Dua Lipa's Black Nails Are the First Sign of Fall I Needed
Dark mani season is here.
Dua Lipa hasn't worn a single manicure this summer that I haven't obsessed over. She's gone from polka dot French manicures to 3D gold nail art to rich girl nails, and somehow, each design she chooses manages to look better than the last. After a summer filled with pastel nail colors and 3D maximalist designs, her newest manicure is giving me the perfect amount of witchy vibes for fall.
On Sept. 4, the singer shared a series of Instagram photos from her tour stop in Toronto. One photo is a close-up of her manicure, which is a negative space look featuring a nude base and a four black starbursts painted in a criss-cross design. According to the tags, the manicure was the work of Toronto-based nail artist, Anna Hoang.
Dua Lipa has worn a handful of colorful nail designs in recent months, but with summer winding down, black and other earthy nail colors like chocolate brown and burnt orange are likely to be on the rise again for fall, so I'm sure she'll find a way to incorporate more moody tones into some of her nail looks to come.
To recreate her negative space manicure pictured above, read ahead for all the essentials you'll need.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.