Jennifer Lopez's "Monochromatic French Manicure" Is a Subtle Reinvention of a Classic
Blink and you'll miss it.
In case you needed another reminder that French manicures don't have to be boring, just take a look at Jennifer Lopez's most recent nail art. On Tuesday, Lopez shared a series of mirror selfies taken during a recent workout session, and if you're like me, you looked very closely at her nails to see the nude manicure that she was wearing—except it wasn't simply a nude manicure at all, it was a "monochromatic French manicure."
The singer's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the look to his Instagram story, and judging by the description in his grid post that followed, the monochromatic French look is essentially just a French manicure that swaps out the traditional white tips and instead uses two shades of the same color for both the base and the tips. Lopez's manicure, for example, was created by layering a peachy nude shade from Aprés called "How You Dune?" on top of a sheer nude color called "Dear Diary" that he used as the base coat.
The French manicure was at its most popular in the '90s and early 2000s, but over the last year, it's had a huge resurgence, and the monochromatic look is only one of many clever ways that people have managed to reinvent it. These days, you can find people wearing anything from '90s-style, thick French tips to chrome tips to reverse French manicures. “The French manicure is an enduring style because it’s an incredibly versatile nail for all ages, and you can really make it your own,” Ogle School cosmetologist and beauty education specialist, Stanley Nolan, previously told MC.
It's a manicure trend that's not at all difficult to spice up, so Lopez's monochromatic French manicure is currently speaking to you, read ahead to shop everything you'll likely need to recreate it at home.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.