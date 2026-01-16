It seems like Megan Fox has been laying low lately, but make no mistake in taking this as a sign that she's been putting off her beauty maintenance. She's still a regular in her nail tech's chair, and her most recent manicure spotlight's one of winter's biggest nail trends.

On Thursday, celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce shared a close-up photo of Fox's new nails. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing long, stiletto-shaped nails painted with a shimmery teal base color and embellished with a 3D chrome outline. The set also featured mini teal rhinestones and pearls glued onto each nail, giving the manicure an witchy, futuristic look.

Chrome nails are created using chrome powder that's applied on top of a base color (and any color will work) to give the nails a reflective, mirror-like effect. In this case, it looks like Boyce applied a 3D gel on top of the teal polish to create some texture with a structural design, and then topped that with silver chrome.

For several months, chrome was a go-to design choice for Hailey Bieber (it's how she achieves her signature "glazed donut" look that's now forever embedded into the beauty lexicon), and Amanda Seyfried even wore the trend to the Golden Globe Awards this past weekend when she showed up wearing an off-white iridescent look. "Chrome nails are such a timeless look [that will] never go out of style," celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who's partly responsible for everyone's chrome nail obsession, previously told MC. "It’s a great way to elevate your nail look, and it gives the nail dimension."

The chrome look is also popular because it can also be achieved with any color, from blue to pastels, and you can make the design look as minimal or as bold as you want it to be by adding it all over the nail or just to limiting it to specific parts of the design. While you'll likely need some help from a professional to get chrome nails that look like Megan Fox's, you can still get a trendy chrome look at home with little to no hassle. Read ahead to shop some products that can help.