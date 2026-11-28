I'm particularly into the fashion-inspired nail art I found. There's a manicure that combines Bambi print with plaid, another that looks like an argyle sweater I'd very much like to own, and a striped French tip that has me feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s. I'm also starting to think about my December manicures, and those multicolored rhinestone nails might be making an appearance at a holiday party. Ahead, my nine favorite nail looks of the week.
Smokey Quartz
These gorgeous moody nails remind me of polished crystals. The thin black outline around each nail adds depth to the already dimensional magnetic polish.
OPI
Black Onyx
Barely Bedazzled
For the nail art novice, a handful of miniature rhinestones and your go-to milky pink polish will do the trick.
Gelcare
Coconut Milk
Rainbow Rhinestones
Remember those bedazzled cell phones from the early 2000s? That's immediately where my mind went when I saw this manicure. The glittery pink base really lands the aesthetic.
Essie
Flash Chromes
Bambi Meets Burberry
I'd never have thought to combine baby deer spots with a blue-and-brown plaid, but the two prints look so good together. The abstract gold accents are worth zooming in on, too.
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Manucurist
Grenot
Sporty Spice
Take a closer look at those French tips: They're practically miniature versions of the striped trim on a vintage track jacket. The silver star embellishments feel distinctly Y2K.
Essie
Find Me an Oasis
Two-Tone Velvet
A solid burgundy French tip over rosy cat eye polish makes for a particularly cool contrast in texture. It's also a clever way to experiment with magnetic polish without committing to an entirely shimmery manicure.
Dazzle Dry
Persona
Argyle Season
As someone who has been shopping for an argyle sweater lately, I'm equally intrigued by its potential as nail art. The purple-and-green color combination is especially grandpa-core, and I love it so much.
OPI
Suzi
Jewel Box French
10 different shades of polish might sound excessive for one manicure, but the slightly muted, jewel-toned palette keeps the colors from competing with one another. Those reflective French tips are gorge.
OPI
Infinite Shine Glaze Topper
Checkered Disco Ball
We may still be a month away from New Year's Eve but these divine disco ball nails are already getting me in the mood to dance the night away. The contrast with the rich brown polish and the silver checkered pattern is all I can think about for my next manicure appointment.
Essie
Pro Effects Chrome Nail Polish Flash Chromes in Zinc Bar
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.