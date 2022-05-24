30 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

We never, ever in a million years need an excuse to shop for beauty products. But if you’re looking for a little nudge to hit the “add to cart” button, we have some good news: The Memorial Day sales going on this weekend are simply too freaking good to pass up. With discounts, bundles, free shipping, and more, our favorite skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance brands are running some *amazing* deals. And the timing couldn’t be better.

With temperatures heating up and summer about to be in full swing, it’s the perfect time to give your beauty routine a refresh. Chances are, you’re going to want to trade in your heavier foundations for a skin tint (lookin’ at you Ilia), have a little fun with the sunburnt blush trend, and test out bright and bold eyeliners. In the skin department, it’s due time to load up on sunscreen (we mean it) and opt for lightweight moisturizers. When it comes to hair? Buy your frizz-fighting hair products in bulk.

If you’re not sure where to start shopping, fear not: we’ve got you covered. Here, we rounded up the best and biggest sales of the weekend so you can shop smart, restock on cult-favorites, and test out some just-launched products. So keep scrolling and happy shopping.

Beautyblender

It’s a fact: there’s no such thing as having too many makeup sponges. Stock up on your blenders from Wednesday, May 25 through Monday, May 30, to get an extra 25 percent off. While the classic is forever our MVP, the new papaya shade is perfect for summer.

Anisa

Trust me, these are the best makeup brushes you will ever (and I mean ever) try. Blending foundation is a dream—and don’t even get me started on their concealer brush. Through Tuesday, May 31, you’ll be able to get 20 percent off all makeup, skincare, brush care, and collections. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Code8

This luxe beauty line is focused on streamlining your beauty routine. Curate a quick and easy regimen this Memorial Day by scooping up some of the best sellers on sale. From Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30, they’re offering 20 percent off the entire line.

r.e.m. beauty

Have you been meaning to try Ariana Grande’s beauty line? Here’s your sign. The brand is offering free shipping on all orders over $25 and a free eyeliner marker on orders over $50. The promotion runs from Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30.

Catrice

For lightweight concealers and foundations, an amazing mascara, or other highly pigmented (and affordable) makeup products, head on over to Catrice from Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30. They’re offering 20 percent off with the code SUNNY20.

Erborian

All weekend long, the K-Beauty brand is offering 15 percent off everything. Just enter code MEMORIAL15 at checkout. If you plan on spending $85, don’t forget to add code WATER to get a free Micellar Cleansing Water with your purchase. Our pick from the site? The CC Cream—it gives the perfect, soft coverage for upcoming beach days.

Charlotte Tilbury

Whether you’re restocking your Flawless Filter or want to try out some of the sought-after newness, now is the time. From Friday, May 27 through Memorial Day, they’re offering 15 percent off.

It Cosmetics

From the cult-favorite CC Cream to the extremely volumizing mascara, it doesn’t get better than It Cosmetics. And from Sunday, May 29, to Tuesday, May 31, they’re offering 25 percent off—and an additional 10 percent off sale items.

Rose Inc

From Thursday, May 16, through Memorial Day, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s brand is offering a free blush and brush set with any order over $75. Not sure what to buy? We’re *obsessed* with the micro-encapsulated skin tint.

Smashbox

If you’re already in the shopping mood, pop on over to Smashbox—their sale has already started. If you spend $50, you’ll get $10 off, if you spend $75, you’ll get $20 off, and if you spend $100, you’ll get $30 off.

Róen

Trust me, there’s nothing better than these creamy shadows. Get your favorite color combo (or two, or three) from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30. Here’s the deal: spend $50, save $10, spend $100, save $25, and spend $150, save $50.

Eve Lom

With the code TRAVELREADY and a purchase of over $75, you’ll be eligible for a travel size cleanser. This promo is active as of Wednesday, May 25 and runs through Memorial Day.

