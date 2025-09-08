Selena Gomez Teases a New Rare Beauty Product With Dark Cherry Red Nails
An autumn ‘24 manicure trend is returning.
Selena Gomez offered a sneak peek of a new Rare Beauty launch and inadvertently showed off a new fall manicure in the process. On Sept. 8th, the beauty mogul and actress shared a photo of an upcoming product from her makeup brand. Some might call it nosy (I call it journalism), but upon closer inspection, the item looks like a lip butter, which feels perfectly timed for the upcoming cool weather. New product tease aside, Gomez is reigniting a 2024 manicure trend, and if it hasn’t already, this shade is about to flood your social media feeds.
Gomez’s nails were shaped into a short, squared-oval style, opting out of any extensions. Each nail was painted a deep cherry red shade, which was the color of fall ‘24. No additional nail art was added, letting the bold hue stand out against Gomez’s skin tone.
Cherry red nails feel like the perfect pop of color to any outfit, and I have a strong feeling that they will be spotted quite frequently during New York Fashion Week, which is just a few days away. Other Hollywood starlets, like Jessica Alba, have recently been seen in a similar manicure, and Simone Biles showcased a polka dot version in a close color family, a wine red.
If Hollywood's trends are any indication, this style will continue into autumn and winter 2025, so I'll be here getting my cherry red nails in order. If you’re also an at-home nail lover, keep reading for the products I’ll be using to achieve the look, with both gel and traditional nail polishes.
