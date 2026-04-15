Demi Lovato Proves a Silver Chrome French Manicure Is the Best Accessory
So stylish.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour officially began this week, and she's already making me want to buy a ticket immediately. Not just because she kicked things off by reuniting with Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas, but also because I'm almost positive that her performance nail art for the next month is going to be out of this world.
The singer performed at her first show in Orlando on April 13, and shortly after, her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, posted an Instagram slideshow that featured a close-up of photo Lovato's nails for the night. According to the pic, she chose to wear a short, square manicure with French tips, but instead of painting them the traditional white color, she added some edge with silver chrome powder.
A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails)
A photo posted by on
Lovato is no stranger to spicing up an otherwise simple French manicure. It's become a major trend these days because it's a really easy design to customize, which can explain why she's worn it in a variety of colors. Just last month, for example, she was a guest on The Tonight Show, where she wore a black French manicure, and a few months before that, she shot a music video wearing the same design with faded teal tips. She also attended New York Fashion Week this fall wearing a micro French manicure.Article continues below
Chrome and silver designs are currently trending for spring, and if you want to mimic Demi Lovato's chrome French manicure on your own at home, read ahead to get the look.
Prep your nails by filing them to your desired length and shape. You can also push your cuticles back to give the illusion of longer nails.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.