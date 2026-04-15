Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour officially began this week, and she's already making me want to buy a ticket immediately. Not just because she kicked things off by reuniting with Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas, but also because I'm almost positive that her performance nail art for the next month is going to be out of this world.

The singer performed at her first show in Orlando on April 13, and shortly after, her manicurist, Natalie Minerva, posted an Instagram slideshow that featured a close-up of photo Lovato's nails for the night. According to the pic, she chose to wear a short, square manicure with French tips, but instead of painting them the traditional white color, she added some edge with silver chrome powder.

A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails) A photo posted by on

Lovato is no stranger to spicing up an otherwise simple French manicure. It's become a major trend these days because it's a really easy design to customize, which can explain why she's worn it in a variety of colors. Just last month, for example, she was a guest on The Tonight Show, where she wore a black French manicure, and a few months before that, she shot a music video wearing the same design with faded teal tips. She also attended New York Fashion Week this fall wearing a micro French manicure.

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Chrome and silver designs are currently trending for spring, and if you want to mimic Demi Lovato's chrome French manicure on your own at home, read ahead to get the look.