that work on the surface and in the pores to clear debris that can fuel acne-causing bacteria. This serum works on multiple levels while keeping your hydration levels balanced and ensuring you aren’t overly dried out, which can trigger breakouts. Best Exfoliator for Combination Skin StriVectin Daily Reveal™ Exfoliating Pads $45 at Amazon An exfoliating pad gentle enough to use every day, StriVectin has created the perfect exfoliator for those with combination skin. Made with four types of acid, it also has physical exfoliation thanks to the micro-peel fiber pad. It’s able to help unclog pores in your oily T-zone without stripping your drier areas, leaving you looking smooth, radiant, and even toned with pores that are clear and less noticeable. Best Exfoliator for Dry Skin Ursa Major Green Slate Mineral Polish $48 at Amazon If you think you can skip exfoliation because your skin is dry, then you must be fine with a complexion that looks perpetually dull and flaky. If you’d like to join us in the glowy light, meet this creamy polish from Ursa Major. Packed with minerals from glacial oceanic clay, volcanic ash, and aluminum oxide, it acts as both a physical and chemical exfoliant to whisk away the dry, dead skin that makes your complexion look drab and give you a brighter, more even-toned, smooth, and radiant visage. Wintergreen and willow bark act as a chemical exfoliant to shrink the appearance of pores, while birch hydrates and meadowsweet flower balances your natural sebum levels for optimum oil production. Best Exfoliator for Mature Skin Oak Essentials Renew Face Polish $58 at Nordstrom As your skin matures, it also gets thinner, meaning you need to treat it a bit more gently than you did in your earlier years. No more harsh scrubbing and tugging or you risk damaging the barrier, which can now take longer to heal. It's why we love this gentle exfoliator from Oak Essentials—it features vitamins that support the skin barrier and biodegradable polishing beads that dissolve under pressure, so they won’t scratch skin’s surface or over-exfoliate skin like many physical exfoliators can. Upcycled pineapple extract helps remove dead skin with gentle enzymes, while red algae extract acts as a natural hydrator that also boosts circulation to enhance your glow. Best Exfoliator for Sensitive Skin Flamingo Estate Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick $44 at Nordstrom At first glance, this hunk of minty soap doesn’t look like it’d be the obvious choice for those with sensitive skin. But it’s truly the best choice if your skin is easily irritated. It has a base of French blue clay that gently draws out impurities without stinging or burning and uses poppyseeds to exfoliate, which are naturally round and won’t cause micro-tears on the skin. Organic peppermint oil energizes you and your complexion while Big Sur sea salt balances pH and soothes everything from acne to psoriasis and eczema as it softens the skin. Best Luxury Exfoliator La Mer Deep Purifying Mask $170 at Sephora Upgrade your exfoliation with this luxe mask from La Mer. It’s a detoxifying treatment made with the brand’s signature Miracle Broth, plus witch hazel, bentonite, kaolin clay, charcoal powder, and a blend of acids. It pulls debris from your pores and helps keep them clear as a form of “pretoxification” to protect them from getting plugged in the first place. Skin looks smooth, clear, and radiant.

Moisturizers

Even if your approach to skin care is more minimalist than all-inclusive, a moisturizer is one of those products—along with cleanser and sunscreen—that everyone needs, no matter your age, skin tone, or type. The basic function of every moisturizer is to replenish lost moisture in the skin and help prevent water loss, keeping skin looking plump, smooth, and dewy. Vitamins, antioxidants, nourishing botanicals, and cutting-edge complexes all help to elevate a hydrator and ensure it addresses your skin’s specific needs, be it balancing, eradicating breakouts, diminishing wrinkles, or firming your contours. These creams, lotions, and gels are our favorites for giving thirsty skin the hydration it craves, plus a little something extra to address your unique skin concerns.

