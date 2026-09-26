I spend a lot of time looking at nails every week (occupational hazard), and lately, I’ve noticed myself paying just as much attention to the shape as I do to the actual shade and design. I’m usually a color-first person—red nails have my heart year-round—but this weekly batch made me realize just how good a shorter, square shape looks. Not only is it super practical—no poking my eyes during contact application and fewer typos on my computer—it also makes the manicures look a lot cooler.
Color-wise, though, no one this week got the same memo. There’s a glossy cobalt blue that I’m still convinced is going to be huge this fall, plus olive green, espresso, and a burgundy aura situation that I immediately fell in love with. And then, right when things start getting very September, a pale wash of shimmer comes in and makes a case for keeping things clean.
It appears my takeaway from this week has less to do with choosing a polish and more to do with booking a nail appointment with a file involved. I’m not giving up my longer nails for good, but my clippers and I are going to be spending a little extra time together.
Star Command
A little celestial action makes this military green feel a little more fun. The tiny stars add just enough zhuzh against the deeper base.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish - Khaki
Burgundy Aura
This is what happens when an aura manicure transitions to fall. Burgundy fades into a deep edge for a moodier take on the trend. I’d happily wear this through Halloween and well beyond—it's very witchy.
Essie
Nail Polish - Berry Naughty
Electric Feel
Cobalt is quickly becoming the color I can’t stop thinking about this season, and this super-glossy version is only making my case stronger. On short, square nails, it’s especially punchy.
Chillhouse
Cobalt Klein
Extra Olive
Not quite army green, not quite forest, this olive lands somewhere in the middle. It’s also one of those shades that feels very fall without defaulting to burgundy or brown.
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LONDONTOWN
Vibe
Double Shot
I’ll take my espresso glossy, please, and thanks. The almost black-brown has more warmth than just plain 'ol black. And yes, I’m already thinking about ordering this exact color at my next appointment.
LONDONTOWN
Midnight Mocha
Perfect Pair
You know, there's no rule that both your hands have to match. Paint one hand a solid color, and then opt for a simple design like this French manicure on the other, with the same shade on the tip.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish - Dark Pansy
Shimmer Down
After all that fall color, consider this your palate cleanser: a sheer, milky manicure with the finest dusting of shimmer.
Gelcare
Blush Organza Gel Nail Polish
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.