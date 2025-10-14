King Kylie Is Making a (Very Brief) Comeback, Teal Nails and All

Before Kylie Jenner solidified herself as a beauty mogul with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics, her image was pretty much with synonymous with the teal hair color she once wore that'll forever be etched into my brain. Lucky for all of us, she's bringing her King Kylie era, as it's called, out of retirement to celebrate 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics. In honor of that, the teal hair and nails are obviously making a comeback.

Jenner has been sharing sneak peeks at her new King Kylie campaign over the last few days, through which she plans on relaunching popular lip colors from that era on Oct. 18. In one Instagram Story, she's seen wearing a French manicure with sparkly turquoise tips as opposed to classic white tips. And of course, it wouldn't be an homage to the King Kylie era without the teal hair, so to really take things back, she brought back her dip-dyed teal ends.

Kylie Jenner showing off her turquoise nails and diamond bracelets via Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

This isn't the first time Jenner has acknowledged her fans' nostalgia for her more memorable beauty moments. Just last year, she briefly dyed her whole head a bright blue color as a nod to the color she helped popularize in 2014 and later shared the results on Instagram. “Teal the end of the time,” she captioned a carousel of photos.

As for her turquoise nails, they're the work of her go-to nail tech, Zola Ganzorigt. Read ahead to get the look at home.

