I'm Convinced Fashion Girls Are Wearing Track Jackets More Than Athletes—This Kendall Jenner Look is Proof

From Rihanna and Shay Mitchell to the models on Simone Rocha's runway models, fashion girls have officially staked their claim on the track jacket trend. And with help with Kendall Jenner, they've effectively proven the look is not only reserved for athletes.

On March 19, Jenner added another trendy jacket style to her A-list spring outerwear lineup. Her newest iteration featured all the makings of classic Adidas Originals track jacket, including the trio of stripes and famously relaxed 'fit. The main difference? Hers was 100 percent leather. Giving the sporty staple a more elevated feel, the supermodel zipped it all the way up to the top, continuing winter's beloved funnel-neck trend.

Jenner gave her go-to straight-leg jeans the evening off, instead choosing a pair of unseasonable Bermuda shorts. The loose-fit short style is single-handedly getting It girls through L.A.'s current heat wave; Zendaya, for example, wore an almost-identical gray pair on March 16.

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Kendall Jenner arrived to an Adidas event in a track jacket and Bermuda shorts. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Track jackets have quickly become Jenner's favorite jacket style—especially since becoming the face of Adidas Superstar sneakers. She has styled more of them in the last month than most fashion girls do all year. It all started with a vintage, black-and-white zip-up from the brand on Feb. 20.

Since then, the German athletic label has stocked the model's closet with several styles, including: a cropped style and a red-and-white version. She's even worn iterations from other fashion brands, like Alaïa's $2,750 Radzimir Jacket.

Last month, Jenner wore a vintage style and Adidas Superstars with a white workout set. (Image credit: Backgrid, Courtesy of adidas Originals)

The track star look has run far beyond sportswear brands, cropping up in Spring 2026 collections from Loewe, Lacoste, Victoria Beckham, and more. With Jenner's approval, it's only a matter of time before loyal trench coat fans, such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner, make a sporty pivot.

Shop the Track Jacket Trend Inspired by Kendall Jenner