Best Moisturizer Overall Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream $29.99 at Target To claim the crown of best all-around moisturizer, a formula needs to offer something for everyone while still being gentle enough that it won’t irritate those with easily irritated or sensitive skin. This soothing, reparative, and protective moisturizer from Avène checks all those boxes thanks to a formula infused with the brand’s signature soothing and calming thermal spring water, plus a copper, zinc, and sulfate complex and a unique protein-rich postbiotic ingredient that helps promote and maintain a healthy skin microbiome. It can help restore a damaged skin barrier as quickly as 48 hours, soothing redness and extreme dryness as it protects the barrier from future damage. Best Drugstore Moisturizer OLAY Super Cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $41.29 at CVS Health This multi-functional cream from OLAY really earns the title of Super thanks to a laundry list of powerful active ingredients. It has niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, alpha-hydroxy acid, and SPF 30, all in one stable hydrating formula. That means it can deliver benefits like providing up to 24 hours of hydration, reduce the appearance of dark spots and lines, give you a dewy glow, improve skin firmness, protect against UVA/UVB damage, and create a soft matte texture with zero sticky feel. Like we said, a super moisturizer. Best Luxury Moisturizer Dior Capture Totale Super Potent Rich Creme $160 at Nordstrom Inspired by regenerative medicine, this rich cream is the closest thing to a longevity treatment for skin. Dior gave its iconic Capture Crème a makeover, infusing it with a new technology that took 40 years of research to perfect. Called OX-C Treatment Technology, it targets the skin’s stem cells and uses oxygen transport to improve skin quality. OX-C ensures oxygen is delivered directly into the skin, jumpstarting collagen production and helping to visibly rejuvenate the skin with a firmer look and wrinkles that are visibly plumped. Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer $64 at Sephora Sofie Pavitt is the undisputed queen of clear skin, with those in the know flocking to her NYC studio for one of her signature facials. The next best thing to having Pavitt herself working her magic on your skin is her eponymous skincare line, and this moisturizer was made with acne-prone skin types in mind. It’s made with omega fatty acids to deeply hydrate and smooth your texture while balancing the production of your natural oils—all without clogging pores or exacerbating existing pimples, so you can hydrate without fear of waking up to a new breakout the next morning. Best Moisturizer for Combination Skin Wildfleur Triple Lipid 2.0% + Sunflower Hydrating Moisturizer $24 at Ulta This advanced moisturizer uses a patented ultrasonic technology to transform water so that it can dissolve into the omega-rich sunflower oil, creating a lush cream with multiple levels of hydration. It nourishes your skin and balances moisture levels so you’re never too greasy or too dry—always just right. That nifty activated water charged with omega-6 fatty acids also has the benefit of softening skin and providing barrier support and moisture retention, so you get immediate and long-lasting benefits for the skin. Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin Naturium Multi-Peptide Rich Cream $25 at naturium.com The peptide blend in this rich moisturizer is not only ultra nourishing and smoothing for the skin, but it also helps to firm as it targets fine lines and wrinkles. It uses a combination of palmitoyl pentapeptide-4, copper tripeptide-1 and encapsulated ferulic acid, plus linseed extract to lock in moisture so your skin always looks plump and dewy with hydration. You can feel how soft and conditioned your skin is instantly after application and for hours afterwards—we’re talking cashmere soft every time your fingers are near your face. Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin Obagi Medical ELASTIDERM® Lift Up & Sculpt Facial Moisturizer $135 at dermstore Realistically, there’s only so much a moisturizer can do once gravity starts to naturally take hold of your skin. Sagging is inevitable and that’s ok. However, this hydrator from OBAGI does an admirable job of firming and sculpting your contours for a noticeable lift to skin that’s looking a bit more lax. It uses a combination of zinc, copper, and malonic acid to support skin elasticity. But, the real secret ingredient is polyglutamic acid, a peptide also found in dermal fillers, which intensely hydrates and helps re-plump and fill in wrinkles and lines. Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin Skinfix Barrier Balancing Water Cream $54 at Sephora Skinfix is well known by those with sensitive and reactive skin for gentle formulas that won’t irritate or upset complexions, however this water cream is our new favorite pick for those with oily skin. Not only is it the usual slam dunk ingredient list of nothing superfluous that would cause any reactions or irritations, but it’s made specifically for and tested on oily skin types to ensure it delivers both fast absorption and oil control. It uses zinc PCA, niacinamide, and green tea to absorb excess oil and boost your glow, plus prebiotic peptides to support your skin’s barrier. Best Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin Sisley Paris Sensitive Skin Soothing Care $240 at Nordstrom Typically, most moisturizers for sensitive skin focus on being as inoffensive as possible so as not to cause irritation. Kind of like dodging an extremely chatty co-worker in an attempt not get dragged into an hour-long one-sided convo you do not have time or emotional energy for. This cream from Sisley takes a different tact by providing ingredients that actively help to prevent a sensitive skin reaction in the first place. It uses golden seaweed extract to stifle overactive skin nerve fibers that cause skin reactions and reduce redness, plus a polysaccharide that calms the skin, and shea butter, rapeseed oil, and plum kernel oil to nourish and comfort the skin.

Serums

Serums are the MVPs of your skin routine. They are packed with active ingredients and proprietary formulations that are made to deliver powerful concentrations deep into the skin’s layers where they can help solve some of your peskiest skin issues. You can have a wardrobe of serums to tackle everything from fine lines to dark spots to sagging skin and use them daily to keep your skin looking smooth, glowy, firm, and even-toned. Our favorite serums feature a mix of tried-and-true ingredients and innovative technologies that will be the future of skin care as we know it. From retinol to exosomes, ceramides to bioactive growth factors, here are 10 serums our editors have in regular rotation in their skincare regimens.