Skinfix

Whether you’re in need of a barrier-restoring moisturizer or hydrating serum, Skinfix has you covered. And from Thursday, May 26, through Sunday, May 30, you can get all your bases covered at a bargain price. With the code 20OFF, you’ll get $20 off $100.

Elemis

Up until Sunday, May 30, you’ll be able to save 25 percent off everything and get a free gift set with any order over $125. The obvious item to add to your cart? The cleansing balm, which has raked up over 1,100 five-star reviews on the site.

Lancôme

If testing out the Génifique line has been on your to-do list, head over to Lancôme’s website, STAT. They’re offering 30 percent off their face serum and eye cream.

Summer Fridays

Want to get your hands on the just-launched sunscreen? Need a Jet Lag refill? Get all your shopping done in one order and you’ll get a free Morning Minis Skincare Set. This promo runs from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, May 30.

ZitSticka

Stock up on your pimple patches this weekend. With the code SUMMER20, you’ll get 20 percent off the entire site. With a $65 purchase, you’ll also get a sample size Megashade gift.

Payot

For all orders of $65 or more, you’ll get a free Payot beach basket. The mini tote is super cute—and the perfect spot to store your sunscreen. This sale kicks off on Thursday, May 26 and runs through Sunday, May 30.

Peter Thomas Roth

From the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask that’s perfect for summer exfoliation to the Water Drench Broad Spectrum SPF that’s a great everyday sunscreen, Peter Thomas Roth has tons of amazing products on sale for up to 60 percent off. Just make sure to do your haul before Memorial Day, because this sale ends on the 30th.

Dr. Lancer

The brand just launched a new mineral sunscreen—and it’s good. Like, really good. And with every purchase, the brand will be giving a sample size of the SPF. All you have to do is enter the code FRIENDS25 at checkout. This sale runs through Memorial Day.

Saint Jane

From now through Sunday, May 30, you’ll get a free Obsidian Smoothing Stone with your $50 purchase. Our suggestion? Scoop up the Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair to use with your new gua sha. To get the freebie, enter the code SMOOTHSKIN at checkout.

The Feelist

While the fan-favorite Total Package Serum is definitely worth the hype, don’t overlook the Detoxifying Sea Salt Soak. It seriously steps up your bath game. Use the code MEMORIALDAY30 to get 30 percent off all products through Memorial Day.

Burt’s Bees

If MDW shopping gets away from you, Burts Bees has your back. Their sale is running through June 6. The brand is giving 15 percent off their summer favorites, including lip balms, SPF products, and the renewal collection.

Mermade Hair

We named mermaid waves as one of the biggest hair trends for 2022, so you can bet we’re all about the brand’s Pro Waver. From Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 31, they’re offering 20 percent off with the code MDW20.

Kérastase

Sample sizes are a prized possession for summer travels—and Kérastase is dishing out the best of the best. If you spend $50, you’ll get one mini sample, If you spend $100, you’ll get two, and if you spend $125, you’ll get three.

Chi

Hot tools can be an investment, so scoop ‘em up while they’re discounted. Chi is offering 25 percent off of everything from Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30. Just ender Memorial25 at checkout.

Better-Not Younger

Whether you need a boost of volume or, on the flip side, frizz-fighting agents, having a solid hair care regimen is key. Revamp your routine during Better-Not Younger’s sale, which offers 15 percent off all mini kits from Wednesday, May 26 through June 5.

Molton Brown

Molton Brown’s body care is *chef’s kiss.* And take it from someone who’s tried nearly every product, it’s worth the splurge. From Wednesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30, you’ll be able to get 25 percent off all products. No promo code necessary.

NEST New York

With tons of BBQs and house parties on the horizon, it’s a smart move to stock up on gifts for hosts. Thanks to NEST’s 20 percent off sale this weekend, you can load up on diffusers and candles for friends and family. Make sure to treat yourself, too.

Tocca

From Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30, Tocca is offering 20 percent off their entire site.