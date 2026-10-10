I could happily spend the rest of October writing about fall nails, which is convenient because that’s technically part of my job. Choosing just a handful to feature each week is the harder part. This week, a tiny fall picnic painted across ten fingertips had me zooming in to appreciate every detail. Then I saw a witchy purple manicure that looked like something Gillian Owens would wear in Practical Magic. I’ll be needing the exact shade ASAP, obviously.
There’s a little Halloween anticipation creeping into this week’s picks, and I’m very much encouraging it. The blood red nail art is especially good. But I also have a soft spot for the Bambi-inspired set below, and anyone who prefers their seasonal references a little less obvious should take a closer look at the zebra print. All nine looks are below, and yes, I’m using my job as an excuse to get very carried away with fall beauty trends.
Fall Picnic
This is everything I love about fall squeezed into one manicure. The tiny apples! The plaid! There’s so much going on, but the colors pull it all together. I’d happily let my nail artist choose a different design for each finger if this were the result.
My kind of Halloween nails. The deep red bleeds into a sheer base for a finish that’s a little sinister, especially on those pointed tips. If you’re already loyal to a dark red manicure, this is a good way to get more adventurous with it.
ZOYA
Gael Nail Polish
Heavy Metal
Leave it to celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein to make nail piercings look this chic. A bit of silver hardware is all this otherwise simple manicure needs—I’d skip the rings for once and let the piercings have their moment.
GELCARE
Bare Bb Cream
Under a Spell
These almost look enchanted. Something about the shimmer in that deep blue with the tiny gems scattered over it—I can’t stop looking.
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Dazzle Dry
Speed Boat
Star Studded
I usually prefer smaller nail art, but these oversized black stars have my attention. They're a good option if you’re a little over the usual French tip.
Côte Beauty
Belle Noire Nail Polish
Practical Magic
The polish is Manucurist’s Mystic, in case you were wondering. It was included in a selection of shades Gillian Owens from Practical Magic would wear, and I fully agree with this particular choice. Such a good witchy purple.
Manucurist
Mystic
Chic Zebra
You could almost miss the zebra stripes at first glance, which is exactly what I like about them. With the pattern kept this subtle on short nails, I’d wear it as casually as my usual solid color.
LONDONTOWN
Affogato
Autumnal Stained Glass
Now this is the level of detail I’m willing to sit in a salon for. The metallic outlines curve around patches of rich brown and copper, giving the set that stained-glass effect. It's like a gorgeous fall landscape.
Essie
Baby Carats
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.