If Jodie Turner-Smith Is Wearing Oxblood Red Nails For Fall, Then So Am I

In the event that you ever needed more proof that red nail polish isn't just a summer color, just take a look at Jodie Turner-Smith. The actress was spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend looking chic from head to toe and wearing a deep red oxblood manicure, proving just how easy it is to give red nails a vampy fall twist.

Turner-Smith was seen arriving at a party on Sept. 14, where she wore a strapless, zebra print maxi dress with a silky black trench coat. The dress itself was stunning, but her glam for the night was also worthy of some commotion. She wore a deep, oxblood color on her nails, which were filed into a short and square shape. But the vampy vibes didn't stop there—she also wore a maroon lip color with dark brown lip liner and black eyeliner on her waterline and lids. She rounded the makeup out with a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends a party in New York City on Sept. 14. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer doesn't officially end for another few days, but that hasn't stopped plenty of celebrities from breaking out their favorite deep, dark nail polish shades early. Selena Gomez, for example, wore a dark cherry manicure a week ago while teasing a new Rare Beauty product via Instagram Stories, and a few days later, Jennifer Lopez wore an even darker reddish-black shade that was customized by her manicurist.

