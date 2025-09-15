If Jodie Turner-Smith Is Wearing Oxblood Red Nails For Fall, Then So Am I
Vampy manis for the win.
In the event that you ever needed more proof that red nail polish isn't just a summer color, just take a look at Jodie Turner-Smith. The actress was spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend looking chic from head to toe and wearing a deep red oxblood manicure, proving just how easy it is to give red nails a vampy fall twist.
Turner-Smith was seen arriving at a party on Sept. 14, where she wore a strapless, zebra print maxi dress with a silky black trench coat. The dress itself was stunning, but her glam for the night was also worthy of some commotion. She wore a deep, oxblood color on her nails, which were filed into a short and square shape. But the vampy vibes didn't stop there—she also wore a maroon lip color with dark brown lip liner and black eyeliner on her waterline and lids. She rounded the makeup out with a touch of blush on her cheeks.
Summer doesn't officially end for another few days, but that hasn't stopped plenty of celebrities from breaking out their favorite deep, dark nail polish shades early. Selena Gomez, for example, wore a dark cherry manicure a week ago while teasing a new Rare Beauty product via Instagram Stories, and a few days later, Jennifer Lopez wore an even darker reddish-black shade that was customized by her manicurist.
Read ahead to shop a few deep red nail shades similar to Turner-Smith's.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.