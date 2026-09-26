The Short, Square Nails on My Feed This Week Make Every Fall Manicure Look Cooler

I fear my nail file is about to get some use.

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a collage of six images featuring burgundy green and brown nail designs and a coffee
(Image credit: IG @matejanova | @m.o.n.a.j)
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I spend a lot of time looking at nails every week (occupational hazard), and lately, I’ve noticed myself paying just as much attention to the shape as I do to the actual shade and design. I’m usually a color-first person—red nails have my heart year-round—but this weekly batch made me realize just how good a shorter, square shape looks. Not only is it super practical—no poking my eyes during contact application and fewer typos on my computer—it also makes the manicures look a lot cooler.

Color-wise, though, no one this week got the same memo. There’s a glossy cobalt blue that I’m still convinced is going to be huge this fall, plus olive green, espresso, and a burgundy aura situation that I immediately fell in love with. And then, right when things start getting very September, a pale wash of shimmer comes in and makes a case for keeping things clean.

It appears my takeaway from this week has less to do with choosing a polish and more to do with booking a nail appointment with a file involved. I’m not giving up my longer nails for good, but my clippers and I are going to be spending a little extra time together.

Star Command

A hand with short olive green nails and tiny silver star accents rests against a white linen shirt

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

A little celestial action makes this military green feel a little more fun. The tiny stars add just enough zhuzh against the deeper base.

Burgundy Aura

A hand with aura burgundy nails and a gold ring rests on light-wash jeans and a cream sweater

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

This is what happens when an aura manicure transitions to fall. Burgundy fades into a deep edge for a moodier take on the trend. I’d happily wear this through Halloween and well beyond—it's very witchy.

Electric Feel

Two hands with short, glossy cobalt blue nails rest against a white surface.

(Image credit: IG @caitlin_reanails)

Cobalt is quickly becoming the color I can’t stop thinking about this season, and this super-glossy version is only making my case stronger. On short, square nails, it’s especially punchy.

Extra Olive

A pair of hands with glossy dark green nails and gold rings, including a large green gemstone ring

(Image credit: IG @caitlin_reanails)

Not quite army green, not quite forest, this olive lands somewhere in the middle. It’s also one of those shades that feels very fall without defaulting to burgundy or brown.

Double Shot

A hand with dark coffee nails reaches for a small cup of espresso on a white saucer sitting on a wooden table

(Image credit: IG @m.o.n.a.j)

I’ll take my espresso glossy, please, and thanks. The almost black-brown has more warmth than just plain 'ol black. And yes, I’m already thinking about ordering this exact color at my next appointment.

Perfect Pair

Two hands show contrasting manicures: one has sheer pink nails with dark French tips, while the other has glossy deep burgundy nails.

(Image credit: IG @matejanova)

You know, there's no rule that both your hands have to match. Paint one hand a solid color, and then opt for a simple design like this French manicure on the other, with the same shade on the tip.

Shimmer Down

Close-up of short, square nails painted a sheer pink shade with fine shimmer

(Image credit: IG @gelcare.official)

After all that fall color, consider this your palate cleanser: a sheer, milky manicure with the finest dusting of shimmer.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.