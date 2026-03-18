We're only a few days out from the first day of spring, and even as the masses begin to refresh their spring nail vision boards with dainty colors and designs like polka dots and pastels, Demi Lovato is sticking to her ways with grungy, black French tip nails.

Lovato was a guest on The Tonight Show this week to discuss her brand new cookbook and upcoming tour with host Jimmy Fallon. The It's Not That Deep singer wore a strapless, black, leather maxi dress with black pumps before performing in another black maxi dress with lace detailing. Her jet black hair was styled in mermaid waves with a middle part, and she chose dark eyeliner and mascara as her go-to makeup look, but the real magic was happening on her fingertips. Shortly after the episode aired, Lovato's manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared a close-up photo of the singer's nails to Instagram. In the pic, she's seen wearing short, almond-shaped nails with black French tips and a milky pink base.

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Once super-popular in the late '90s and early 2000s, the French manicure has been having a bit of a renaissance over the last few years. On it's own, it's a simple nail design that goes with everything, but it's also appropriate for every occasion, and because it typically features a nude base, it allows you to stretch your manicure for a few days longer since the grow-out is barely noticeable.

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That said, as evidenced by Lovato's manicure, French tips are also very easy to customize with colors like black, red, and pink, as well as design elements like chrome powder and magnetic cat eye polish. Black French tips, in particular, are a fun way to add some edginess to an otherwise elegant manicure trend.

To achieve a black French manicure similar to Demi Lovato's, read ahead for some suggestions.