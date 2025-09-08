Selena Gomez offered a sneak peek of a new Rare Beauty launch and inadvertently showed off a new fall manicure in the process. On Sept. 8th, the beauty mogul and actress shared a photo of an upcoming product from her makeup brand. Some might call it nosy (I call it journalism), but upon closer inspection, the item looks like a lip butter, which feels perfectly timed for the upcoming cool weather. New product tease aside, Gomez is reigniting a 2024 manicure trend, and if it hasn’t already, this shade is about to flood your social media feeds.

Gomez’s nails were shaped into a short, squared-oval style, opting out of any extensions. Each nail was painted a deep cherry red shade, which was the color of fall ‘24. No additional nail art was added, letting the bold hue stand out against Gomez’s skin tone.

Selena Gomez's short, cherry red nails. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Cherry red nails feel like the perfect pop of color to any outfit, and I have a strong feeling that they will be spotted quite frequently during New York Fashion Week, which is just a few days away. Other Hollywood starlets, like Jessica Alba, have recently been seen in a similar manicure, and Simone Biles showcased a polka dot version in a close color family, a wine red.

If Hollywood's trends are any indication, this style will continue into autumn and winter 2025, so I'll be here getting my cherry red nails in order. If you’re also an at-home nail lover, keep reading for the products I’ll be using to achieve the look, with both gel and traditional nail polishes.

Sunuv UV LED Nail Lamp $32.99 at Amazon US This is the exact lamp that I have at home. If you are shopping for yourself, make sure it is at least 48 watts to properly cure your nails and prevent gel allergies. Beetles Gel Polish No Wipe Base Coat $6.99 at Amazon US I recently had to do a pretty janky manicure for a wedding, and it only reinforced how important it is to have a base coat when doing my nails. The manicure that I spent two hours doing started peeling the next day. Beetles Gel Polish No Wipe Top Coat Gel Polish $6.99 at Amazon US I also had to use a random top coat that wasn't formulated for gels. I plan to buy five bottles of this one so that I am never subjected to this torture ever again. Red Carpet Manicure Reds Gel Polish Trio $22 at QVC - US Whether you prefer a brighter red or a darker shade, this gel trio from Red Carpet Manicure has all the colors you need to recreate Gomez's look. Chanel Le Vernis $33 at chanel Prefer a traditional nail varnish? Pick up this gorgeous red from Chanel.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors