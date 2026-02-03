Demi Lovato's Outline Manicure Puts an Edgy Spin On Neutral Nails
A lesson on how to upgrade a neutral look.
Red carpet events like the Grammy Awards are always exciting to watch from a beauty perspective, since I can always expect at least one star to show up wearing hair, makeup, or nails that make a major statement. But Demi Lovato and her sultry outline manicure just proved that sometimes it's the afterparties where the real beauty magic takes place.
While the It's Not That Deep singer wasn't in attendance for the main ceremony, she did pop out at W Magazine's Grammys afterparty on Sunday night, where she wore a black gown with a sheer, lace bodice and a drapey, wraparound skirt. Her nearly-naked dress was jaw-dropping on its own, but the story on her hands was also worth a bit of attention.
Lovato's longtime manicurist, Natalie Minerva, shared a series of photos of the singer's nails via Instagram following the event. In the pics, she's seen wearing short nails painted with a nude base color and outlined in black polish. She kept her nails in their signature oval shape, but the major difference between this look and a few of her most recent ones is that, this time around, her nails were noticeably much shorter.
A post shared by Natalie Minerva (@natalieminervanails)
A photo posted by on
This obviously isn't Demi Lovato's first time experimenting with the outline manicure trend. Back in December, instead of wearing one of the more typical holiday nail designs, she went for a diamond-encrusted look instead. Her look featured medium-length, oval-shaped nails with a sheer, nude base and a rhinestone outline.
The outline look isn't exactly a new trend, but it works surprisingly well as a winter nail look; not to mention, it gives you a lot of space to be creative with the colors, designs, and lengths you choose. For example, you can wear a nude base color bordered by a statement shade if you want to wear a look that's fun but still slightly neutral, or you can go all out with a non-neutral base and add crystals or jewels along the edges.
To copy Lovato's exact Grammys afterparty manicure at home, read ahead for everything you'll need.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.